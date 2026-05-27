Cloud Rift

Description

Cloud Rift is a trend-following trading indicator inspired by the Ichimoku Cloud system, designed to help traders identify momentum shifts, market structure, and high-probability breakout zones. The indicator visualizes bullish and bearish “rifts” within cloud-based price action, allowing traders to spot trend continuation and reversal opportunities with greater clarity.

Built for modern charting environments, Cloud Rift combines clean visual signals with dynamic cloud analysis to reduce chart noise and improve decision-making across multiple timeframes. The cyan-themed design reflects precision, clarity, and fast market movement.

Key Features

  • Cloud-based trend detection

  • Momentum and breakout visualization

  • Bullish & bearish rift signals

  • Clean, minimal chart overlay

  • Multi-timeframe compatibility

  • Designed for scalping, intraday, and swing trading

Disclaimer

Disclaimer:
Cloud Rift is provided for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment recommendations, or trading guarantees. Trading financial markets involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Users are solely responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management. Always perform your own analysis and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions. The creator of Cloud Rift assumes no liability for any financial losses or damages arising from the use of this indicator.


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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Muhammed Mohsin Khan
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I FX_PRiiNcE compiled this EA from my MT5 EA  tested on XAUUSD m1 TIMEFRAME it is profitable best time to trade it is 20:00 to 10:00 south african time you can adjust sl tp and risk to open more then 1 trade attach to multiple charts this is scalping bot only you welcome to try other timeframes. I have mt5 version aswell as ustech indicator Trading courses offered aswell Disclaimer: Forex trading, cryptocurrency trading, CFD trading, and any other form of trading involve significant risk and
Bear Magic
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Bear magic is an indicator that tells you went to sell Screenshots shows I tested it on USTECH M5 time frame , you can test it on any time frame and currency pair , indicies or crypto Arrow colour can be changed I use previous minor or major resistance zones as my stop loss but you can use how you want it according to your risk management Unfortunately I couldn’t add the buy version which is called Bull magic which will also be available under my profile  Disclaimer: Forex trading, crypto
Bull Magic
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Bull magic is an indicator that tells you when to Buy Screenshots shows I tested it on USTECH M5 time frame , you can test it on any time frame and currency pair , indicies or crypto Arrow colour can be changed I use previous minor or major support zones as my stop loss but you can use how you want it according to your risk management Unfortunately I couldn’t add the sell  version which is called Beat magic which will also be available under my profile  Disclaimer: Forex trading, cryptoc
Poison Ivy Scalper EA
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
Experts
POISON IVY SCALPER EA combined with indicators , market condition and trends This is a XAUUSD EA only as i haven't tested on anything else screenshots shows back tests done on gold M1 time frame (NOT LIVE RESULTS) back test done in a week high period has higher profit You can adjust the max lot sizes , risk , stop loss , take profit EA adjust lot size based on risk you set I use 100pip take profit , 60 pip stoploss which i recommend . standard take profit is 120 pip To open multiple trades you n
Bull Vs Bear Magic
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
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Bull vs Bear Magic Indicator Bull vs Bear Magic is a trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify bullish and bearish market conditions with clear visual signals. The indicator is based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and market structure analysis to detect trend direction, momentum, and potential trading opportunities. The indicator provides: Up arrows for potential buy opportunities during bullish market conditions Down arrows for potential sell opportunities during bearish
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