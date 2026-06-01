Alpha Trade Master

ALPHA TRADE MASTER – THE COMPLETE TRADING ECOSYSTEM

Alpha Trade Master is not a conventional Expert Advisor. It is an adaptive SMC Trading Operating System engineered for serious traders, investors, and Prop-Firm challengers.

⭐ Why Alpha Trade Master is Different

  • No Grid
  • No Martingale
  • Adaptive Learning Core
  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
  • Multi-Asset DNA Profiles
  • Built-in Risk Manager
  • Prop-Firm Ready
  • Interactive On-Chart UI
  • Local Trading Memory
  • Future Cloud Optimization


Logic and first glance might tell you that this description is long and promises boredom, but our confidence is not arrogance. This overview hasn't even mentioned everything about Alpha Trade Master because it is actually just a summarized snapshot for us! Therefore, we challenge you to feel bored while diving into the depths of Alpha Trade Master. Let's dive deep!

Unlike traditional retail bots that rely on lagging indicators and clunky input settings, Alpha Trade Master is a complete Smart Money Concepts (SMC) operating system. It maps the market, hunts liquidity, and executes trades exactly like an experienced hedge fund trader.

What truly sets Alpha Trade Master apart is its Stunning On-Chart Interactive UI. You never have to open the complex MetaTrader settings window. Everything from risk management to visual indicators is controlled via sleek, interactive panels right on your chart.



🎛️ 1. THE MAIN DASHBOARD

Everything you need, exactly where you need it.

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Technical Details

  • ⚡ Smart Accordion UI (Space Saver): We know chart visibility is vital. The entire main dashboard and control panels feature a dynamic collapse/expand (Accordion) design. With a single click, hide the panels to focus fully on the price action.
  • Account Status: Live monitoring of your Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin, and Margin Level perfectly centered for maximum visibility.
  • Live Spread Tracker: A golden Spread tracker has been seamlessly integrated into the main control bar for split-second awareness, featuring a "High Spread!" warning alert.
  • Trend State & Multi-Timeframe Matrix: Instantly shows the overall trend direction (Bullish/Bearish) along with its combined strength average. It breaks down the trend strength across 6 different timeframes (5M, 15M, 30M, 1H, 4H, D) in real-time.
  • SMC Market Pulse: At a glance, view the exact live state of the Smart Money Concepts data. It tracks Swing Structure, Internal Structure, active OBs, active FVGs, and the exact Current Trading Signal.
  • Dynamic Reactive Borders: The main dashboard border actively breathes and reacts to the live market! It dynamically shifts color to reflect the instant price direction.


📈 2. THE ACCOUNT STATUS & PERFORMANCE PANEL

Your personal trading journal and performance auditor.

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Technical Details

  • In-Depth Statistical Analysis: Instantly view your Net Profit, Profit Factor, Win Rate (%), Total Trades, Winning Trades, and Losing Trades. The numbers dynamically change color (Green/Yellow/Red) based on your performance health.
  • Performance Period Filtering: Toggle your statistics between Daily, Weekly, and Monthly views to track your exact consistency over time.
  • Core Metrics: The bot automatically tracks and displays your "Best Performing Symbol" and "Worst Performing Symbol" along with their respective profit/loss values.
  • Protection & Targets Summary: A clean dashboard view displaying the exact point distances for your Stop Loss, Break Even, Trailing Stop, and your TP1/TP2/TP3 levels.


🧠 3. THE ADAPTIVE ENGINE PANEL (INTENT REVEAL)

Complete transparency into the core evaluation matrix.

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Technical Details

  • 🧠 Dynamic Evaluation Matrix: Rigid entry rules have been completely replaced by a Probabilistic Matrix. The bot calculates a "Confidence Score" (0% to 100%) for every move by weighing Smart Money Concepts, Trend Strength, MTF alignments, and Volatility before entering any trade.
  • Real-Time Intent: The bot actively talks to you through the panel, explaining its exact trading intention before taking action. Whether it says "Market is ranging with no clear direction," or "Waiting for trend alignment before entry," you know its algorithmic motives instantly.
  • Live Risk Dashboard & Confidence Score: Displays a dynamic confidence percentage (e.g., 85%) for the current setup. Based on market momentum, the bot explicitly tells you if its current risk state is Aggressive, Balanced, or Defensive.
  • Algorithmic Bias & Phase Tracking: Visually breaks down whether the current institutional order flow is Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral, while simultaneously tracking multi-stage analysis progress (Analysis -> Evaluation -> Check -> Prepare -> Active).
  • Transparent Blocking Reasons (No Silent Stops): If the bot refuses to trade, it explicitly tells you why! Whether it's "High Spread Detected," "Smart News Avoidance," "Daily Loss Limit Reached," or "Dynamic Cycle Pause".


🧬 4. THE ADAPTIVE LEARNING ENGINE

An engine that refines its strategy based on historical data.

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Technical Details

  • Trade Memory Logging: The bot saves up to 1,000 previous trades in its internal .dat memory file, creating a deep historical database of its own performance on your specific broker and symbol.
  • Signal Performance Tracking: Every time a trade closes, the core analyzes which signals triggered it (e.g., FVG, Order Block, Liquidity Sweep). It recalculates the Win Rate and Average Profit for EVERY specific signal.
  • Dynamic Weight Adjustment: If the bot realizes that "Fair Value Gaps" are winning 80% of the time on Gold, but "Order Blocks" are failing, it automatically increases the "Weight" of FVGs and decreases the weight of OBs for future trades. It adapts its own strategy over time!


🌍 5. THE MACRO MARKET PANEL

Economic and session tracking directly on your chart.

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Technical Details

  • Live Economic Calendar: Automatically loads high-impact news events directly onto your chart. It shows the exact upcoming news titles, countdown timers, and pauses the bot automatically.
  • Global Sessions Tracker: Visually tracks the current active trading session (London, New York, Asian) complete with a live Progress Bar showing how much time is left in the session.
  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Dashboard: A matrix displaying the Trend, Trend Strength, and AI Prediction across 6 different timeframes simultaneously (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).
  • Market Rating & Lot Advice: The algorithm calculates a "Market Confidence" score and a "CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta)" value. Based on this, it gives you a live "Market Rating" and advises you exactly on what Lot Size is safe to use in current conditions!


🤖 6. AUTO TRADING MENU

Take full control over how the algorithm engages the market autonomously.

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Technical Details

  • 🗂️ Unified Modular Interface: No more cluttered screens! We completely rebuilt the Auto-Trading architecture into unified, logical modules. It’s a seamless experience that guides you from risk selection to execution without overwhelming your chart.
  • 🧬 Asset Personalities (DNA Profiles): Alpha Trade Master now recognizes exactly what it is trading. It features fully segregated logic profiles for different asset classes (Metals, Crypto, Indices, and Forex), dynamically adjusting spread tolerances and risk behavior per asset.
  • ⚡ Hit & Run Scalping (Time-Frame Tiering): The system dynamically shifts its trading style based on your chosen timeframe. Switch to M1/M5 for rapid momentum Hit and Run scalping, or H1/H4 for Swing trends.
  • 👨💼 The Consultant (Advisor) Menu: Want advice instead of trades? Activate 'Analysis Only' mode where the bot provides deep market insights, probabilities, and analytical advice on the chart without forcefully taking trades on your behalf.
  • 🔓 Custom Lot Sizing & Capital Scaling: You can now select any custom lot size via the Auto-Trading menu, switch to "Manual Lot", and the engine will execute its auto-trades using the exact lot volume you specified. Furthermore, the bot has been configured to dynamically scale its operations according to your true capital size.
  • Master Switch & Modes: Toggle Alpha ON/OFF, and choose between "Full Auto" (Full Control) or "Semi-Auto" (Customize Settings Manually).
  • Pre-defined Risk Profiles: Instantly switch between "Low Risk (Safe)", "Medium Risk (Balanced)", and "High Risk (Aggressive)". Each profile alters the lot sizing, TP distance, and filtering strictness.
  • Cooldown System & Daily Targets: Set a precise cooldown period between trades, and establish a specific Daily Target. Once hit, the bot rests.


💰 7. TRADE & RISK SETTINGS

Protecting your capital is the highest priority.

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Technical Details

  • 🚫 Anti-Scalp Machine Gun Filter: New logic prevents the bot from opening multiple rapid-fire trades within the same candle, effectively stopping over-trading during sudden high-impact volatility spikes.
  • 🌍 Global Multi-Lingual Engine (19 Languages): Change the language of the entire UI directly from the chart! Supported languages: English, Arabic, Russian, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Turkish, Chinese, Japanese, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Persian, Vietnamese, Thai, Malay, and Hungarian.
  • 🛡️ The "Alpha Shield" (Auto-Protection Engine): A self-aware, dynamic risk protocol that monitors market structure and dynamically intervenes to protect your equity.
  • 🧠 Smart Time-Based Close & Trail+Lock: Proactively cuts dead trades early. The "Trail+Lock" system secures profits aggressively in volatile conditions.
  • Smart Targets Action Engine: Define specific behaviors for Target 1, Target 2, and Target 3. Set their distance in points and ratios (%), and assign actions like "Close Partial", "Move SL to Break Even", or "Move SL to TP1" when hit.
  • Quick Toggles Row: Instantly toggle ON/OFF Break Even, Smart Targets, Trailing Stop, Fixed SL, and Trail+Lock with a single click.


📊 8. CHARTING & SMC INDICATOR MENU (THE ANALYST)

This menu transforms your MetaTrader into an analytical terminal.

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Technical Details

  • Market Structure Engine: Toggle between Real-Time Monitoring and Historical Depth. Display Internal vs. Swing Structure, and map Strong/Weak Highs and Lows automatically.
  • Institutional Zones: Reveal hidden Order Blocks (Swing vs. Internal), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and detect Equal Highs/Lows (EQHL) where liquidity is resting.
  • Visual Detectors: With a single click, activate the MACD Divergence Detector, Liquidity Pools Detection, Volume/Market Profile, Dynamic Trendlines, and the VWAP Indicator.
  • Precision Entry Signals: Activate "Entry Signal Boxes" to see exact TP/SL zones before trades happen, and "Early Get Ready Signals" to prepare for upcoming moves.
  • Visual Aesthetics: Toggle Premium/Discount Zones, Golden Fibonacci Zones, Session Trading Boxes, a Candle Timer, and instantly apply the sleek "Alpha Pro Theme" to your chart.


⚡ 9. MANUAL EXECUTION PANEL

A complete trade execution desk designed to give hybrid-traders ultimate control.

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Technical Details

  • Live Risk Calculator & Progress Bar: Before you click Buy or Sell, the panel displays your dynamic Stop Loss in points, exact Risk in Dollars ($), and Risk Percentage (%). A visual Risk Progress Bar ensures you never over-leverage.
  • Granular Exit Controls (Panic Buttons): Instantly execute: Close All, Close Manual, Close Auto, Close Winners, Close Losers, Close Buys, or Close Sells.
  • Trade Management: With a single click, set universal Take Profits, Stop Losses, activate Trailing Stops, move SL to Break-Even (BE), or clear all SL/TP levels.
  • Instant Position Reversal & Partial Close: Caught on the wrong side? The "Reverse" button flips your position. The Partial Close System lets you precisely close a percentage (e.g., 50%) to secure profits while letting runners ride.


📱 10. NOTIFICATIONS & ROUTING MENU

A triple-layered alert routing system that keeps you connected anywhere, anytime.

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Technical Details

  • Transmission Channels: Choose exactly how you want to receive alerts: MT5 Terminal Pop-ups, Mobile Push Notifications, or formatted Telegram Messages.
  • Trade Event Alerts: Toggle notifications for specific trade events such as: Trade Opened, Target Hit, SL Hit, Break Even Activated, and Trailing Stop updates.
  • SMC & Chart Analysis Alerts: Don't stare at the chart! Get instantly notified when specific market structures form: BOS, CHoCH, New OB, FVG, Mitigation, Liquidity Sweep.
  • Session & News Alerts: Be notified before trading sessions open/close (e.g., London/NY Overlap). You can even set a custom "Minutes Before" timer.
  • Early 'Get Ready' Signals: The bot will ping your phone moments before an expected breakout or setup occurs so you can prepare.

🤖 THE OFFICIAL ALPHA TELEGRAM BOT (@AlphaTradeM_bot)

To experience the true power of this routing system, you must connect to our official Telegram Bot: @AlphaTradeM_bot! This isn't just a simple message forwarder; it is your ultimate mobile command center. By linking to it, you will receive beautifully formatted, real-time alerts for literally everything:

  • Trade Execution: Instant alerts for BOTH Auto and Manual trades! Get notified when a trade opens, hits Break Even, activates Trailing Stop, or smashes a Take Profit level.
  • SMC & Technicals: Live pings when a new FVG forms, a BOS happens, or liquidity is swept.
  • Macro Events: Countdown alerts before London/NY sessions open and warnings right before High-Impact news events drop.
  • Emergency & Updates: You will receive direct notifications whenever a new version or bug fix is officially published on the MQL5 Store.


🏆 11. PROP-FIRM READY

We know that Prop Firms require strict discipline. Alpha Trade Master is explicitly engineered with built-in compliance protocols:

  • Daily Drawdown & Consecutive Loss Limits: Set your firm's maximum daily loss limit and consecutive loss limits. If hit, the bot locks itself.
  • Hard Equity Stop (Overall Drawdown): Protects your overall account limit by instantly closing all positions.
  • News Filter Integration: Automatically pauses trading before and after high-impact news events.


🧠 A MESSAGE FROM THE DEVELOPERS

We kindly ask for your patience when using the Alpha Trade Master auto-trading engine. What you are using is not a static, rigid algorithm with hardcoded rules; it is an adaptive experience engine that lives within your terminal and gains experience day by day.

We could easily have built a "get-rich-quick" bot that generates astronomical profits in a single day, only to turn suicidal and wipe out your entire account balance the next minute. However, we will never be satisfied with building a bot solely for immediate, reckless profits at the expense of your capital safety. Because our primary goal is absolute precision and capital preservation, we have designed this engine to grow and evolve.

You do not own a normal bot. You possess an engine that actively records every single winning and losing trade, analyzing the specific market conditions of your broker, and learning from its mistakes every single day. The more trading days that pass, the deeper its experience becomes regarding the specific assets and timeframes you choose to trade.

Proof of Concept: Your Bot's Memory
To verify our claims, you can visually see the bot's expanding knowledge base. Please navigate to the following path on your computer:

File -> Open Data Folder -> Up to Terminal -> Common -> Files -> AlphaTrade_TradeMemory_V5.dat

We highly recommend copying and backing up this file every week or month. This file embodies the bot's accumulated trading experience and data feedback with you. As the days increase and the file grows, you will notice an adaptation and improvement in its auto-trading execution.

Therefore, we ask for your patience and trust in its current performance phase. When you finally see the word "Warning" disappear from the Auto-Trading menu, know that the engine has gathered enough data, and we have reached far beyond our initial goal.



🚫 WHY ARE THERE NO .SET FILES OR MANUAL F7 INPUTS?

We often get asked: "Where are the .set files or custom F7 input parameters for this EA?"

Unlike traditional, outdated MetaTrader bots, Alpha Trade Master does not rely on clunky .set files or static F7 input configurations. It is a self-adapting ecosystem. The engine automatically detects the exact asset you attach it to (Forex Major, Gold, Bitcoin, Indices) and dynamically injects the optimal risk limits, spread filters, and ATR multipliers into its core.

⚡ Why are manual F7 input settings strictly omitted?
Alpha Trade Master is engineered as a multi-engine neural trading operating system. For the bot to achieve peak precision, its core components — including the MarketBrain, SmartSL/TP engines, Narrative Engine, Regime Classifier, and Risk Guards — must operate in absolute algorithmic harmony. Introducing static manual inputs or arbitrary human intervention into the F7 window disrupts this delicate mathematical balance. Human tampering forces conflicting logic into the neural feedback loop, distorts dynamic risk calculations, and degrades trading accuracy. By making every parameter 100% dynamic and self-governing, Alpha Trade Master protects your capital from human error and ensures seamless, state-of-the-art execution.

Furthermore, any button you click or risk parameter you tweak directly on the on-chart Dashboard is instantly auto-saved into the bot's custom memory matrix. There is nothing to load from the F7 window. It is truly plug-and-play!



💾 HOW TO BACKUP & TRANSFER YOUR BOT TO A NEW PC

Alpha Trade Master creates its own advanced memory ecosystem. If you ever change your computer or VPS, you don't have to lose your bot's intelligence, stats, or custom UI settings!

1. Core Settings & Language:
Go to File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL5 -> Files. Copy AlphaTrade_Settings.dat (saves all your UI dashboard risk settings and toggles) and AlphaTrade_Language.txt (saves your preferred interface language).

2. Performance Statistics:
In the same folder, copy AlphaTradeStats.dat . This ensures you never lose your historical win rate, profit factor, and total trades data displayed on the dashboard.

3. Active Trade Memory & News Cache:
Copy MetaStore_OpenTrades.dat (crucial for the bot to remember and safely re-attach to your currently open trades after a VPS restart) and MetaStore_News_Cache.csv (caches economic events for lightning-fast loading).



🌌 THE FUTURE ROADMAP: CLOUD INTELLIGENCE NETWORK (IN DEVELOPMENT)

We are currently engineering an update that will change algorithmic trading forever. Soon, Alpha Trade Master will no longer learn solely from your local terminal. Through an upcoming secure WebRequest integration, every Alpha Trade Master bot running around the world will be linked to a centralized Data Network.

What does this mean for you?
Instead of your bot learning only from its own 5 or 10 trades a day, it will instantly inherit the combined, real-time trading experience of thousands of bots trading globally! If an Alpha bot in Tokyo detects that a specific Order Block pattern on Gold is currently failing due to a hidden liquidity shift, your bot in London will instantly receive that data feedback and avoid the trap.

This collective intelligence network will make the bot exponentially faster, sharper, and significantly more adaptive over time. Secure your copy today to guarantee your place in the upcoming network!



💡 A Final Word About Our Pricing ($44)

Let's be completely transparent.

If we priced Alpha Trade Master purely according to the amount of engineering, research, testing, and development invested into it, the price would be in a completely different category.

Alpha Trade Master is not a conventional Expert Advisor.

It is the result of years of accumulated trading experience combined with thousands of hours spent designing a modular trading architecture, developing an adaptive evaluation engine, validating ideas through extensive backtesting, forward testing, optimization, and continuous real-world refinement.

So why is the price only $44?

Because our first goal has never been to maximize revenue.

When Alpha Trade Master was first released, we did something that very few developers would ever consider—we made it available completely FREE for two full months.

Not because we lacked confidence.
But because we had complete confidence.

We wanted thousands of real traders, different brokers, different market conditions, and countless trading scenarios to challenge every part of the system.

We weren't searching for compliments.
We were searching for weaknesses.

Every report, every screenshot, every losing trade, and every unexpected behavior became another opportunity to improve the engine. That process helped shape Alpha Trade Master into the system it is today.

We also understand that a modest price can sometimes create the wrong impression. Some people naturally assume that inexpensive software must also be limited.

We respectfully disagree.

Our mission is simple: Make professional-grade algorithmic trading accessible to ordinary traders—not just large institutions or high-budget professionals.

The current $44 Lifetime License reflects that philosophy.

It is an introductory community price, designed to help us build a strong ecosystem of traders while allowing continued development of the project.

As Alpha Trade Master continues to evolve with new capabilities, advanced modules, cloud intelligence, and future technologies, this introductory price will not remain forever.

If you believe in long-term projects rather than short-term promises, this is the best moment to become part of the Alpha Trade Master journey.

Thank you for believing in our vision.

The best chapters of Alpha Trade Master have not been released yet.


⭐ To every trader who joins our community: We value your feedback above all else! Please don't forget to leave us an honest rating. Your support is the true currency that keeps this engine evolving.

👑 Alpha Trade Master Team 👑

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Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
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Experts
Gold Beast Pro MT5 Gold Beast Pro MT5 is a professional automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA is built to operate fully automatically while maintaining stable trade execution and adaptive market behavior under different market conditions. Gold Beast Pro focuses on precision execution, intelligent market participation, and controlled risk management to provide a smooth and efficient automated trading experience. The system is optimized for trader
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Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
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The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences. Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities. It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit o
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Peter Ndegwa
18
Peter Ndegwa 2026.08.04 14:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.08.04 15:16
We noticed the 4-star rating for User Support, and we'd like to clarify something for future reference. Our official support is provided through the Alpha Trade Master Community Group, via MetaTrader private messages, or here in the MQL5 comments section. These are our official communication channels, where we make sure every user receives help and everyone can benefit from the answers. We don't provide technical support through personal Telegram accounts. So if a private message sent there wasn't answered, it certainly wasn't intentional. We were most likely focused on development or assisting other users through the official support channels. If there was any question or issue that we missed through our official support channels, please let us know—we would be happy to help. To the best of our knowledge, we have never intentionally left any user without assistance. Thank you again for your feedback. We're always working to improve both the EA and the support experience.
Abriel Rivera
58
Abriel Rivera 2026.07.26 14:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.07.26 14:47
Thank you so much for your kind words and for placing your trust in Alpha Trade Master. Knowing that you already see its potential means a lot to our team. We're continuously working to push the engine even further, with major AI, decision-making, and diagnostic improvements already on the way. Your support motivates us to keep raising the bar. Warm regards, Alpha Trade Master Team
Mehdi El Mawla
562
Mehdi El Mawla 2026.07.26 02:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.07.26 15:29
Thank you so much, Mehdi, for your wonderful 5-star review!
On behalf of the Alpha Trade Master Team, we truly appreciate your trust and your kind words. Providing professional support and continuously improving our trading ecosystem are at the heart of everything we do. We wish you continued success and profitable trading, and we'll always be here whenever you need us.
Best regards,
The Alpha Trade Master Team
zaki naeem
18
zaki naeem 2026.07.21 19:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.07.25 12:59
Hello Zaki! We heard you, and for your sake and the sake of most traders who can't afford expensive tools, I have great news for you! Because of our joy in the massive success and the new benchmark we've achieved with AlphaTradeMaster, we have decided to bypass the standard high pricing. Starting tomorrow, the price of the Lifetime License will be officially adjusted to exactly $44! This special pricing will remain available for at least the next 3 months so you and everyone else can secure a lifetime copy. Thank you for your support, and I hope this EA brings you great success and profits!
Alessandro Finocchi
58
Alessandro Finocchi 2026.07.21 14:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.07.21 14:35
Thank you so much for your kind words, Alessandro! I am thrilled to hear that you find the EA amazing and comprehensive. Providing the best support and being there for my users is always a top priority for me. We are continuously working on new updates to make AlphaTradeMaster even smarter. Wishing you great success and consistent green pips! Please feel free to reach out anytime you need assistance.
Mohamed Ail
19
Mohamed Ail 2026.07.19 17:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.07.19 17:47
Thank you so much, Mohamed, for your wonderful review! We are thrilled to hear that you are enjoying Alpha Trade Master. Integrating advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) seamlessly with a highly interactive and user-friendly UI was one of our primary goals, and it’s incredibly rewarding to know that it stands out to you in today's market. We are constantly working on updates to make the EA even smarter and more powerful. If you have any suggestions or need any support, we are always here for you. Wishing you great success and consistent profits!
Warlexebube
14
Warlexebube 2026.07.17 14:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.07.17 14:19
Thank you so much, Warlexebube, for your incredible review and the 'more than 5 stars' rating! Protecting our users' capital while delivering consistent results is exactly what AlphaTradeMaster was built for. We are thrilled that you recognize and appreciate the advanced, professional trading logic behind the bot rather than simple indicator-based trading. Your success and satisfaction are our top priorities, and our support team is always here for you. Happy trading!
Bhingaradiya Meet Pareshbhai
122
Bhingaradiya Meet Pareshbhai 2026.07.16 14:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.07.16 14:55
Dear Bhingaradiya Meet Pareshbhai, Thank you so much for this amazing and encouraging review! Your kind words truly mean a lot to us. 😊 We are absolutely thrilled to hear that Alpha Trade Master has met your expectations and that you consider it a masterpiece. This is exactly the kind of feedback that motivates us to keep improving and developing. Our team is constantly working on adding new features and enhancing performance to ensure the best possible experience for traders like you. If you have any suggestions or additional feedback, please don't hesitate to share them with us. We wish you continued success and profitability in all your trades, and we are proud to have traders like you in the Alpha Trade Master community. With sincere thanks and appreciation,
The Alpha Trade Master Team
Haroon Rashid
18
Haroon Rashid 2026.07.16 14:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.07.16 14:07
Thank you very much, Haroon! We're glad you like the SMC features. Happy trading
preri_farkas
16
preri_farkas 2026.07.16 12:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.07.16 12:22
Hello! Thank you so much for your wonderful 5-star review and recommendation! We are thrilled to hear that you are enjoying the program's features and our continuous development. Your support means a lot to us and motivates us to keep making AlphaTradeMaster even better. Best regards, AlphaTradeMaster Team
zafiha piha
18
zafiha piha 2026.07.01 02:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.07.01 11:48
Hi Zafiha, Thank you for your kind words and for calling the EA "awesome"! We truly appreciate your support. Regarding your note, please rest assured that there is absolutely no issue or bug in the EA; it seems there is just a slight misunderstanding of how the UI toggle buttons work. The features under "Market Structure" and "Zone & Signals" are already **enabled (ON) by default** when you attach the EA to the chart, which is why their buttons are glowing in bright blue. When you click on them, you are not "choosing" or "opening" a menu—you are actually **turning them OFF**. Naturally, when you turn a feature off, the button changes to a "dim blue" (grayish) color to visually indicate that you have successfully deactivated it on the chart. It is also important to note that these buttons only control the VISUAL drawings on the screen. Even if you turn off ALL chart drawings (making all buttons dim blue), the **Auto Trading core remains 100% fully functional**. The EA processes all market structure and zones internally; it "sees" the market perfectly even without drawing anything on your screen. You have full, unrestricted access to all features. Simply click the dim blue button again, and it will turn bright blue, meaning the visual drawings are back ON. However, we must ask: why didn't you reach out to us via the comments section with a screenshot before leaving a review? Doing so would have quickly clarified this misunderstanding for you. Please do not misunderstand our directness; we designed this EA with immense effort to earn a fair, fully satisfying 5-star rating for the users before the developers. Since this is standard UI behavior and not a bug, we kindly request you to update your rating for "Description quality and completeness" to a full 5 stars, as the EA is working flawlessly. Happy trading, and please feel free to ask if you need help with anything else!
Sam1974
37
Sam1974 2026.06.30 14:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.06.30 14:35
Dear Sam, Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for this incredible review! 🙏 Your words truly mean the world to us. Knowing that you recognize the passion and effort we pour into every update, every response, and every improvement is what keeps us going. You are absolutely right – perfection is not the goal; continuous improvement is. Every bug fixed and every feature enhanced is a step toward making Alpha Trade Master the most reliable and intelligent trading ecosystem on MQL5. And as we always say: **"We will continue to make mistakes until we master what we want to learn."** This is not just a saying – it is our philosophy. We embrace every error as a lesson, and every challenge as an opportunity to grow. We are grateful to have users like you who understand the journey and support us with such honest and encouraging feedback. Your 5-star review is not just a rating – it is fuel for our passion. We promise to keep working, keep updating, and keep communicating. This is just the beginning! Wishing you endless success in your trading journey. With deepest respect,
Alpha Trade Master Team
19955790115
20
19955790115 2026.06.29 08:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.06.29 08:16
非常感谢您的好评和支持！ 🙏 很高兴听到您觉得 Alpha Trade Master "好用"！这正是我们努力追求的目标。 如果您在使用过程中有任何建议或遇到问题，随时联系我们。期待为您带来更好的交易体验！ 祝您交易顺利，收获满满！ Alpha Trade Master 团队
Ahmed Hendawy
19
Ahmed Hendawy 2026.06.28 18:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.06.28 18:45
Thank you, Ahmed! 👑 You are the real king for recognizing true institutional quality. Welcome to the elite tier of trading!
Trung Hang tri
52
Trung Hang tri 2026.06.28 12:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.06.28 12:39
Xin chào Trung Hằng tri! Chân thành cảm ơn bạn rất nhiều vì đánh giá 5 sao tuyệt vời! Sự ủng hộ và niềm tin của bạn là động lực vô giá đối với đội ngũ phát triển. ❤️ Chúng tôi có một tin vui đặc biệt dành cho bạn và cộng đồng trader Việt Nam: Chúng tôi hiện đang nỗ lực làm việc để ra mắt phiên bản hỗ trợ hoàn toàn bằng TIẾNG VIỆT cho Alpha Trade Master trong bản cập nhật sắp tới! 🇻🇳🔥 Chúc bạn gặt hái thành công rực rỡ và đạt nhiều lợi nhuận lớn cùng Alpha Trade Master!
Steve Luff
16
Steve Luff 2026.06.27 14:06 
 

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Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.06.27 14:20
Hi Steve! Thank you so much for the 5-star review and the kind words! We are thrilled to hear that you're loving the dashboard and the overall experience. We poured a lot of hard work into making the engine as robust and user-friendly as possible, so your feedback means the world to us. Since you joined the community at this perfect time, you'll be among the very first to receive our upcoming massive v2.30 release—some incredible engine upgrades are on the way! Best of luck with your testing, and please feel free to reach out if you need any help. Happy trading! Alpha Trade Master Team
Lin Shizhi
198
Lin Shizhi 2026.06.24 11:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.06.24 11:46
尊敬的 Lin Shi Zhi, Dear Lin Shi Zhi, Thank you so much for your kind words and for taking the time to leave a 5-star review! 🌟 We truly appreciate your support and your trust in Alpha Trade Master. We are especially grateful to have you as one of our early Chinese users. We sincerely hope that the Chinese translation is accurate and complete across all elements of the bot – including the user interface, platform messages, on-chart drawings, Telegram notifications, and any other text that appears within the system. If you happen to notice any mistranslations, missing translations, or any text that appears in a language other than Chinese – no matter how small – please do not hesitate to send us a message. We will correct it immediately. We value your feedback and your language expertise. It helps us deliver a better experience for all Chinese-speaking traders. Also, we are excited to let you know that the next version is going to be even more powerful. It will feature a fully collapsible main panel, allowing you to display only the sections you care about most – giving you complete control over your dashboard layout. We hope you enjoy the bot, and we look forward to bringing you even more improvements in the coming updates. Thank you once again for your support! Best regards,
Alpha Trade Master Team
MbunjuV
19
MbunjuV 2026.06.24 02:00 
 

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Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.06.24 02:18
Dear MbunjuV, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this incredible review. 🙏 Your words mean more to us than you can imagine. Knowing that you recognize the depth of engineering and the sheer amount of work that went into Alpha Trade Master is genuinely humbling. What makes this review truly special is your personal touch—the fact that you took the time to communicate directly with us, share your thoughts, and trust our vision. That is the very foundation of what we stand for: a community-driven ecosystem where every voice matters. You are absolutely right—we are committed to continuously refining and evolving this system. Every bug fixed, every feature enhanced, and every suggestion implemented is a step toward our shared goal: delivering the most reliable, intelligent, and profitable trading experience possible on MetaTrader 5. And the best part? This is just the beginning. With the upcoming Major Interface Evolution & Scalping Engine Overhaul—featuring the powerful new Bot Mind with Intent Analysis, Dynamic Risk Dashboard, and Active Lot Multiplier—Alpha Trade Master is about to reach an entirely new level of sophistication. We are proud to have traders like you in our community. Your trust fuels our passion. Your feedback shapes our roadmap. And your success is our ultimate reward. Thank you for being part of this journey. 🙌 Stay tuned for the next release—it will be worth the wait. With deepest appreciation,
The Alpha Trade Master Team
Precision Before Profit ⚡
manofcoinsm81
14
manofcoinsm81 2026.06.19 15:00 
 

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Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.06.19 15:27
Dear manofcoinsm81, Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for this incredible review and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. 🙏 We are truly honored that you consider Alpha Trade Master the best EA for FX trading – especially for prop firm challenges. That means a lot to us, because prop firms represent a whole different level of discipline, risk control, and consistency. Knowing that our EA helps you meet their strict rules while still performing effectively is exactly the kind of real-world validation we work so hard for. Your words motivate our entire team to keep pushing forward. We are not just building an EA – we are building a reliable partner for traders who take their craft seriously. And hearing that you find it easy to monitor and adjust settings tells us we are on the right track with user experience. This is only the beginning. We have big plans ahead, and reviews like yours remind us why we do what we do. Thank you again for your trust, your 5-star rating, and your honest recommendation. We won't let you down. Wishing you many green pips and continued success on your trading journey! 🚀 With respect and gratitude,
Alpha Trade Master Team
Asanka Chandima
24
Asanka Chandima 2026.06.13 09:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem
1995
Reply from developer Mohamed Hashem Mohamed Hashem 2026.06.13 10:08
Dear Asanka, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your wonderful words and for taking the time to share your first impression. Knowing that a trader with your experience sees the potential in Alpha Trade Master from the very first look means more to me than you can imagine. This is just the beginning. The free version you have today is only a glimpse of what is coming. We are working day and night to release even more powerful updates that will redefine automated trading. You are not just a user – you are part of the Alpha Trade Master journey. Stay tuned for greatness. With respect and gratitude, Alpha Trade Master Team
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