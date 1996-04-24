Fisher SNIPER

  • Indicators
  • Youssef Esseghaiar
    Youssef Esseghaiar

    Youssef Esseghaiar

    Nexus Systems Developer
    I am a professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specialized in building institutional-grade Expert Advisors and indicators for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.
  • Version: 3.1
  • Activations: 5

🎯 Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 — Precision Reversal & Momentum Sniper

Catch market turning points with surgical accuracy.

Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered to identify extreme reversal zones, momentum shifts, and sniper-grade entries using an advanced Fisher Transform engine combined with Smart Money Concepts and a powerful scoring system.

Designed for traders who want clean, high-confidence signals, this indicator filters out noise and delivers only the strongest setups backed by multi-layer confluence.

🧠 Core Engine

🔹 Advanced Fisher Transform System

  • Detects overbought/oversold extremes with precision

  • Histogram + signal line for clear momentum visualization

  • Identifies early reversals and continuation shifts

🔹 Sniper Entry Logic

  • Entries triggered at extreme zones with slope + crossover confirmation

  • Designed for high R:R opportunities and minimal drawdown

💎 Smart Confluence Filters

🔸 Trend Filter (EMA 200)

  • Align trades with higher timeframe direction

  • Optional counter-trend blocking for safer execution

🔸 Regime Detection (ADX)

  • Automatically detects trending vs ranging markets

  • Avoids low-quality signals during unstable conditions

🔸 Liquidity Sweep Detection (SMC)

  • Identifies stop hunts and fake breakouts

  • Confirms reversals after liquidity grabs

🔸 Session Filter (London & New York)

  • Trade only during high-volume sessions

  • Eliminates low-liquidity noise

⚡ Price Action Confirmation

  • Strong candle body validation

  • Wick rejection detection (institutional rejection zones)

  • Filters weak and indecisive price action

🧮 Intelligent Score Engine

Each signal is validated through a multi-factor scoring system:

✔ Fisher extreme zones
✔ Momentum slope & crossover
✔ Trend alignment
✔ Liquidity sweep confirmation
✔ Price action strength

➡ Only signals above the defined score threshold are executed
➡ Optional: require liquidity sweep for ultra-precision entries

📊 Visual Output

  • 🟦 Cyan Histogram → Bullish momentum

  • 🔴 Red Histogram → Bearish momentum

  • 🟡 Signal Line → Trend shift confirmation

  • 🟢 Green Arrow → BUY Sniper Entry

  • 🟣 Magenta Arrow → SELL Sniper Entry

🔔 Smart Alert System

  • Real-time alerts only (no historical spam)

  • Detailed signal breakdown:

    • Score

    • Sweep confirmation

    • Candle strength

    • Market regime

  • Sound, push notification supported

⚡ Why Choose This Indicator?

✔ Ultra-precise reversal detection
✔ Multi-layer confirmation = fewer false signals
✔ Built for Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, Crypto
✔ Perfect for scalping & intraday trading
✔ Clean, non-repainting logic

🎯 Best Timeframes

  • M1 – M15 → Scalping

  • M15 – H1 → Intraday sniper setups

🔥 Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper is built for traders who don’t chase the market — they strike at the exact turning point.

Trade smarter. Enter sharper. Snipe the market.


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5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
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Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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