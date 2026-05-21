CAP Channel NT MT4

5

CAP Channel NT - Professional Price Channel & Multi-Timeframe Indicator

CAP Channel NT is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify market trends, dynamic price zones, and potential entry points. The combination of a dynamic price channel algorithm and a signal arrow system (based on price action and ATR) makes this a versatile trading assistant.

The recommended timeframes are M30 and H1. This product is suitable for various markets (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Gold) and trading styles (Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading).

Avoid trading during news events and major developments.

Key Features

  • Dynamic Price Channel System: The channel expands and contracts based on actual market volatility, helping you visually capture price rhythms and momentum.

  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Integration: Displays the price channel of a higher timeframe (e.g., displaying the H4 channel on an M15 chart). Supports both auto-MTF switching and manual time settings.

  • Non-Repainting Signal Arrows: Buy/Sell arrows appear upon price action confirmation and an ATR filter. Signals are strictly fixed and will not repaint after the candle closes.

  • Utility Dashboard: Features a built-in candle close countdown timer and real-time Spread display directly on the chart for better risk management.

  • Comprehensive Alert System: Supports Terminal Pop-ups, Push Notifications, and Email alerts. Alerts can be customized to trigger on running candles or only upon candle close.

  • Non-Repainting Mode: Yes = No Repaint

Usage Guide & Strategies The indicator can be applied across various trading strategies:

  1. Mean Reversion Strategy:

    • BUY: When the price touches or pierces the Lower Line of the channel and a green upward arrow appears.

    • SELL: When the price touches or pierces the Top Line of the channel and a red downward arrow appears.

    • Take Profit: At the Mid Line or the opposite outer band.

  2. Trend Following Strategy with MTF:

    • Enable the Auto-Channel MTF feature to determine the major trend on a higher timeframe.

Main Parameters

  • TimeFrame: The timeframe you want to draw the channel for (Default is Current Timeframe).

  • InpHalfLength & BandsDeviations: Adjust the period and expansion (standard deviation) of the channel to suit different currency pairs and timeframes.

  • UseAutoChannel: Enable/Disable the automatic MTF channel switching feature.

  • Alerts Settings: Toggle alerts (Pop-up, Push, Email). Options to alert on High/Low breakouts or when a candle closes outside the channel.

  • Style Settings: Customize the colors, line thickness of the 3 channel bands, and choose from various arrow symbol styles.

  • Clock Spread Settings: Choose the display corner and color for the Spread & Time widget.

Developer's Note: It is recommended to use this indicator in combination with other foundational analysis tools like Support/Resistance levels or Price Action concepts to improve trading efficiency. Please thoroughly test the indicator on a Demo account before applying it to your Live account.


Отзывы 3
lin z
335
lin z 2026.06.24 12:07 
 

I use it on 1 minute chart (scalping). A good indicator. Thank you for sharing.

Alessandro Caccaro
98
Alessandro Caccaro 2026.06.02 17:24 
 

Great cap channel I use it at 30 minutes with MTF at H1 with a trend indicator, thank you for this cap channel

alfy87
1160
alfy87 2026.05.26 15:22 
 

thanks .. good cap indicator

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4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (2)
Индикаторы
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Reda El Koutbane
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
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AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
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ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Индикаторы
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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CAP Channel NT - Professional Price Channel & Multi-Timeframe Indicator CAP Channel NT is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify market trends, dynamic price zones, and potential entry points. The combination of a dynamic price channel algorithm and a signal arrow system (based on price action and ATR) makes this a versatile trading assistant. The recommended timeframes are M30 and H1. This product is suitable for various markets (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Gold)
FREE
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lin z
335
lin z 2026.06.24 12:07 
 

I use it on 1 minute chart (scalping). A good indicator. Thank you for sharing.

Alessandro Caccaro
98
Alessandro Caccaro 2026.06.02 17:24 
 

Great cap channel I use it at 30 minutes with MTF at H1 with a trend indicator, thank you for this cap channel

alfy87
1160
alfy87 2026.05.26 15:22 
 

thanks .. good cap indicator

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