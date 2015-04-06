Silversurfer

  • Experts
  • Mario Verdicchio
    Mario Verdicchio

    Mario Verdicchio

    I am a private investor and an independent developer of automated trading systems. My journey into algorithmic trading began out of passion and the practical need to automate my own trading strategies. I focus primarily on the study and technical analysis of specific markets, such as precious metals
  • Version: 2.35
  • Activations: 5



🇬🇧 English Description

SilverSurfer EA – Advanced Algorithmic Trading Robot for Silver (XAGUSD)

SilverSurfer EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically to conquer the high volatility of Silver (XAGUSD). By combining the mathematical precision of Donchian Channels with RSI timing filters, the algorithm identifies structural market reversal points to execute a highly optimized grid strategy.

Key Features:

  • Dual Volatility Filter: Smart market entries based on Donchian channel boundaries and price exhaustion via a 7-period RSI.

  • Interactive Chart Panel (New v2.00): Control the bot directly from your chart using the PLAY/PAUSE button, and monitor your performance in real-time with dedicated displays for Daily Profit and Total Accumulated Profit.

  • Hard Percentage Stop Loss: A bulletproof protection feature sent directly to the broker's server to hard-cut all trades if the user-defined maximum drawdown (e.g., 10%) is reached, fully safeguarding your balance.

  • Time Filter Integration: Define precise trading hours to avoid illiquid or highly unpredictable market sessions.

⚠️ CRITICAL OPERATIONAL NOTE (News & Manual Control):

Grid-based strategies are exceptional profit-generators during ranging markets, but they are structurally vulnerable to vertical trends and Flash Crashes triggered by high-impact macroeconomic news (e.g., Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), FED interest rate decisions, CPI inflation data).

The user MUST visually check the economic calendar weekly and supervise the bot during these high-impact events. It is strongly recommended to:

  1. Enable the built-in time filter ( UsaFiltroOrario = true ) during major news releases to prevent the EA from opening new basket orders.

  2. Use the PAUSE button directly on the chart to temporarily freeze operations if expected market volatility is too extreme.

  3. Never disable the emergency Stop Loss ( UsaDrawdownPercent = true ), which acts as a hard safety net to protect your capital from rare "Black Swan" events.


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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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