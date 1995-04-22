Nova GOLD Breakout

Nova GOLD Breakout is an XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for session range breakouts with defined risk and controlled trade sequences.

Current Live Signal

Nova 004 (FTMO Funded Account)

Nova GOLD Breakout is currently running on Nova 004 on an official FTMO funded account.

You can review the trades, equity curve, drawdown and execution history here:

Nova 004

What Nova GOLD Breakout Does

Nova GOLD Breakout trades XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe using a session range breakout strategy.

The EA can react to the initial breakout, a retest of the breakout level and a fallback move when the original breakout fails and price breaks the opposite side of the range.

Every trade uses a defined stop loss. The EA does not use martingale logic or an unlimited grid recovery system.

The daily trading sequence is limited to a maximum of four trades. The EA also supports a configurable force close time to avoid carrying positions beyond the intended trading session.

Test It Yourself

A free demo version is available for testing in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester on XAUUSD M1.

You can use the demo to examine the strategy on historical market data before purchasing the full version.

Product Information

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Strategy type: Session range breakout

Entry logic: Breakout, retest and fallback

Risk structure: Defined stop loss on every trade

Recovery logic: No martingale, no grid

Daily trade limit: Maximum four trades

Position management: Configurable trading window and optional force close

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.