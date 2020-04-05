CoinSmith

CoinSmith

CoinSmith is an automated trading EA whose main advantage is not aggressive profit, but calm, thoughtful, and more stable long-term operation. It is designed to work in the market with discipline and a defined system, rather than chaotically chasing fast profit.

In its logic, CoinSmith uses a structured grid approach with an automatically adjusted step based on market volatility, mode switching, and total basket profit control.

CoinSmith is best suited for major currency pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and similar liquid Forex pairs. Before using it on other symbols, it is recommended to run detailed tests in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Why CoinSmith earns more slowly, but better

CoinSmith is not designed as a “quick money” robot. And that is an advantage, not a disadvantage.

EAs that earn very quickly usually do so by taking on higher risk. This often means more aggressive market entries, greater pressure on the deposit, and a much higher chance of getting into unpleasant situations when the market moves in one direction for a longer period of time. These are exactly the moments when fast-earning robots often reveal their weakness.

CoinSmith takes a different approach — it works more patiently and carefully. That is why profit may be slower, but the overall operation is more reasonable and stable. In the long run, this is usually much more valuable than short-term impressive results.

CoinSmith does not earn every day

It is important to understand that CoinSmith is not a robot that will produce the same result every single day. There are days when the market offers very few opportunities, and there are days when CoinSmith works much more productively.

This is normal. The market is not the same every day, and CoinSmith adapts to market movement instead of artificially trying to open trades just so that “something happens.” At the code level, it works with price levels and an adjusted step, so its activity directly depends on the nature of the market.

Profit is usually lower during summer

During the summer period, the market is often calmer, movements are slower, and trends are less pronounced. As a result, CoinSmith will usually be less active during this time, and profit may be more modest.

This does not mean that something is wrong with the EA. On the contrary — it means that CoinSmith is working according to market conditions and is not forcing trades when the market is not favorable.

Do not interfere with CoinSmith’s operation

It is not recommended to manually interfere with CoinSmith:

  • do not modify its trades;
  • do not close trades manually before time;
  • do not try to “help” the EA make decisions.

CoinSmith is built as a system where each next step is connected to the previous one. If a person starts manually closing trades or changing the logic in the middle of the process, the whole structure according to which the EA operates can be disrupted.

At the code level, CoinSmith maintains its own pending order sequence, controls levels, prevents duplicates, and works according to a defined basket profit logic.

CoinSmith is not based on Stochastic

CoinSmith is not based on the Stochastic indicator. It does not rely on classic indicator signals in the same way as many other robots.

Instead, CoinSmith uses a different approach — it structures the market through price levels, grid logic, and an automatically adjusted step based on market volatility. Simply put, the market is approached in a smarter and more technical way, not by relying on a single overbought/oversold indicator.

CoinSmith is not Martingale

An important point — CoinSmith is not Martingale.

It does not increase the lot size after losses in an attempt to “win back” the previous result. This is a very important difference, because Martingale systems can look impressive until the market starts moving strongly in one direction for an extended period. At that point, the risk increases very quickly.

CoinSmith is based on structured grid order placement and controlled lot calculation according to account balance. The EA does not use the classic Martingale principle where the lot size is increased after losses.

The lot size is determined by predefined input parameters: in manual mode, a fixed lot is used, while in automatic mode, the lot increases gradually according to the account balance. For example:

  • 0.01 lot at a balance of 300–599;
  • 0.02 lot at a balance of 600–899;
  • 0.03 lot at a balance of 900–1199;
  • and so on.

The total profit target in money is adjusted according to this lot step, so the system maintains a proportional relationship between lot size and basket profit target.

Minimum deposit

For CoinSmith, the minimum recommended deposit for 0.01 lot is:

300 USD — as the absolute minimum.

However, it is safer and more recommended to start with:

500 USD.

The larger the deposit, the more comfortable reserve the EA has for market fluctuations. A very simple principle applies here:

it is always better for the deposit to be larger rather than smaller.

About increasing the lot size

It is not recommended to increase the lot size if the deposit does not meet the minimum requirements — even if at some point it seems that “everything is going well” and that it could be done.

Such a decision may look attractive in calm market conditions, but problems begin when the market enters a stronger, longer one-direction movement. That is exactly when a lot size that is too large for a deposit that is too small can create pressure that may later be deeply regretted.

With CoinSmith, a much smarter approach is not to artificially chase higher profit, but to give the EA enough deposit reserve so that it can do its job properly.

CoinSmith earns for you

The main idea is very simple — CoinSmith is the one that earns for you.

Your role is not to sit in front of the screen and try to take control of every market movement. Your role is to provide the EA with the right conditions:

  • a suitable deposit;
  • the correct lot size or auto lot setting;
  • patience;
  • not interfering with its work;
  • keeping it always switched on, preferably using a VPS service.

That is when CoinSmith can show what it is designed for — calm, technical, and stable automated trading.

CoinSmith Input Parameters

Below are the main input parameters that the user can change.

Manual lot = 0.01

This is the initial lot size with which CoinSmith opens orders when auto lot is not enabled.

The standard recommendation is to leave it at 0.01 lot if the minimum recommended deposit is used, which is at least 300 USD. This parameter should not be increased just because everything seems calm for a while. A larger lot without a suitable deposit may create unnecessary risk.

Auto lot by account balance

This enables or disables automatic lot increase based on account balance.

Example:

  • 300–599 = 0.01 lot;
  • 600–899 = 0.02 lot;
  • 900–1199 = 0.03 lot;
  • 1200–1499 = 0.04 lot;
  • and so on.

EA will not trade below this balance

This is the minimum account balance, for example 300, from which the EA is allowed to trade.

If the balance is below this value, the EA will not trade and will display a red warning on the chart.

Every 300 account currency units adds one lot step +0.01

This is the account balance step for automatic lot increase.

Every 300 account currency units increases the lot by one step, which is +0.01 lot.

Lot increase amount for each balance step

This means that every 300 in account balance increases the lot size by 0.01.

Max Auto Lot Safety cap for auto lot, 0 = no cap

This is the maximum automatic lot size.

It acts as a safety limit. If it is set to 0, then no maximum limit is used.

Max pending orders in grid

This parameter defines the maximum number of pending orders in the grid.

In simple terms, it determines how many levels CoinSmith is allowed to maintain in its order structure.

Money TP — account currency = 1.0

This is one of the most important parameters.

It means that if the total result of the open position basket reaches +1.0 USD, or another account currency depending on the broker account currency, CoinSmith closes all positions, deletes the pending orders, and the current cycle is considered completed.

Important: if you change the lot size, then this parameter must also be changed proportionally, unless Auto lot by account balance is enabled.

Example:

  • Lot 0.01 → Money TP 1.0;
  • Lot 0.02 → Money TP 2.0;
  • Lot 0.03 → Money TP 3.0.

This helps maintain the same logical relationship between lot size and the intended profit target for the entire order basket.


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Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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