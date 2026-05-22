Akasha

5

AKASHA EA is a automated expert advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) built on MetaTrader 5.

It combines swing high/low entry detection with dynamic grid spacing and a Martingale recovery system.

The EA includes a comprehensive set of risk controls, configurable loss limits, drawdown protection, and profit target locks

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Overview

The EA begins building a Martingale grid behind it, Each grid level uses adaptive spacing so that grid distance widens automatically during volatile sessions

and tightens during quiet periods keeping a minimum safety floor defined by the user. A weighted average take profit is recalculated across all

open positions after every new grid fill.

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Entry Logic

The EA supports two entry modes, selectable via input:

Breakout mode: pending buy stop orders are placed one point above the most recent

swing high; pending sell stop orders are placed one point below the most recent

swing low.

Counter-trend mode: pending buy stop orders are placed at the most recent swing low;

pending sell stop orders are placed at the most recent swing high.

The user can restrict trading to buy only, sell only, or both directions simultaneously

via the Order Direction input.

Pending orders expire automatically after a configurable number of bars if not triggered.

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Lot Sizing

Fixed Lots: a fixed lot size is used for the base (level 1) order.

Percent of Balance: the base lot is calculated from account balance using a

user-defined risk percentage, based on a default stop distance of 1000 points.

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Risk and Drawdown Management

Drawdown protection: monitors both peak-to-current equity drawdown and floating

drawdown relative to balance. When the configured maximum drawdown percentage is

reached, the EA can close all positions and/or stop trading.

Daily loss limit: trading stops when the daily loss in account currency exceeds the

configured amount.

Total loss limit: trading stops when cumulative losses since EA start exceed the

configured amount.

Percentage loss limit: trading stops when the percentage loss from the session

starting balance exceeds the configured value.

Daily profit target lock: new orders are blocked for the remainder of the day when

the daily profit percentage target is reached.

Monthly profit target lock: new orders are blocked for the remainder of the month

when the monthly profit percentage target is reached.

Equity high-water mark: once equity rises by a configurable percentage above the

day-start equity level, a floor is armed. If equity subsequently falls below the

day-start reference level, all positions are closed.

Weekend closure: optionally closes all positions or only profitable positions at a

configurable hour on Friday.

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Recommended Setup

Symbol    : XAUUSD

Timeframe : M5

Platform  : MetaTrader 5

Broker    : Low Spread ECN Broker

VPS       : Recommended for stable operation

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Notes

Test all settings on a demo account before running on a live account.

Lower lot sizes are recommended for smaller account balances.

A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation.

The EA does not guarantee profits. Past backtest results do not represent future performance.

Risk management inputs should be configured according to individual account size and risk tolerance.

Reviews 1
Yuji Anritsu
292
Yuji Anritsu 2026.06.30 23:56 
 

Hi everyone! Big thanks to the creator of this EA for recovering accounts. I tested it on a demo account and it works perfectly

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Lycan is an automated S calping system optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader platform. The EA does not use grid or martingale recovery methods. It applies volatility-based stop loss protection and rule-based filters (spread, news, and session) to select scalp trade opportunities using confirmed breakout strength, rather than relying on high-frequency or recovery-based entries. Live Monitoring: Signal tracked on a Non-ECN, high-spread broker account. (Aggressive Settings Only) Monitor
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Yuji Anritsu
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Yuji Anritsu 2026.06.30 23:56 
 

Hi everyone! Big thanks to the creator of this EA for recovering accounts. I tested it on a demo account and it works perfectly

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