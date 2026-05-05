Chameleon TA MT5

  • Utilities
  • Lian To
    Lian To

    Lian To

    Algorithmic Trader & MQL Developer | 5+ Years of Building Systems That Actually Work
  • Version: 1.37
  • Updated: 30 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
Chameleon TA — Visual Basket Trade Assistant for MT5

A modern one-click trade panel built around the way grid, averaging, and pyramiding traders actually work. Chameleon TA replaces per-position SL/TP thinking with basket-level execution — when you hold multiple positions in the same direction, they share a single Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated from the volume-weighted entry price. Visual on the chart. Real on the broker. Or virtual in the EA. Your choice.

Why Chameleon TA?

Most trade panels treat every position independently. That makes sense for a single-shot trader, but it's wrong for anyone running averaging, grid, martingale, or DCA strategies. If you open three BUY positions and the market reverses, you don't want each one closing at its own random Stop Loss — you want the entire basket to exit together at a level that makes sense for the combined position.

Chameleon TA solves this with basket-aware execution:

  • All BUY positions on the symbol are treated as one BUY basket
  • All SELL positions are treated as one SELL basket
  • SL, TP, and trailing levels are calculated from the volume-weighted break-even of each basket
  • Adding a new position automatically recalculates the basket and updates everyone's SL/TP

The result: clean visual lines on your chart that actually reflect where your trades will exit, regardless of how many positions you've layered.

Key Features

🧺 Basket-Aware Execution

  • Volume-weighted break-even (BE) calculation per direction
  • Single basket SL/TP for all positions in the same direction
  • Auto-recalculation when adding, closing, or modifying positions
  • No more confusion between visual lines and actual exits

🔵 / 🟡 Dual Execution Modes (toggle on the panel)

  • REAL mode (default): Basket SL/TP is enforced broker-side. Every position in the same direction holds an identical SL/TP value. Survives MT5 disconnections — the broker handles the exit.
  • VIRTUAL mode: Positions are opened with no SL/TP at all. The EA monitors price internally and closes the basket on trigger. Anti-stop-hunting (your SL is invisible to the broker) — but requires the EA and MT5 to stay running.

📈 Trailing Stop on the Whole Basket

  • Single trailing stop drives all positions in the same direction
  • Configurable Start, Distance, and Step parameters in points
  • An orange dotted line on the chart shows exactly where trailing will activate
  • Works in both REAL and VIRTUAL modes

🎯 One-Click Order Execution

  • Large green BUY and red SELL buttons
  • Configurable lot size, SL in points, and Risk:Reward ratio (e.g. RR 2.0 = TP twice as far as SL)

🧹 Granular Close Functions

  • Close All — close everything on this symbol
  • Close BUY / Close SELL — close one direction
  • Close LOSS — close all losing positions
  • Close PROFIT — close all winning positions

📊 Real-Time Account Dashboard

  • Balance and Equity (Equity highlighted in red/green when diverging from balance)
  • Free Margin
  • Current spread in points
  • Daily Realized P/L — only counts closed trades for the day, not floating profit (so you always see your actual day's performance)
  • Floating P/L per direction — see your BUY and SELL exposure separately, color-coded green/red

🎨 Visual Clarity

  • Clean dark theme inspired by professional trading platforms
  • Solid white BE line, dashed green TP line, dashed red SL line
  • Orange dotted line for trailing activation level
  • All lines update in real time as positions change
  • Optional: hide MT5 native trade level lines to keep the chart clean

🔧 Quality of Life

  • Minimize button to collapse the panel when you need chart space
  • Live editing of all parameters from the panel — no need to detach the EA
  • Magic number filtering — Chameleon TA only manages positions opened with its own magic number, never touches positions from other EAs or your manual trades. Set magic to 0 to manage all positions on the symbol regardless of source.

How to Use

First Attach

  1. Drag Chameleon TA onto any chart
  2. Allow algorithmic trading and DLL imports as prompted
  3. The control panel will appear in the top-left corner of your chart

Quick Start (Single Trade)

  1. Set your Lot Size, SL (pts), and Ratio TP (e.g. 2.0 for 1:2 RR) in the Trading Parameters section
  2. Click BUY or SELL
  3. Three lines appear on your chart: BE (entry), TP (green), SL (red)

Grid / Averaging Workflow

  1. Open your first BUY (e.g. at 4500.00)
  2. Price moves against you — open a second BUY (e.g. at 4490.00)
  3. The BE line automatically shifts to the volume-weighted average (e.g. 4495.00)
  4. SL and TP lines move with it — you'll see them recalculate live
  5. In REAL mode, the SL/TP on every BUY position is updated automatically by the broker
  6. When price hits TP or SL, the entire basket closes at the same level

Switching Between REAL and VIRTUAL

  • Click the SL/TP: REAL / SL/TP: VIRTUAL toggle button
  • REAL → VIRTUAL: EA clears all SL/TP from existing positions (broker-side). The EA now monitors levels internally.
  • VIRTUAL → REAL: EA recalculates basket levels and pushes them to the broker for every open position.
  • Switch any time, even with positions open. Your visual lines on the chart stay the same.

Trailing Stop Workflow

  1. Click TRAIL: OFF to enable it (button turns cyan, shows TRAIL: ON)
  2. Configure Start (pts), Distance (pts), and Step (pts)
  3. An orange dotted line appears on the chart at BE + Start_pts (BUY) or BE − Start_pts (SELL) — this is where trailing kicks in
  4. Once price crosses the orange line, the SL line begins following price at the specified Distance, in Step increments
  5. When SL is being trailed, its label shows (trailed) next to the price

Closing Positions

  • CLOSE ALL — close every open position on this symbol
  • CLOSE BUY / CLOSE SELL — close one direction (basket close)
  • CLOSE LOSS — close all losing positions across both directions
  • CLOSE PROFIT — close all profitable positions across both directions

After any close that shifts the basket, the EA automatically recalculates BE and resyncs basket SL/TP (in REAL mode).

Live Parameter Editing

  • Edit Lot Size, Ratio TP, Ratio SL, or SL (pts) directly in the panel — press Enter to apply
  • In REAL mode, changing SL (pts), Ratio TP, or Ratio SL automatically resyncs all open basket SL/TP to the new levels
  • Trailing parameters can be edited live too

Input Parameters

Default Trading Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Default Lot Size 0.01 Initial lot size when EA attaches
Default Ratio TP 2.0 Take Profit multiplier relative to Stop Loss
Default Ratio SL 1.0 Stop Loss reference (typically left at 1.0)
Default SL (points) 2000 Stop Loss distance in points

Default Trailing Stop

Parameter Default Description
Trailing Stop ON by default false Auto-enable trailing on attach
Default Start (points) 1200 Profit threshold before trailing activates
Default Distance (points) 600 How far the trailed SL trails behind market price
Default Step (points) 300 Minimum price movement before SL is shifted

Magic Number

Parameter Default Description
Magic Number 20260505 Identifies positions managed by this EA. Set to 0 to manage all positions on this symbol (including manual trades and trades from other EAs).
Order Comment ChameleonTA Comment attached to all orders

Visual

Parameter Default Description
Hide MT5 native trade level lines true Hides the broker's default SL/TP lines to avoid visual clutter

Basket Mode

Parameter Default Description
Default Virtual SL/TP false If true, EA starts in VIRTUAL mode instead of REAL

Recommended Defaults

The default values (SL 2000 pts, Trail Start 1200 pts, Distance 600 pts, Step 300 pts) are tuned for XAUUSD on the M5–M15 timeframe. For other instruments, adjust proportionally:

  • Major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD): roughly 1/10 of XAUUSD values (e.g. SL 200 pts)
  • Indices (US30, NAS100): start with default values, adjust based on average bar range
  • Crypto (BTCUSD): may need 2–5x the default values depending on volatility

Important Safety Notes

REAL Mode (recommended for most users)

  • ✅ Broker enforces SL/TP — your positions are protected even if MT5 closes or your computer disconnects
  • ✅ Compliant with prop firm rules that require visible SL/TP
  • ⚠️ Your SL level is visible to your broker (relevant if you're concerned about stop hunting)

VIRTUAL Mode (advanced users)

  • ✅ Stop Loss is invisible to the broker — anti-stop-hunting protection
  • ✅ More flexible exit logic (no broker stops level minimum constraints)
  • ⚠️ Requires MT5 and the EA to be running 24/7 during your trading session — if MT5 crashes or you lose internet, your positions have no SL protection
  • ⚠️ Slippage may be larger than broker-side execution because the close order travels from your terminal to the broker after the trigger
  • 💡 Recommended only if you run MT5 on a VPS

Compatibility

  • ✅ MetaTrader 5 only (no MT4 version yet)
  • ✅ Works on all instruments and timeframes
  • ✅ Works on hedging accounts (recommended)
  • ⚠️ On netting accounts, basket logic still applies but each direction can only have one net position

Use Cases

  • Manual scalpers who want one-click execution with consistent SL/TP placement
  • Grid traders who need basket-level exit management
  • Averaging-down strategies that require auto-recalculating break-even
  • Pyramiding traders who add positions on confirmation and want one trail for the whole stack
  • Prop firm traders who need visible SL (use REAL mode)
  • VPS users who want anti-stop-hunting protection (use VIRTUAL mode)

What Chameleon TA is NOT

Chameleon TA is a manual trade assistant, not an automated trading robot. It does not generate signals, predict the market, or open trades by itself. It executes when you click, and it manages exits according to your rules. Decisions remain yours.

Support & Updates

If you encounter any issues, have feature requests, or need help with a specific configuration, please leave a comment on this product page or contact the seller directly. Updates are released regularly based on user feedback.

Take control of your basket trading. Chameleon TA — execute clean, manage smart, exit together.


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Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Chameleon FLP
Lian To
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Chameleon Floating Loss Protector "Your last line of defense against runaway drawdown." Overview Chameleon Floating Loss Protector (FLP) is a lightweight risk management utility that runs silently in the background and acts as an automatic circuit breaker for your trading account. When the total floating loss of your monitored positions exceeds a predefined threshold, the EA immediately closes all affected positions — then resets itself and resumes monitoring, ready for the next trade. No manua
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fredsu
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fredsu 2026.05.05 14:10 
 

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