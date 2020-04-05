ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro MT5

IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support.


Professional risk management and account protection panel for MetaTrader 5.

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro is a visual risk management utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders monitor account conditions, control risk exposure, and protect their trading account when predefined limits are reached.

This tool is especially useful for traders who want an additional layer of protection over their account. It can be used by manual traders, prop firm traders, funded account traders, and users of Expert Advisors or automated trading systems that do not include an advanced risk protection module.

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro does not open trades, does not provide trading signals, and does not use martingale, grid, arbitrage, neural networks, or any entry strategy. Its purpose is to monitor the account in real time and apply the risk-management rules configured by the user.

Main Features

  • Professional real-time visual panel.
  • Balance, equity, profit, and drawdown monitoring.
  • Maximum equity loss control.
  • Positive equity target control.
  • Maximum balance loss control.
  • Positive balance target control.
  • Daily or general calculation mode.
  • Prop firm protection mode.
  • Daily loss limit control.
  • Maximum drawdown and trailing drawdown protection.
  • Hard Lock system when a risk limit is reached.
  • Automatic position closing.
  • Automatic pending order deletion.
  • Manual button to close all positions.
  • Manual button to close only losing positions.
  • Manual button to close only profitable positions.
  • Manual button to delete pending orders.
  • Manual reactivation from the panel.
  • Automatic reactivation by New York time.
  • Reactivation by trading session.
  • Asia session, London session, and New York session options.
  • Daily reset option.
  • Trading hours filter.
  • Option to close positions when the allowed trading window ends.
  • Trading day selection.
  • Maximum number of open trades control.
  • Maximum total lot exposure control.
  • Maximum floating risk control.
  • Loss streak control.
  • Spread filter.
  • Global account protection or Magic Number mode.
  • Popup, push, email, and sound alerts.
  • Clean visual interface designed for fast account supervision.

What This Tool Does

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro monitors your account in real time and can execute protection actions when any configured risk rule is triggered.

For example, the tool can block trading activity, close positions, or delete pending orders if:

  • The maximum daily loss is reached.
  • The daily profit target is reached.
  • Equity drops below the allowed limit.
  • Balance reaches a configured negative limit.
  • A prop firm style rule is violated.
  • The maximum allowed drawdown is reached.
  • The account is outside the allowed trading hours.
  • The maximum number of open trades is exceeded.
  • Total lot exposure exceeds the configured limit.
  • The spread exceeds the maximum allowed value.
  • The maximum loss streak is reached.

Hard Lock Protection

When a protection rule is triggered, the system can enter Hard Lock mode. In this state, ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro can prevent further trading activity according to the selected settings, close open positions, and delete pending orders.

Hard Lock mode is designed to help traders react quickly to risk events and maintain discipline when account limits are reached. The user can also reactivate trading manually from the panel or configure automatic reactivation by time, session, or daily reset.

Prop Firm Protection Mode

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro includes a prop firm protection mode that allows traders to monitor daily loss limits and maximum drawdown rules. This can be useful for traders who want to follow strict risk parameters similar to those used in funded account environments.

The tool does not guarantee prop firm compliance, because each firm may apply different rules and conditions. However, it can help the trader create a structured risk-control environment inside MetaTrader 5.

Trading Hours and Session Control

The trading hours filter allows the user to define when trading activity should be allowed based on New York time. The user can also select active trading days, configure automatic daily reset, and use session-based reactivation for Asia, London, or New York sessions.

Manual Emergency Controls

The visual panel includes manual emergency actions that allow the trader to take quick control of the account. From the panel, the user can activate Hard Lock, unlock trading, close all positions, close only losing positions, close only profitable positions, or delete pending orders.

Who Is This Product For?

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro is suitable for:

  • Manual traders who want better account control.
  • Prop firm and funded account traders.
  • Algorithmic traders using Expert Advisors.
  • Scalpers who need fast risk supervision.
  • Traders managing multiple strategies or symbols.
  • Anyone who wants an additional protection layer for MetaTrader 5.

Important Notes

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro is a risk-management utility. It does not guarantee profits, does not eliminate market risk, and does not replace responsible trading decisions.

Trading financial markets involves risk, and losses can occur. The user is responsible for configuring the tool according to their account size, broker conditions, trading style, and personal risk tolerance.

Before using ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test all settings on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester to make sure the behavior matches your expectations.

ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro was created to help traders improve discipline, monitor risk, and protect their account with a clean and practical visual dashboard for MetaTrader 5.

Рекомендуем также
GoldDow2
Kyōhei Shirahama
Эксперты
Advanced R-Based Risk Management Breakout EA with SMA200 Trend Filter This Expert Advisor integrates Dow Theory breakout logic with ATR-based R-multiple risk management. The entire trade lifecycle — from position sizing to exit — is volatility-adjusted and systematically controlled. Key Features 1. Dow Theory Breakout Logic Breakout of recent swing highs/lows Multi-timeframe structure confirmation Automatic swing detection 2. SMA200 Trend Filter Buy only above SMA200 Sell only below SMA200 Stric
FastBTN
Jimmy Sundjaja
Эксперты
FastBTN is a professional trade management panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to streamline manual and semi-manual trading through rapid on-chart execution. Instead of navigating multiple menus, FastBTN centralizes your trading workflow into intuitive on-chart buttons, allowing you to react to market movements with precision . Core Functionality One-Click Execution : Open Buy and Sell positions instantly from the chart, or use customizable keyboard hotkeys for even faster execution. Position Manag
FlowAxis
Aysar Alafif
5 (1)
Эксперты
Product Overview   FlowAxis is a semi-automated Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5 designed for traders who rely on manual trendline analysis and want precise, rule-based trade execution.   Instead of guessing market direction, the trader defines the trend visually, and FlowAxis executes trades automatically when price interacts with predefined trendlines. This approach       combines human market analysis with disciplined, rule-based execution. Important – Please Read Before Use   FlowAxis EA
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
4.87 (68)
Эксперты
EA New Player — Торговый советник нового поколения. Он не просто торгует — он меняет правила игры. Внимание !! Подробная информация и инструкция по настройке доступна тут - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764022 Настройки советника Доступны бесплатно тут - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766840   EA New Player — это инновационный портфельный советник для MT5, созданный на базе 7 проверенных стратегий технического анализа. Он не использует искусственный интеллект, но превосходит многие ней
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
EA Morpheus MT5
Ruslan Pishun
3.75 (8)
Эксперты
Стратегия основанная на пробое, генерируют сигналы на вход в рынок, когда цены пересекают границу некоторого ценового диапазона. Для создания стратегии, мы использовали исторические данные с качеством истории 99,9%, за последних 15 лет. Было отобрано наиболее качественные сигналы, и также были отсеяны не качественные сигналы. Советник проводит технический анализ и берёт во внимание только те пробое которые показывают наиболее лучший результат.   Использует систему отсеивания ложных сигналов. Э
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA MT5
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (1)
Эксперты
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
Эксперты
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
Dhlplus
Yriy Doronin
Эксперты
Советник HL-Plus имеет множество настроек для торговли , возможность торговать одним лотом или набор ордеров используя сетку , возможность работы с тралом ордеров, возможно увеличения количества ордеров по заданному алгоритму , а так же сокращение количества ордеров согласно накопленного профита , так же есть функциональная возможность настраивать советник для торговли по заданному тренду.  Статистику торговли можно посмотреть тут   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1749787?source=Site +Signals+My
AR Gold AI Matrix EA MT5
Arslan Rouf
Эксперты
AR Gold AI Matrix EA AR Gold AI Matrix EA is a two-engine Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The system combines two independent trading engines named Neural Matrix and Causal Nexus. Each engine has its own market analysis process, trade identification, fixed lot setting, and position management structure. The engines can operate together or individually. A user can enable one engine or both engines according to the preferred trading setup. AI Architecture
Gridingale MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.67 (9)
Эксперты
Gridingale - это новый сложный советник, сочетающий в себе сетку и мартингейл. Он создает сетку ордеров в соответствии с настройками, но также добавляет к ней мартингейл. Таким образом, он будет фиксировать прибыль на малых и больших движениях.  Встроена система покрытия убытков, позволяющая восстанавливать ордера, которые слишком удалены от текущей цены. Есть возможность фильтровать открытие нового цикла с помощью индикатора. Он может работать на обеих сторонах одновременно, но интересно, чтоб
FREE
Smart Martingale Trader
Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
Эксперты
Smart Martingale Trader MT5 Discounted Price. Price increases $10 every 10 purchases (8 left). EA trade progress channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/smart-martingale-trader Key Features: 6 Built-in Signal Strategies (MA+RSI, MACD+RSI, Bollinger, etc.) Intelligent Basket Management System Advanced Trailing Stop Protection Customizable Risk Management Multi-timeframe Compatibility Professional Debug System NEW in v2.4 - Advanced Protection System: Cross-Basket Hedging: Automatic hed
Trading Assisten Manager
Fajar Septiansyah
Эксперты
TAM Premium – Ultimate Visual Trading Assistant & Risk Manager TAM Premium (Trading Assistant Manager) is a revolutionary trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that brings the smooth TradingView-style trading experience directly into your chart. Say goodbye to confusing manual lot calculations and slow order execution! With TAM Premium, simply define the maximum loss you are willing to take ( Risk % or Risk $ ), visually drag and drop your target levels on the chart, and let the Assistant calculate the
Gold King AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (4)
Эксперты
Осталось только   1/5   копий по этой цене ---> Следующая цена 250$ //   Версия MT4 Gold King AI был создан с использованием TensorTrade, открытого фреймворка Python, разработанного специально для создания, обучения, оценки и развертывания надежных торговых алгоритмов с использованием метода усиленного обучения. Алгоритм работает во время торговой сессии в Нью-Йорке. После анализа рынка в течение нескольких часов с целью выявления интересующих областей он размещает отложенные ордера, которые ис
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Эксперты
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
Vixy 10 EA
Wayne Ysel
1 (1)
Эксперты
VOLATILATY 10 Vixy 10 ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit). This is a down trend based scalping ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MA and Ichimoku cross for support and confirmation to take
Fibo any pairs testing
Komila Safarova
1 (1)
Эксперты
Fibo Any Pair (нажмите, чтобы скачать set файл) Fibo Any Pairs — это торговый советник (EA), основанный на уровнях Фибоначчи. Он помогает находить хорошие точки входа и работает на любых валютных парах, в любое время и в любом направлении. Инструкция по тестированию Перед использованием на реальном счёте: Протестируйте в Strategy Tester или на демо-счётеИспользуйте низкую скорость в Strategy Tester для большей точности Выберите режим «Каждый тик на основе реальных тиков» для лучших результатов С
FREE
Neo Breakout MT5
Mathewstwapalisha Mulwafu
Эксперты
Breakout EA based  on   advanced strategy , generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price ranges. Data has been collected for over 15 years to produce model strategy.  The strategy,  filters out  false signals and  performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses advanced adaptive trailing stop. specifically optimized for EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,EURJPY,GBPJPY The E
Grid Breakout
Bastien Romain Poupon
5 (4)
Эксперты
ВАЖНО: Перед началом бэктестирования и запуском робота убедитесь, что значение Lot_plus установлено в "true" вместо "false", чтобы активировать автоматический расчет лотов. Также крайне важно настроить Cut_loss на 54 вместо 1 для оптимизации управления рисками. ОПИСАНИЕ: GridBreakout — это автоматизированный торговый робот, специализирующийся на работе с валютной парой GBP/USD. Используя технику сетки, он разработан для использования рыночных прорывов, предлагая динамичную и отзывчивую стратегию
FREE
Kiritosun EA
Eric John Peter Meissner
Эксперты
Kiritosun EA – Free Edition Kiritosun EA — это бесплатный торговый советник, демонстрирующий сессионную стратегию пробоя , основанную на четко определённых ценовых уровнях и строгом управлении рисками. Советник рассчитывает максимум и минимум торговой сессии в заданный временной диапазон и открывает сделки, когда цена пробивает эти уровни после завершения сессии . Дополнительно используется фильтр Fair Value Gap (FVG) для повышения качества входов и снижения количества ложных пробоев. Основные в
Unity Grid 1M
Mikhail Atarskii
Эксперты
Обзор продукта:  Unity Grid 1M XAUUSD Unity Grid 1M XAUUSD Плечи 1 к 500 Минимальный дерозит 10000$ либо 100$ на центе  Unity Grid 1M XAUUSD -TF1M (TF5M) Unity Grid 1M XAUUSD   — это полностью автоматический торговый советник (робот) для платформы MetaTrader 5. Его основная стратегия — это   торговая сетка (грид)   с элементами   мартингейла   и   усреднения . Простыми словами, робот не пытается предсказать каждое движение цены. Вместо этого он открывает первую сделку по сигналу, а если цена ид
EUR Robot MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Эксперты
EUR_Robot_MT5 V5 is a specialized EURUSD Expert Advisor designed for M15 trading, built around a structured grid scaling model with systematic entry filters and strict execution logic. The EA is engineered to manage trade volumes according to the broker’s contract specifications and to avoid invalid order parameters in live conditions. No complicated introductions needed—simply download it and backtest it yourself. [Market] EURUSD only [Timeframe] M15 (recommended and optimized for M15) The par
Auto Trailing Stop bot
Marc Henning Hruschka
Эксперты
Auto Trailing Stop EA for MT5 Auto Trailing Stop EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically manages trailing stop loss for open trades on the current chart symbol. It is intended for traders who open positions manually and want a simple tool to lock in profits without adjusting stop loss by hand. The EA starts trailing only after the trade reaches the profit distance defined in the inputs. After that, the stop loss is moved step by step as price continues in a favorable directio
Gold M5 Dom Grid
Manh Tuan Hoang
Эксперты
BOT GOLD M5 DOM GRID – THE NEXT-GENERATION INSTITUTIONAL ORDER-FLOW ATTACKING EA Welcome to the future of high-frequency gold trading. BOT GOLD M5 DOM GRID is a premium, institutional-grade attacking Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for XAU/USD (GOLD) on the M5 time-frame. This EA is powered by a sophisticated Depth of Market (DOM) micro-radar, transforming raw liquidity flow into a highly profitable, bulletproof trading machine. ️ THE ULTIMATE ALGOS & TECH STACK INSIDE THE BOT
Lotus Candlestick EA
Irvan Trias Putra
Эксперты
Lotus Candlestick EA - Professional Pattern Recognition Trading System Transform your trading with the most advanced candlestick pattern recognition EA featuring intelligent compound profit system that automatically scales your position sizes based on performance, turning consistent small wins into exponential growth. Core Features & Competitive Advantages Smart Pattern Recognition Engine 4 Professional Candlestick Patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Pin Bars, Th
Dracula MT5
Anatoliy Lukanin
Эксперты
Полностью автоматизированный не использующий сеточные стратегии, мартингейла, усреднения позиций, пережидания убытка и т.п. Замысел не сложный, при флете устанавливаются 2 лимитных ордера при использовании   USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, иначе торгует по рынку. При срабатывании  ордера, позиция закрывается по TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT в неудачной ситуации по STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Либо ордера удаляются. После закрытия позиции эксперт смотрит как закрылась позиция, при профитной добавляетс
SmartSMC Liquidity Sweep
Gooi Meng Liang
Эксперты
SmartSMC EA – Liquidity Sweeps For over 10 years in the Gold market I’ve watched how price hunts liquidity before the real move. SmartSMC EA is my distilled version of that edge: a simple, disciplined SMC liquidity-sweep engine that trades XAUUSD with clean risk and professional execution. Why choose SmartSMC? Because it blends Smart Money Concepts with rock-solid automation. You don’t need to second-guess the chart—attach the EA, choose your risk, and let it handle entries, exits, sizing and
Algo Edge
Niklas Templin
3 (2)
Эксперты
Algo Edge EA  -DE40/ Tec100 EA working with high and low from last Candle. Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30 -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent =
FREE
Recovery System
Maksim Neimerik
Эксперты
Recovery System EA Советник предназначен для автоматизации процесса восстановления убытков на текущем символе. Он может быть использован при наличии текущего убытка, а также для сопровождения других советников. Также этот продукт может использоваться как самостоятельный советник. Recovery System EA содержит в настройках опцию выбора режима работы:    Recovery     MA Cross    Stochastic    Bollinger Bands    Non-indicators При работе в режиме Recovery советник выводит убыточную позицию из просад
GoldMaster EA
Cristian-silvian Olteanu
Эксперты
GoldMaster EA для торговли XAU/USD на MetaTrader 5 GoldMaster EA — это полностью автоматизированный инструмент для торговли XAU/USD (золото) на платформе MetaTrader 5. Он предназначен для трейдеров, предпочитающих простой подход и желающих исследовать автоматическую торговлю без сложных настроек. Особенности: Автоматическая торговля: Советник самостоятельно выполняет все операции. Преднастроенная установка: Ручная настройка не требуется, что делает использование удобным. Оптимизация для неболь
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
ZyloFx Timed Exit Pro
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Эксперты
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Timed Exit Pro   is a professional risk control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to automatically close open market positions and/or delete pending orders at a specific time every day. This EA is not a trading strategy and does not open trades during normal live usage. Its purpose is to help traders control exposure,
ZyloFx Timed Exit Control
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Эксперты
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Timed Exit Control is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders manage their positions with an automatic scheduled exit system. This EA is not a market entry strategy and does not provide trading signals. Its main purpose is to help traders control exposure, close open positions, and delete pending or
ZyloFx Partial Close Pro
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Эксперты
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Partial Close Pro is a professional trade management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders manage open positions with automatic partial closes, manual partial close control, and optional break-even protection. This EA does not open trades automatically. Its main purpose is to manage existing positions according
ZyloFx Prop Guard Manager MT4
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Утилиты
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Prop Guard Manager MT4 is a professional account protection utility for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who need disciplined control over daily and overall drawdown. This Expert Advisor does not open trades, does not provide entry signals, and does not use any trading strategy. Its purpose is to work as a protective layer on you
ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro MT4
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Эксперты
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. Professional risk management and account protection panel for MetaTrader 4. ZyloFx Risk Manager Pro MT4 is a visual risk management utility designed to help traders monitor account conditions, control exposure, and protect trading capital through advanced account protection rules. This tool is ideal for manual traders, prop firm traders,
ZyloFx Zone Matrix Pro MT4
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Эксперты
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Zone Matrix Pro MT4 is not a fully automatic “set and forget” trading robot. It is a hybrid semi-automatic Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to combine their own market analysis with fast execution, smart zone visualization, and professional trade management tools inside MetaTrader 4. The main purpose of this EA is to he
ZyloFx Risk Ratio Planner MT4
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Утилиты
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Risk Ratio Planner is a professional visual trading utility for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan entries, stop loss, take profit, lot size, and risk-to-profit ratio directly on the chart. This tool was created for traders who want a clean, fast, and visual way to measure trade risk before entering the market. Instead of
ZyloFx Obsidian AI
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Эксперты
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Obsidian AI is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders seeking intelligent automation, advanced risk protection, and high-performance execution on XAUUSD (Gold) . Built with a modern multi-layer protection system, Obsidian AI combines adaptive market analysis, volatility filters, and dynamic trade manage
ZyloFx Partial Close Manager
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Эксперты
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Partial Close Manager is a professional trade management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders manage open positions with automatic partial closes and optional break-even protection. This EA does not open trades automatically. Its main purpose is to manage existing positions according to the user’s selected sett
ZyloFx Prop Guard Manager MT5
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Утилиты
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Prop Guard Manager MT5 is a professional account protection utility for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who need disciplined control over daily and overall drawdown. This Expert Advisor does not open trades, does not provide entry signals, and does not use any trading strategy. Its purpose is to work as a protective layer on you
ZyloFx Zone Matrix Pro MT5
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Эксперты
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Zone Matrix Pro MT5 is not a fully automatic “set and forget” trading robot. It is a hybrid semi-automatic Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to combine their own market analysis with fast execution, smart zone visualization, and professional trade management tools. The main purpose of this EA is to help traders identify
ZyloFx Risk Ratio Planner MT5
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Утилиты
IMPORTANT: After purchasing this product, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide, setup instructions, and direct product support. ZyloFx Risk Ratio Planner is a professional visual trading utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan entries, stop loss, take profit, lot size, and risk-to-profit ratio directly on the chart. This tool was created for traders who want a clean, fast, and visual way to measure trade risk before entering the market. Instead of
ZyloFx Position Size Calculator MT5
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Утилиты
ZyloFx Position Size Calculator MT5 is a free risk management utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders calculate the appropriate position size based on account risk and stop loss distance. This tool helps traders determine how many lots to trade before entering a position, supporting more consistent risk management and better trading discipline. Main Features Automatic position size calculation Risk percentage mode Fixed money risk mode Balance and equity-based calculations Suggested lo
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв