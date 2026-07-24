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Anita Monus

Nova 003

Anita Monus
Anita Monus

Anita Monus

MT5 Expert Advisors built around clear rules, controlled risk, and real testing.
⭐ RECOMMENDED BROKER (Best for Nova EAs)
To get the same results as our backtests, you need fast speeds and low spreads. I recommend using Ultima Markets (Raw ECN Account).
- Speed: Under 20ms execution
1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 5%
FTMO-Server
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
11 (73.33%)
Loss Trades:
4 (26.67%)
Best trade:
201.99 USD
Worst trade:
-86.06 USD
Gross Profit:
823.56 USD (27 479 pips)
Gross Loss:
-321.09 USD (10 648 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (632.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
632.71 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
33.69%
Max deposit load:
5.01%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.99
Long Trades:
5 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
10 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.56
Expected Payoff:
33.50 USD
Average Profit:
74.87 USD
Average Loss:
-80.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-251.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-251.91 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.02%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
161.35 USD
Maximal:
252.24 USD (2.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.50% (252.15 USD)
By Equity:
1.35% (135.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 502
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 17K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +201.99 USD
Worst trade: -86 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +632.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -251.91 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Nova 003 | Dedicated Nova GOLD Breakout Signal [FTMO Step 2 - Verification Phase]

Account Status Update:
Following the successful completion of Step 1 (tracked on Nova 002), Nova 003 is now actively tracking Step 2 (Verification Phase) of the FTMO 2-Step Challenge running the exact same Nova GOLD Breakout strategy. Once all verification requirements are satisfied and the official funded account is live, only the final account signal will remain, and secondary tracking signals will be removed.

Nova 003 continues our commitment to 100% transparency, running the standalone Nova GOLD Breakout Expert Advisor in a real prop firm environment without any secondary or legacy strategies.

Strategic Risk Execution (0.03 Lot Execution):
To maintain full operational consistency following Step 1, execution risk remains standardized at 0.03 lot. This setup balances steady progression toward the profit target with strict adherence to prop firm daily drawdown limits.

Strategy Specifications

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1 Intraday
Strategy Type: Intraday Breakout Volatility
Execution: 100% Systematic & Algorithmic
No Martingale / No Grid Systems

Follow the live verification journey as Nova GOLD Breakout navigates Step 2 toward full funded status.

No reviews
2026.08.03 10:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 20:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 20:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.24 16:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 16:39
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 16:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.24 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.24 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nova 003
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
2
80%
15
73%
34%
2.56
33.50
USD
2%
1:100
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