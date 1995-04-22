The Snowball Effect Exceeded Time Math
- 专家
-
Konstantin MeshcheriakovTrader Since 2008
- 版本: 2.3
Right-click on the chart - select the timeframe - SELECT H2
|Советник:
|The Snowball Effect Exceeded Time Math
|Символ:
|AUDCAD
|Период:
|H2 (2026.06.01 - 2026.07.05)
|Параметры:
|EA_Name= Exceed Time Math
|Lot=0.02
|EMA_period=40
|Grid_TP_pips=5
|Snowball_TP_pips=10
|Distance_pips=20
|TP_pips=5
|MagicStart=1024
|Multiplier=2.0
|Spread_const=4
|Max_Theoretical_Risk=500.0
|Close_On_Risk_Limit=true
|Min_Cooldown_Minutes=690
|Use_Frequency_Filter=true
|=== Safe Profit Settings ====
|InpTargetProfit=500.0
|InpSeparateClose=true
|InpUseSafeClose=true
|Компания:
|AMarkets LLC
|Валюта:
|USD
|Начальный депозит:
|500.00
|Плечо:
|1:500