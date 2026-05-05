Chameleon TA MT5

  • Утилиты
  • Lian To
    Lian To

    Lian To

    Algorithmic Trader & MQL Developer | 5+ Years of Building Systems That Actually Work
  • Версия: 1.37
  • Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5
Chameleon TA — Visual Basket Trade Assistant for MT5

A modern one-click trade panel built around the way grid, averaging, and pyramiding traders actually work. Chameleon TA replaces per-position SL/TP thinking with basket-level execution — when you hold multiple positions in the same direction, they share a single Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated from the volume-weighted entry price. Visual on the chart. Real on the broker. Or virtual in the EA. Your choice.

Why Chameleon TA?

Most trade panels treat every position independently. That makes sense for a single-shot trader, but it's wrong for anyone running averaging, grid, martingale, or DCA strategies. If you open three BUY positions and the market reverses, you don't want each one closing at its own random Stop Loss — you want the entire basket to exit together at a level that makes sense for the combined position.

Chameleon TA solves this with basket-aware execution:

  • All BUY positions on the symbol are treated as one BUY basket
  • All SELL positions are treated as one SELL basket
  • SL, TP, and trailing levels are calculated from the volume-weighted break-even of each basket
  • Adding a new position automatically recalculates the basket and updates everyone's SL/TP

The result: clean visual lines on your chart that actually reflect where your trades will exit, regardless of how many positions you've layered.

Key Features

🧺 Basket-Aware Execution

  • Volume-weighted break-even (BE) calculation per direction
  • Single basket SL/TP for all positions in the same direction
  • Auto-recalculation when adding, closing, or modifying positions
  • No more confusion between visual lines and actual exits

🔵 / 🟡 Dual Execution Modes (toggle on the panel)

  • REAL mode (default): Basket SL/TP is enforced broker-side. Every position in the same direction holds an identical SL/TP value. Survives MT5 disconnections — the broker handles the exit.
  • VIRTUAL mode: Positions are opened with no SL/TP at all. The EA monitors price internally and closes the basket on trigger. Anti-stop-hunting (your SL is invisible to the broker) — but requires the EA and MT5 to stay running.

📈 Trailing Stop on the Whole Basket

  • Single trailing stop drives all positions in the same direction
  • Configurable Start, Distance, and Step parameters in points
  • An orange dotted line on the chart shows exactly where trailing will activate
  • Works in both REAL and VIRTUAL modes

🎯 One-Click Order Execution

  • Large green BUY and red SELL buttons
  • Configurable lot size, SL in points, and Risk:Reward ratio (e.g. RR 2.0 = TP twice as far as SL)

🧹 Granular Close Functions

  • Close All — close everything on this symbol
  • Close BUY / Close SELL — close one direction
  • Close LOSS — close all losing positions
  • Close PROFIT — close all winning positions

📊 Real-Time Account Dashboard

  • Balance and Equity (Equity highlighted in red/green when diverging from balance)
  • Free Margin
  • Current spread in points
  • Daily Realized P/L — only counts closed trades for the day, not floating profit (so you always see your actual day's performance)
  • Floating P/L per direction — see your BUY and SELL exposure separately, color-coded green/red

🎨 Visual Clarity

  • Clean dark theme inspired by professional trading platforms
  • Solid white BE line, dashed green TP line, dashed red SL line
  • Orange dotted line for trailing activation level
  • All lines update in real time as positions change
  • Optional: hide MT5 native trade level lines to keep the chart clean

🔧 Quality of Life

  • Minimize button to collapse the panel when you need chart space
  • Live editing of all parameters from the panel — no need to detach the EA
  • Magic number filtering — Chameleon TA only manages positions opened with its own magic number, never touches positions from other EAs or your manual trades. Set magic to 0 to manage all positions on the symbol regardless of source.

How to Use

First Attach

  1. Drag Chameleon TA onto any chart
  2. Allow algorithmic trading and DLL imports as prompted
  3. The control panel will appear in the top-left corner of your chart

Quick Start (Single Trade)

  1. Set your Lot Size, SL (pts), and Ratio TP (e.g. 2.0 for 1:2 RR) in the Trading Parameters section
  2. Click BUY or SELL
  3. Three lines appear on your chart: BE (entry), TP (green), SL (red)

Grid / Averaging Workflow

  1. Open your first BUY (e.g. at 4500.00)
  2. Price moves against you — open a second BUY (e.g. at 4490.00)
  3. The BE line automatically shifts to the volume-weighted average (e.g. 4495.00)
  4. SL and TP lines move with it — you'll see them recalculate live
  5. In REAL mode, the SL/TP on every BUY position is updated automatically by the broker
  6. When price hits TP or SL, the entire basket closes at the same level

Switching Between REAL and VIRTUAL

  • Click the SL/TP: REAL / SL/TP: VIRTUAL toggle button
  • REAL → VIRTUAL: EA clears all SL/TP from existing positions (broker-side). The EA now monitors levels internally.
  • VIRTUAL → REAL: EA recalculates basket levels and pushes them to the broker for every open position.
  • Switch any time, even with positions open. Your visual lines on the chart stay the same.

Trailing Stop Workflow

  1. Click TRAIL: OFF to enable it (button turns cyan, shows TRAIL: ON)
  2. Configure Start (pts), Distance (pts), and Step (pts)
  3. An orange dotted line appears on the chart at BE + Start_pts (BUY) or BE − Start_pts (SELL) — this is where trailing kicks in
  4. Once price crosses the orange line, the SL line begins following price at the specified Distance, in Step increments
  5. When SL is being trailed, its label shows (trailed) next to the price

Closing Positions

  • CLOSE ALL — close every open position on this symbol
  • CLOSE BUY / CLOSE SELL — close one direction (basket close)
  • CLOSE LOSS — close all losing positions across both directions
  • CLOSE PROFIT — close all profitable positions across both directions

After any close that shifts the basket, the EA automatically recalculates BE and resyncs basket SL/TP (in REAL mode).

Live Parameter Editing

  • Edit Lot Size, Ratio TP, Ratio SL, or SL (pts) directly in the panel — press Enter to apply
  • In REAL mode, changing SL (pts), Ratio TP, or Ratio SL automatically resyncs all open basket SL/TP to the new levels
  • Trailing parameters can be edited live too

Input Parameters

Default Trading Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Default Lot Size 0.01 Initial lot size when EA attaches
Default Ratio TP 2.0 Take Profit multiplier relative to Stop Loss
Default Ratio SL 1.0 Stop Loss reference (typically left at 1.0)
Default SL (points) 2000 Stop Loss distance in points

Default Trailing Stop

Parameter Default Description
Trailing Stop ON by default false Auto-enable trailing on attach
Default Start (points) 1200 Profit threshold before trailing activates
Default Distance (points) 600 How far the trailed SL trails behind market price
Default Step (points) 300 Minimum price movement before SL is shifted

Magic Number

Parameter Default Description
Magic Number 20260505 Identifies positions managed by this EA. Set to 0 to manage all positions on this symbol (including manual trades and trades from other EAs).
Order Comment ChameleonTA Comment attached to all orders

Visual

Parameter Default Description
Hide MT5 native trade level lines true Hides the broker's default SL/TP lines to avoid visual clutter

Basket Mode

Parameter Default Description
Default Virtual SL/TP false If true, EA starts in VIRTUAL mode instead of REAL

Recommended Defaults

The default values (SL 2000 pts, Trail Start 1200 pts, Distance 600 pts, Step 300 pts) are tuned for XAUUSD on the M5–M15 timeframe. For other instruments, adjust proportionally:

  • Major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD): roughly 1/10 of XAUUSD values (e.g. SL 200 pts)
  • Indices (US30, NAS100): start with default values, adjust based on average bar range
  • Crypto (BTCUSD): may need 2–5x the default values depending on volatility

Important Safety Notes

REAL Mode (recommended for most users)

  • ✅ Broker enforces SL/TP — your positions are protected even if MT5 closes or your computer disconnects
  • ✅ Compliant with prop firm rules that require visible SL/TP
  • ⚠️ Your SL level is visible to your broker (relevant if you're concerned about stop hunting)

VIRTUAL Mode (advanced users)

  • ✅ Stop Loss is invisible to the broker — anti-stop-hunting protection
  • ✅ More flexible exit logic (no broker stops level minimum constraints)
  • ⚠️ Requires MT5 and the EA to be running 24/7 during your trading session — if MT5 crashes or you lose internet, your positions have no SL protection
  • ⚠️ Slippage may be larger than broker-side execution because the close order travels from your terminal to the broker after the trigger
  • 💡 Recommended only if you run MT5 on a VPS

Compatibility

  • ✅ MetaTrader 5 only (no MT4 version yet)
  • ✅ Works on all instruments and timeframes
  • ✅ Works on hedging accounts (recommended)
  • ⚠️ On netting accounts, basket logic still applies but each direction can only have one net position

Use Cases

  • Manual scalpers who want one-click execution with consistent SL/TP placement
  • Grid traders who need basket-level exit management
  • Averaging-down strategies that require auto-recalculating break-even
  • Pyramiding traders who add positions on confirmation and want one trail for the whole stack
  • Prop firm traders who need visible SL (use REAL mode)
  • VPS users who want anti-stop-hunting protection (use VIRTUAL mode)

What Chameleon TA is NOT

Chameleon TA is a manual trade assistant, not an automated trading robot. It does not generate signals, predict the market, or open trades by itself. It executes when you click, and it manages exits according to your rules. Decisions remain yours.

Support & Updates

If you encounter any issues, have feature requests, or need help with a specific configuration, please leave a comment on this product page or contact the seller directly. Updates are released regularly based on user feedback.

Take control of your basket trading. Chameleon TA — execute clean, manage smart, exit together.


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Эксперты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
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5 (1)
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