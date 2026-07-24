Nova 003 | Dedicated Nova GOLD Breakout Signal [FTMO Step 2 - Verification Phase]

Account Status Update:

Following the successful completion of Step 1 (tracked on Nova 002), Nova 003 is now actively tracking Step 2 (Verification Phase) of the FTMO 2-Step Challenge running the exact same Nova GOLD Breakout strategy. Once all verification requirements are satisfied and the official funded account is live, only the final account signal will remain, and secondary tracking signals will be removed.

Nova 003 continues our commitment to 100% transparency, running the standalone Nova GOLD Breakout Expert Advisor in a real prop firm environment without any secondary or legacy strategies.

Strategic Risk Execution (0.03 Lot Execution):

To maintain full operational consistency following Step 1, execution risk remains standardized at 0.03 lot. This setup balances steady progression toward the profit target with strict adherence to prop firm daily drawdown limits.

Strategy Specifications

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1 Intraday

Strategy Type: Intraday Breakout Volatility

Execution: 100% Systematic & Algorithmic

No Martingale / No Grid Systems

Follow the live verification journey as Nova GOLD Breakout navigates Step 2 toward full funded status.