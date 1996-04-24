🎯 Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 — Precision Reversal & Momentum Sniper

Catch market turning points with surgical accuracy.

Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered to identify extreme reversal zones, momentum shifts, and sniper-grade entries using an advanced Fisher Transform engine combined with Smart Money Concepts and a powerful scoring system.

Designed for traders who want clean, high-confidence signals, this indicator filters out noise and delivers only the strongest setups backed by multi-layer confluence.

🧠 Core Engine

🔹 Advanced Fisher Transform System

Detects overbought/oversold extremes with precision

Histogram + signal line for clear momentum visualization

Identifies early reversals and continuation shifts

🔹 Sniper Entry Logic

Entries triggered at extreme zones with slope + crossover confirmation

Designed for high R:R opportunities and minimal drawdown

💎 Smart Confluence Filters

🔸 Trend Filter (EMA 200)

Align trades with higher timeframe direction

Optional counter-trend blocking for safer execution

🔸 Regime Detection (ADX)

Automatically detects trending vs ranging markets

Avoids low-quality signals during unstable conditions

🔸 Liquidity Sweep Detection (SMC)

Identifies stop hunts and fake breakouts

Confirms reversals after liquidity grabs

🔸 Session Filter (London & New York)

Trade only during high-volume sessions

Eliminates low-liquidity noise

⚡ Price Action Confirmation

Strong candle body validation

Wick rejection detection (institutional rejection zones)

Filters weak and indecisive price action

🧮 Intelligent Score Engine

Each signal is validated through a multi-factor scoring system:

✔ Fisher extreme zones

✔ Momentum slope & crossover

✔ Trend alignment

✔ Liquidity sweep confirmation

✔ Price action strength

➡ Only signals above the defined score threshold are executed

➡ Optional: require liquidity sweep for ultra-precision entries

📊 Visual Output

🟦 Cyan Histogram → Bullish momentum

🔴 Red Histogram → Bearish momentum

🟡 Signal Line → Trend shift confirmation

🟢 Green Arrow → BUY Sniper Entry

🟣 Magenta Arrow → SELL Sniper Entry

🔔 Smart Alert System

Real-time alerts only (no historical spam)

Detailed signal breakdown: Score Sweep confirmation Candle strength Market regime

Sound, push notification supported

⚡ Why Choose This Indicator?

✔ Ultra-precise reversal detection

✔ Multi-layer confirmation = fewer false signals

✔ Built for Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, Crypto

✔ Perfect for scalping & intraday trading

✔ Clean, non-repainting logic

🎯 Best Timeframes

M1 – M15 → Scalping

M15 – H1 → Intraday sniper setups

🔥 Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper is built for traders who don’t chase the market — they strike at the exact turning point.

Trade smarter. Enter sharper. Snipe the market.