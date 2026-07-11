Gold Wolf is a scalping EA designed for trading gold using advanced continuation logic combined with intelligent trade management and trend filtering.

The EA scans the market for potential continuation opportunities using divergence signals during trending market conditions. It combines this with moving average trend filtering, trading session filters, advanced virtual grid trailing management, and a fully integrated live statistics panel.

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Please note Live trading can be more difficult for scalping EA's

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How To Use

Attach Gold Wolf to an XAUUSD M5 chart

Enable Algo Trading / AutoTrading

Use a low spread ECN broker for best performance

for best performance VPS hosting is recommended for stable execution and reduced latency

Default settings are optimized for gold scalping and are suitable for most users

Start on a demo account before moving to live trading

Key Features

Adaptive trend and momentum filtering

Fast scalping execution logic

Dynamic trailing grid system

Smart session/time filtering

Built-in margin checks

Live statistics and performance panel

Optimized for XAUUSD lower timeframe trading

Gold Wolf is built for traders seeking a fast-paced automated gold trading experience while maintaining a structured and disciplined approach to market entries and trade management.

Make sure to test thoroughly in strategy tester before purchase!

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