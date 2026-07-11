Gold Wolf
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 11 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Gold Wolf is a scalping EA designed for trading gold using advanced continuation logic combined with intelligent trade management and trend filtering.
The EA scans the market for potential continuation opportunities using divergence signals during trending market conditions. It combines this with moving average trend filtering, trading session filters, advanced virtual grid trailing management, and a fully integrated live statistics panel.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------Please note Live trading can be more difficult for scalping EA's
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How To Use
- Attach Gold Wolf to an XAUUSD M5 chart
- Enable Algo Trading / AutoTrading
- Use a low spread ECN broker for best performance
- VPS hosting is recommended for stable execution and reduced latency
- Default settings are optimized for gold scalping and are suitable for most users
- Start on a demo account before moving to live trading
Key Features
- Adaptive trend and momentum filtering
- Fast scalping execution logic
- Dynamic trailing grid system
- Smart session/time filtering
- Built-in margin checks
- Live statistics and performance panel
- Optimized for XAUUSD lower timeframe trading
Gold Wolf is built for traders seeking a fast-paced automated gold trading experience while maintaining a structured and disciplined approach to market entries and trade management.
Make sure to test thoroughly in strategy tester before purchase!
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