Nova GOLD Breakout

Nova GOLD Breakout

Nova GOLD Breakout is an XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for session range breakouts with defined risk and controlled trade sequences.

Current Live Signal

Nova 003, Step 2 Verification

Nova GOLD Breakout is currently running on Nova 003 while completing the second step of a two step prop firm challenge.

You can review the trades, equity curve, drawdown and execution history here:

Nova 003

What Nova GOLD Breakout Does

Nova GOLD Breakout trades XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe using a session range breakout strategy.

The EA can react to the initial breakout, a retest of the breakout level and a fallback move when the original breakout fails and price breaks the opposite side of the range.

Every trade uses a defined stop loss. The EA does not use martingale logic or an unlimited grid recovery system.

The daily trading sequence is limited to a maximum of four trades. The EA also supports a configurable force close time to avoid carrying positions beyond the intended trading session.

Test It Yourself

A free demo version is available for testing in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester on XAUUSD M1.

You can use the demo to examine the strategy on historical market data before purchasing the full version.

Product Information

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1
Strategy type: Session range breakout
Entry logic: Breakout, retest and fallback
Risk structure: Defined stop loss on every trade
Recovery logic: No martingale, no grid
Daily trade limit: Maximum four trades
Position management: Configurable trading window and optional force close

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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5 (16)
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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