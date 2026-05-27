Bull Vs Bear Magic

Bull vs Bear Magic Indicator

Bull vs Bear Magic is a trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify bullish and bearish market conditions with clear visual signals. The indicator is based on Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and market structure analysis to detect trend direction, momentum, and potential trading opportunities.

The indicator provides:

  • Up arrows for potential buy opportunities during bullish market conditions

  • Down arrows for potential sell opportunities during bearish market conditions

Bull vs Bear Magic helps traders stay aligned with the current market trend while avoiding unnecessary counter-trend trades. The system is built to work across multiple timeframes and can be used on Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Key Features

  • EMA-based trend detection

  • Bullish and bearish market condition analysis

  • Clear buy and sell arrow signals

  • Visual trend confirmation

  • Beginner-friendly and easy to use

  • Works on all major markets and timeframes

Trading Guidance

  • During an uptrend, traders should place their Stop Loss below the nearest support level.

  • During a downtrend, traders should place their Stop Loss above the nearest resistance level.

This approach helps improve risk management while allowing trades enough room to follow the trend naturally.

Bull vs Bear Magic is ideal for traders looking for a clean and simple trend confirmation tool that combines momentum, structure, and directional bias into one indicator.

Disclaimer

This indicator is intended for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Trading Forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, and other financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Traders should always use proper risk management and test the indicator on a demo account before trading with real funds. The developer of this indicator is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from the use of this tool.

Рекомендуем также
Market Sentry
Joas Da Silva Veiga
Индикаторы
Market Analysis, Market Structure, Price Action, Trend Analysis, Bullish, Bearish, Range Market, Directional Bias, Market Dashboard, Trading Dashboard, Trend Detection, Market Scanner, Market Context, Breakout Analysis, Consolidation Analysis, Trend Filter, Technical Analysis, Real Time Analysis This indicator analyzes price behavior in real time and classifies market conditions into Bullish , Bearish , Range , and Neutral scenarios. Price is continuously evaluated relative to a dynamic referen
Regime Catcher Pro MT5
Guad Bibar
Индикаторы
Regime Catcher Pro MT5 Regime Catcher Pro is a configurable market-regime and trend-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It converts price action into four clear market conditions: UPTREND DOWNTREND RANGE CHOP The indicator combines directional movement, ADX, range efficiency, normalized moving-average slope and volatility analysis. Its compact dashboard displays the current regime, estimated trend strength, direction, volatility and higher-timeframe alignment. Main features: Four clearly ident
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Antique Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Antique Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Antique Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий т
Momentum candle indicator with Heiken
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
Индикаторы
Индикатор Momentum Candle – Точный фильтр свечей с импульсом Версия 1.75 | Профессиональный индикатор для MT5 Выведите свою торговлю на новый уровень с Momentum Candle — мощным инструментом для определения свечей с сильным направленным движением , у которых большое тело и минимальные тени. Идеально подходит для трейдеров на пробой, трендовых стратегий и поклонников price action. Основные функции: Автоматический расчет пороговых значений Не нужно угадывать размер тела — индикатор динамичес
Trading Session Zones for MetaTrader 5
Michael Angelo Ibarreta
Индикаторы
Session Indicator — Forex Trading Sessions Visualizer Overview Session Indicator   is a professional MT5 indicator that displays the four major forex trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York) as colored horizontal bands on your chart. Never miss a trading session again! Free Product   |   Works on Any Broker   |   Auto-Detects Timezone Features Auto-Detects Broker GMT Offset Works automatically on any MT5 broker (XM, IC Markets, FXCM, etc.) No manual timezone configuration needed Label
FREE
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
Advanced Sessions Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MT5 Session Indicator: Track Global Market Hours with Precision Boost your trading strategy with this FREE Session Indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to help you effortlessly identify active trading sessions across global markets. Perfect for forex, stocks, and commodities traders, this tool highlights key market hours (Asian, European, North American, and overlaps) directly on your chart, ensuring you never miss high-liquidity periods. Key Features: Visual Session Overlays : Clear color-c
FREE
True Visual Trend
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Индикаторы
This indicator is not only for trading but also for learning , thanks to it, you can learn to identify trend, support and resistance. The video below shows an example of opening a position on gold only buy.  You've probably heard about trend theory, where higher highs and higher lows indicate an uptrend, and lower highs and lower lows indicate a downtrend. This indicator determines this trend. You just need to enter the minimum distance between bars.  Additionally : -Sound alert on trend chan
Liga
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Индикатор связывает цену по циклично-волновой зависимости. Таким образом, все точки пересечения будут оптимальными точками, в которых изменяется движение с учетом периода индикатора. Точки пересечения можно использовать как точки потенциального разворота рынка. Но не надо забывать, что подход должен быть комплексным, сигналы индикатора требуют дополнительной информации для входа в рынок. Подходит для форекса, фьючерсов и бинарных опционов без перерисовки. Подает много сигналов, что требует нал
Upper and Lower Reversal MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Upper and Lower Reversal - Система раннего прогнозирования разворотных моментов. Позволяет находить разворотные точки цены на границах верхнего и нижнего канала движения цены. Индикатор никогда не перекрасится и не изменит положения стрелок сигналов. Красные стрелки - сигнал на покупку, Синие стрелки - сигнал на продажу. Подстраивается под любые тайм-фреймы и торговые инструменты Индикатор не перерисовывается, работает только по закрытию свечи. Имеется несколько типов оповещений для сигналов И
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Riko Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Riko Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Riko Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий текущие от
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Индикаторы
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Supreme CCI Divergence Indicator
Eveline Van Neyghem
Индикаторы
A lot of professional traders use high quality divergence signals as a part of their strategy to enter a position. Spotting correct divergences quickly can often be hard, especially if your eye isn’t trained for it yet. For this reason we’ve created a series of easy to use professional oscillator divergence indicators that are very customisable so you get only the signals you want to trade. We have this divergence indicator for RSI, MACD, Stochastics, CCI and OBV. RSI:   https://www.mql5.com/en/
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
Индикаторы
Использовать индикатор Fibrillar очень просто, поскольку самый простой - это посмотреть на график и действовать согласно показаниям цветных стрелок. Алгоритм учитывает измерение цен, также данном методе  делается упор на измерение каждого из перепадов цены (H/C, H/O,LC,LO) - что дает более детализированную информацию но так же и более усредненную. При рассчете данного индикатора сперва рассчитываются логорифмические приросты по цене закрытия, что позволяет отфильтровать тренд, сезонность и про
Fast Polynom moving average and channel
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Полезный и удобный инструмент для трейдеров при анализе рынка и принятии решения. Особенность Главная особенность данного индикатора - это  быстрый алгоритм . Выигрыш скорости расчета полинома и его значения среднеквадратического отклонения в сравнении с классическими алгоритмами достигает несколько тысяч раз. Также в данный индикатор  внедрен Тестер стратегий  с наглядной визуализацией сделок,  графиком эквити  и одновременным подсчетом и выводом в виде таблицы следующих данных: прибыль (в п
Alpha One MT5
Burak Baltaci
Индикаторы
Alpha One MT5 — усовершенствованная система определения тренда Alpha One — это профессиональный индикатор следования за трендом, который предоставляет четкие сигналы на покупку и продажу с автоматическим входом, стоп-лоссом и тремя уровнями тейк-профита, нанесенными прямо на ваш график. Индикатор имеет уникальную визуализацию энергетического поля, состоящего из 15 динамических линий, которые переключаются между зеленым и красным цветом, отражая силу и направление тренда в режиме реального врем
Scaled vidya trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Introducing to your attention the unique trading system/indicator "Scaled Vidya Trends", designed for dynamic scalp trading on trend volatility pairs hour + timeframes. Main features of Scaled Vidya Trends: -Multi-level market analysis: it works on H1, H2, H3 timeframes; -Uses the most popular currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD. Brokers usually set one of the lowest spreads for these pairs; -Applies a scalping method based on local targets for signals; -Signals appears at the new open of
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Detect сочетает в себе особенности как трендовых индикаторов, так и осцилляторов. Индикатор является удобным инструментом для выявления краткосрочных рыночных циклов и определения уровней перекупленности или перепроданности рынка. Длинную позицию можно открывать, когда индикатор начинает выходить из зоны перепроданности и пробивает нулевой уровень снизу вверх. Короткую позицию можно открывать, когда индикатор начинает выходить из зоны перекупленности и пробивает нулевой уровень
PurePattern Engine
Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin
Индикаторы
Full Source Code available here : buymeacoffee.com/omegatradinghub/e/529666 PurePattern Engine: The Advanced Quantitative Scanner While retail traders base their execution on generic, unverified charting patterns, quants rely on one thing: Statistical Probabilities over massive datasets (no black box, only "if => then" conditions). PurePattern Engine   bridges this exact gap for MetaTrader 5. Built as an elite, non-repainting quantitative analysis indicator, the Engine deploys a colossal libr
FREE
ZigZag SMC MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
Индикаторы
The ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the ideal tool for traders who want to accurately identify tops and bottoms based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT). Main Benefits: Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms. Based on concepts used by institutional traders. Ideal for analyzing liquidity, market structure and manipulation. Simple to use: just add it to the chart and track the critical points. ️ Free Version: This ve
FREE
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
Channel Trend Signal Cts Usa
Rahele Rastaghi
Индикаторы
Buy CTS scalping indicator, provide buying and selling signals, automatic channeling and sending signals to mobile phones Using technical analysis and price action methods and modern methods, CTS indicator can draw price channels and recognize price trends with high accuracy and issue entry and exit signals according to them. Traders can easily fluctuate using this indicator in different time frames and in different markets. With the CTS indicator, you can signal in different ways. This indicato
Alpha Strike Signals Non Repaint Best New MT5
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (2)
Индикаторы
UZFX-Alpha Strike Signals v2.0 — это профессиональный инструмент для анализа рынка, разработанный для точного и четкого определения высоковероятных торговых возможностей. Этот усовершенствованный индикатор сочетает в себе сложную систему распознавания ценовых действий с динамической визуализацией управления рисками, предоставляя четкие сигналы на покупку и продажу прямо на вашем графике. Примечание: используйте в сочетании с индикатором { LTL 164343 }, чтобы повысить долю выигрышных сигналов. Ис
FREE
Momentum Prediction
Alfie Dela Pena
Индикаторы
This indicator is a Multi-Timeframe Momentum & Volatility Suite . It is designed to act as a "Price Action Navigator," combining internal candle strength (momentum) with institutional volatility boundaries (ATR) to identify high-probability "Sniper" entries and exits. Instead of traditional moving averages that lag behind price, this indicator uses a Net Displacement Formula to show you where the smart money is pushing the market in real-time.
Yenforge Usdjpy Adaptive Signals
Atsushi Katayama
Индикаторы
YENFORGE USDJPY v1.10 Adaptive Fusion 5 YENFORGE USDJPY is a discretionary signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. It evaluates confirmed M5 and M15 bars and displays BUY/SELL candidates together with reference target, stop and time-exit levels. This product is designed and validated primarily for Japanese traders using USDJPY data from the OANDA Japan MT5 Tokyo server. It can start on other broker feeds, but signal timing, prices, spread filtering and historical reconstruction may differ. The interf
Chip RT Indicator Weltrade
Christoffel Jacobus De Klerk
Индикаторы
Chip RT — Precision Entry Indicator Chip RT is a high-accuracy trend entry indicator designed for traders who want early signals, clean charts, and precise timing . WHAT MAKES CHIP RT DIFFERENT Unlike typical indicators that lag or over-signal, Chip RT is engineered to: Deliver early entry arrows Filter out weak price action Reduce chop and false signals Keep charts clean and easy to read Work perfectly with manual or automated strategies BEST USED FOR Synthetic indices (W
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Индикаторы
Индикатор Ultimate Boom and Crash Индикатор Ultimate Boom and Crash – это передовой инструмент, разработанный Coetsee Digital, предназначенный для выявления потенциальных всплесков на рынке. Создан для трейдеров, работающих с синтетическими рынками Deriv и Weltrade. Индикатор оптимизирован для работы исключительно на таймфреймах 3 минуты (M3), 5 минут (M5), 15 минут (M15), 30 минут (M30) и 1 час (H1) и поддерживает только следующие пары: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, PainX 400, G
Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer pattern" для MT5. - Индикатор "Hanging Man and Inverted Hammer pattern" - очень мощный индикатор для торговли по ценовому действию: без перерисовки и задержки. - Индикатор определяет бычий Inverted_Hammer и медвежий Hanging_Man паттерны на графике: - Бычий Inverted_Hammer - сигнал синей стрелки на графике (см. рисунки). - Медвежий Hanging_Man - сигнал красной стрелки на графике (см. рисунки). - PC &  Mobile alerts. - Индикатор "Hanging Ma
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
Другие продукты этого автора
Poison Ivy Scalper MT4
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
Эксперты
I FX_PRiiNcE compiled this EA from my MT5 EA  tested on XAUUSD m1 TIMEFRAME it is profitable best time to trade it is 20:00 to 10:00 south african time you can adjust sl tp and risk to open more then 1 trade attach to multiple charts this is scalping bot only you welcome to try other timeframes. I have mt5 version aswell as ustech indicator Trading courses offered aswell Disclaimer: Forex trading, cryptocurrency trading, CFD trading, and any other form of trading involve significant risk and
Bear Magic
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
Индикаторы
Bear magic is an indicator that tells you went to sell Screenshots shows I tested it on USTECH M5 time frame , you can test it on any time frame and currency pair , indicies or crypto Arrow colour can be changed I use previous minor or major resistance zones as my stop loss but you can use how you want it according to your risk management Unfortunately I couldn’t add the buy version which is called Bull magic which will also be available under my profile  Disclaimer: Forex trading, crypto
Bull Magic
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
Индикаторы
Bull magic is an indicator that tells you when to Buy Screenshots shows I tested it on USTECH M5 time frame , you can test it on any time frame and currency pair , indicies or crypto Arrow colour can be changed I use previous minor or major support zones as my stop loss but you can use how you want it according to your risk management Unfortunately I couldn’t add the sell  version which is called Beat magic which will also be available under my profile  Disclaimer: Forex trading, cryptoc
Poison Ivy Scalper EA
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
Эксперты
POISON IVY SCALPER EA combined with indicators , market condition and trends This is a XAUUSD EA only as i haven't tested on anything else screenshots shows back tests done on gold M1 time frame (NOT LIVE RESULTS) back test done in a week high period has higher profit You can adjust the max lot sizes , risk , stop loss , take profit EA adjust lot size based on risk you set I use 100pip take profit , 60 pip stoploss which i recommend . standard take profit is 120 pip To open multiple trades you n
Cloud Rift
Muhammed Mohsin Khan
Индикаторы
Description Cloud Rift is a trend-following trading indicator inspired by the Ichimoku Cloud system, designed to help traders identify momentum shifts, market structure, and high-probability breakout zones. The indicator visualizes bullish and bearish “rifts” within cloud-based price action, allowing traders to spot trend continuation and reversal opportunities with greater clarity. Built for modern charting environments, Cloud Rift combines clean visual signals with dynamic cloud analysis to re
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв