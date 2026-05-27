Bull Vs Bear Magic

Bull vs Bear Magic Indicator

Bull vs Bear Magic is a trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify bullish and bearish market conditions with clear visual signals. The indicator is based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and market structure analysis to detect trend direction, momentum, and potential trading opportunities.

The indicator provides:

  • Up arrows for potential buy opportunities during bullish market conditions

  • Down arrows for potential sell opportunities during bearish market conditions

Bull vs Bear Magic helps traders stay aligned with the current market trend while avoiding unnecessary counter-trend trades. The system is built to work across multiple timeframes and can be used on Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Key Features

  • EMA-based trend detection

  • Bullish and bearish market condition analysis

  • Clear buy and sell arrow signals

  • Visual trend confirmation

  • Beginner-friendly and easy to use

  • Works on all major markets and timeframes

Trading Guidance

  • During an uptrend, traders should place their Stop Loss below the nearest support level.

  • During a downtrend, traders should place their Stop Loss above the nearest resistance level.

This approach helps improve risk management while allowing trades enough room to follow the trend naturally.

Bull vs Bear Magic is ideal for traders looking for a clean and simple trend confirmation tool that combines momentum, structure, and directional bias into one indicator.

Disclaimer

This indicator is intended for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Trading Forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, and other financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Traders should always use proper risk management and test the indicator on a demo account before trading with real funds. The developer of this indicator is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from the use of this tool.

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Poison Ivy Scalper MT4
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
Experts
I FX_PRiiNcE compiled this EA from my MT5 EA  tested on XAUUSD m1 TIMEFRAME it is profitable best time to trade it is 20:00 to 10:00 south african time you can adjust sl tp and risk to open more then 1 trade attach to multiple charts this is scalping bot only you welcome to try other timeframes. I have mt5 version aswell as ustech indicator Trading courses offered aswell Disclaimer: Forex trading, cryptocurrency trading, CFD trading, and any other form of trading involve significant risk and
Bear Magic
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
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Bear magic is an indicator that tells you went to sell Screenshots shows I tested it on USTECH M5 time frame , you can test it on any time frame and currency pair , indicies or crypto Arrow colour can be changed I use previous minor or major resistance zones as my stop loss but you can use how you want it according to your risk management Unfortunately I couldn’t add the buy version which is called Bull magic which will also be available under my profile  Disclaimer: Forex trading, crypto
Bull Magic
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
Indicators
Bull magic is an indicator that tells you when to Buy Screenshots shows I tested it on USTECH M5 time frame , you can test it on any time frame and currency pair , indicies or crypto Arrow colour can be changed I use previous minor or major support zones as my stop loss but you can use how you want it according to your risk management Unfortunately I couldn’t add the sell  version which is called Beat magic which will also be available under my profile  Disclaimer: Forex trading, cryptoc
Poison Ivy Scalper EA
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
Experts
POISON IVY SCALPER EA combined with indicators , market condition and trends This is a XAUUSD EA only as i haven't tested on anything else screenshots shows back tests done on gold M1 time frame (NOT LIVE RESULTS) back test done in a week high period has higher profit You can adjust the max lot sizes , risk , stop loss , take profit EA adjust lot size based on risk you set I use 100pip take profit , 60 pip stoploss which i recommend . standard take profit is 120 pip To open multiple trades you n
Cloud Rift
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
Indicators
Description Cloud Rift is a trend-following trading indicator inspired by the Ichimoku Cloud system, designed to help traders identify momentum shifts, market structure, and high-probability breakout zones. The indicator visualizes bullish and bearish “rifts” within cloud-based price action, allowing traders to spot trend continuation and reversal opportunities with greater clarity. Built for modern charting environments, Cloud Rift combines clean visual signals with dynamic cloud analysis to re
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