







🇬🇧 English Description

SilverSurfer EA – Advanced Algorithmic Trading Robot for Silver (XAGUSD)

SilverSurfer EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically to conquer the high volatility of Silver (XAGUSD). By combining the mathematical precision of Donchian Channels with RSI timing filters, the algorithm identifies structural market reversal points to execute a highly optimized grid strategy.

Key Features:

Dual Volatility Filter: Smart market entries based on Donchian channel boundaries and price exhaustion via a 7-period RSI.

Interactive Chart Panel (New v2.00): Control the bot directly from your chart using the PLAY/PAUSE button, and monitor your performance in real-time with dedicated displays for Daily Profit and Total Accumulated Profit .

Hard Percentage Stop Loss: A bulletproof protection feature sent directly to the broker's server to hard-cut all trades if the user-defined maximum drawdown (e.g., 10%) is reached, fully safeguarding your balance.

Time Filter Integration: Define precise trading hours to avoid illiquid or highly unpredictable market sessions.

⚠️ CRITICAL OPERATIONAL NOTE (News & Manual Control):

Grid-based strategies are exceptional profit-generators during ranging markets, but they are structurally vulnerable to vertical trends and Flash Crashes triggered by high-impact macroeconomic news (e.g., Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), FED interest rate decisions, CPI inflation data).

The user MUST visually check the economic calendar weekly and supervise the bot during these high-impact events. It is strongly recommended to: