Fisher SNIPER
- Indicators
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Youssef EsseghaiarNexus Systems Developer
I am a professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specialized in building institutional-grade Expert Advisors and indicators for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.
- Version: 3.1
- Activations: 5
🎯 Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 — Precision Reversal & Momentum Sniper
Catch market turning points with surgical accuracy.
Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered to identify extreme reversal zones, momentum shifts, and sniper-grade entries using an advanced Fisher Transform engine combined with Smart Money Concepts and a powerful scoring system.
Designed for traders who want clean, high-confidence signals, this indicator filters out noise and delivers only the strongest setups backed by multi-layer confluence.
🧠 Core Engine
🔹 Advanced Fisher Transform System
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Detects overbought/oversold extremes with precision
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Histogram + signal line for clear momentum visualization
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Identifies early reversals and continuation shifts
🔹 Sniper Entry Logic
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Entries triggered at extreme zones with slope + crossover confirmation
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Designed for high R:R opportunities and minimal drawdown
💎 Smart Confluence Filters
🔸 Trend Filter (EMA 200)
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Align trades with higher timeframe direction
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Optional counter-trend blocking for safer execution
🔸 Regime Detection (ADX)
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Automatically detects trending vs ranging markets
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Avoids low-quality signals during unstable conditions
🔸 Liquidity Sweep Detection (SMC)
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Identifies stop hunts and fake breakouts
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Confirms reversals after liquidity grabs
🔸 Session Filter (London & New York)
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Trade only during high-volume sessions
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Eliminates low-liquidity noise
⚡ Price Action Confirmation
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Strong candle body validation
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Wick rejection detection (institutional rejection zones)
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Filters weak and indecisive price action
🧮 Intelligent Score Engine
Each signal is validated through a multi-factor scoring system:
✔ Fisher extreme zones
✔ Momentum slope & crossover
✔ Trend alignment
✔ Liquidity sweep confirmation
✔ Price action strength
➡ Only signals above the defined score threshold are executed
➡ Optional: require liquidity sweep for ultra-precision entries
📊 Visual Output
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🟦 Cyan Histogram → Bullish momentum
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🔴 Red Histogram → Bearish momentum
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🟡 Signal Line → Trend shift confirmation
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🟢 Green Arrow → BUY Sniper Entry
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🟣 Magenta Arrow → SELL Sniper Entry
🔔 Smart Alert System
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Real-time alerts only (no historical spam)
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Detailed signal breakdown:
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Score
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Sweep confirmation
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Candle strength
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Market regime
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Sound, push notification supported
⚡ Why Choose This Indicator?
✔ Ultra-precise reversal detection
✔ Multi-layer confirmation = fewer false signals
✔ Built for Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, Crypto
✔ Perfect for scalping & intraday trading
✔ Clean, non-repainting logic
🎯 Best Timeframes
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M1 – M15 → Scalping
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M15 – H1 → Intraday sniper setups
🔥 Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper is built for traders who don’t chase the market — they strike at the exact turning point.
Trade smarter. Enter sharper. Snipe the market.