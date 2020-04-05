Nova GOLD Breakout
- Эксперты
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Anita MonusMT5 Expert Advisors built around clear rules, controlled risk, and real testing.
⭐ RECOMMENDED BROKER (Best for Nova EAs)
To get the same results as our backtests, you need fast speeds and low spreads. I recommend using Ultima Markets (Raw ECN Account).
- Speed: Under 20ms execution
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
Nova GOLD Breakout
Nova GOLD Breakout is an XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for session range breakouts with defined risk and controlled trade sequences.
Current Live Signal
Nova 004 (FTMO Funded Account)
Nova GOLD Breakout is currently running on Nova 004 on an official FTMO funded account.
You can review the trades, equity curve, drawdown and execution history here:
What Nova GOLD Breakout Does
Nova GOLD Breakout trades XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe using a session range breakout strategy.
The EA can react to the initial breakout, a retest of the breakout level and a fallback move when the original breakout fails and price breaks the opposite side of the range.
Every trade uses a defined stop loss. The EA does not use martingale logic or an unlimited grid recovery system.
The daily trading sequence is limited to a maximum of four trades. The EA also supports a configurable force close time to avoid carrying positions beyond the intended trading session.
Test It Yourself
A free demo version is available for testing in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester on XAUUSD M1.
You can use the demo to examine the strategy on historical market data before purchasing the full version.
Product Information
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1
Strategy type: Session range breakout
Entry logic: Breakout, retest and fallback
Risk structure: Defined stop loss on every trade
Recovery logic: No martingale, no grid
Daily trade limit: Maximum four trades
Position management: Configurable trading window and optional force close