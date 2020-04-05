ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro MT5

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Professional risk management and account protection panel for MetaTrader 5.

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro is a visual risk management utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders monitor account conditions, control risk exposure, and protect their trading account when predefined limits are reached.

This tool is especially useful for traders who want an additional layer of protection over their account. It can be used by manual traders, prop firm traders, funded account traders, and users of Expert Advisors or automated trading systems that do not include an advanced risk protection module.

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro does not open trades, does not provide trading signals, and does not use martingale, grid, arbitrage, neural networks, or any entry strategy. Its purpose is to monitor the account in real time and apply the risk-management rules configured by the user.

Main Features

Professional real-time visual panel.

Balance, equity, profit, and drawdown monitoring.

Maximum equity loss control.

Positive equity target control.

Maximum balance loss control.

Positive balance target control.

Daily or general calculation mode.

Prop firm protection mode.

Daily loss limit control.

Maximum drawdown and trailing drawdown protection.

Hard Lock system when a risk limit is reached.

Automatic position closing.

Automatic pending order deletion.

Manual button to close all positions.

Manual button to close only losing positions.

Manual button to close only profitable positions.

Manual button to delete pending orders.

Manual reactivation from the panel.

Automatic reactivation by New York time.

Reactivation by trading session.

Asia session, London session, and New York session options.

Daily reset option.

Trading hours filter.

Option to close positions when the allowed trading window ends.

Trading day selection.

Maximum number of open trades control.

Maximum total lot exposure control.

Maximum floating risk control.

Loss streak control.

Spread filter.

Global account protection or Magic Number mode.

Popup, push, email, and sound alerts.

Clean visual interface designed for fast account supervision.

What This Tool Does

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro monitors your account in real time and can execute protection actions when any configured risk rule is triggered.

For example, the tool can block trading activity, close positions, or delete pending orders if:

The maximum daily loss is reached.

The daily profit target is reached.

Equity drops below the allowed limit.

Balance reaches a configured negative limit.

A prop firm style rule is violated.

The maximum allowed drawdown is reached.

The account is outside the allowed trading hours.

The maximum number of open trades is exceeded.

Total lot exposure exceeds the configured limit.

The spread exceeds the maximum allowed value.

The maximum loss streak is reached.

Hard Lock Protection

When a protection rule is triggered, the system can enter Hard Lock mode. In this state, ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro can prevent further trading activity according to the selected settings, close open positions, and delete pending orders.

Hard Lock mode is designed to help traders react quickly to risk events and maintain discipline when account limits are reached. The user can also reactivate trading manually from the panel or configure automatic reactivation by time, session, or daily reset.

Prop Firm Protection Mode

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro includes a prop firm protection mode that allows traders to monitor daily loss limits and maximum drawdown rules. This can be useful for traders who want to follow strict risk parameters similar to those used in funded account environments.

The tool does not guarantee prop firm compliance, because each firm may apply different rules and conditions. However, it can help the trader create a structured risk-control environment inside MetaTrader 5.

Trading Hours and Session Control

The trading hours filter allows the user to define when trading activity should be allowed based on New York time. The user can also select active trading days, configure automatic daily reset, and use session-based reactivation for Asia, London, or New York sessions.

Manual Emergency Controls

The visual panel includes manual emergency actions that allow the trader to take quick control of the account. From the panel, the user can activate Hard Lock, unlock trading, close all positions, close only losing positions, close only profitable positions, or delete pending orders.

Who Is This Product For?

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro is suitable for:

Manual traders who want better account control.

Prop firm and funded account traders.

Algorithmic traders using Expert Advisors.

Scalpers who need fast risk supervision.

Traders managing multiple strategies or symbols.

Anyone who wants an additional protection layer for MetaTrader 5.

Important Notes

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro is a risk-management utility. It does not guarantee profits, does not eliminate market risk, and does not replace responsible trading decisions.

Trading financial markets involves risk, and losses can occur. The user is responsible for configuring the tool according to their account size, broker conditions, trading style, and personal risk tolerance.

Before using ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test all settings on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester to make sure the behavior matches your expectations.

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro was created to help traders improve discipline, monitor risk, and protect their account with a clean and practical visual dashboard for MetaTrader 5.