Chameleon TA MT5

Chameleon TA — Visual Basket Trade Assistant for MT5

A modern one-click trade panel built around the way grid, averaging, and pyramiding traders actually work. Chameleon TA replaces per-position SL/TP thinking with basket-level execution — when you hold multiple positions in the same direction, they share a single Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated from the volume-weighted entry price. Visual on the chart. Real on the broker. Or virtual in the EA. Your choice.

Why Chameleon TA?

Most trade panels treat every position independently. That makes sense for a single-shot trader, but it's wrong for anyone running averaging, grid, martingale, or DCA strategies. If you open three BUY positions and the market reverses, you don't want each one closing at its own random Stop Loss — you want the entire basket to exit together at a level that makes sense for the combined position.

Chameleon TA solves this with basket-aware execution:

  • All BUY positions on the symbol are treated as one BUY basket
  • All SELL positions are treated as one SELL basket
  • SL, TP, and trailing levels are calculated from the volume-weighted break-even of each basket
  • Adding a new position automatically recalculates the basket and updates everyone's SL/TP

The result: clean visual lines on your chart that actually reflect where your trades will exit, regardless of how many positions you've layered.

Key Features

🧺 Basket-Aware Execution

  • Volume-weighted break-even (BE) calculation per direction
  • Single basket SL/TP for all positions in the same direction
  • Auto-recalculation when adding, closing, or modifying positions
  • No more confusion between visual lines and actual exits

🔵 / 🟡 Dual Execution Modes (toggle on the panel)

  • REAL mode (default): Basket SL/TP is enforced broker-side. Every position in the same direction holds an identical SL/TP value. Survives MT5 disconnections — the broker handles the exit.
  • VIRTUAL mode: Positions are opened with no SL/TP at all. The EA monitors price internally and closes the basket on trigger. Anti-stop-hunting (your SL is invisible to the broker) — but requires the EA and MT5 to stay running.

📈 Trailing Stop on the Whole Basket

  • Single trailing stop drives all positions in the same direction
  • Configurable Start, Distance, and Step parameters in points
  • An orange dotted line on the chart shows exactly where trailing will activate
  • Works in both REAL and VIRTUAL modes

🎯 One-Click Order Execution

  • Large green BUY and red SELL buttons
  • Configurable lot size, SL in points, and Risk:Reward ratio (e.g. RR 2.0 = TP twice as far as SL)

🧹 Granular Close Functions

  • Close All — close everything on this symbol
  • Close BUY / Close SELL — close one direction
  • Close LOSS — close all losing positions
  • Close PROFIT — close all winning positions

📊 Real-Time Account Dashboard

  • Balance and Equity (Equity highlighted in red/green when diverging from balance)
  • Free Margin
  • Current spread in points
  • Daily Realized P/L — only counts closed trades for the day, not floating profit (so you always see your actual day's performance)
  • Floating P/L per direction — see your BUY and SELL exposure separately, color-coded green/red

🎨 Visual Clarity

  • Clean dark theme inspired by professional trading platforms
  • Solid white BE line, dashed green TP line, dashed red SL line
  • Orange dotted line for trailing activation level
  • All lines update in real time as positions change
  • Optional: hide MT5 native trade level lines to keep the chart clean

🔧 Quality of Life

  • Minimize button to collapse the panel when you need chart space
  • Live editing of all parameters from the panel — no need to detach the EA
  • Magic number filtering — Chameleon TA only manages positions opened with its own magic number, never touches positions from other EAs or your manual trades. Set magic to 0 to manage all positions on the symbol regardless of source.

How to Use

First Attach

  1. Drag Chameleon TA onto any chart
  2. Allow algorithmic trading and DLL imports as prompted
  3. The control panel will appear in the top-left corner of your chart

Quick Start (Single Trade)

  1. Set your Lot Size, SL (pts), and Ratio TP (e.g. 2.0 for 1:2 RR) in the Trading Parameters section
  2. Click BUY or SELL
  3. Three lines appear on your chart: BE (entry), TP (green), SL (red)

Grid / Averaging Workflow

  1. Open your first BUY (e.g. at 4500.00)
  2. Price moves against you — open a second BUY (e.g. at 4490.00)
  3. The BE line automatically shifts to the volume-weighted average (e.g. 4495.00)
  4. SL and TP lines move with it — you'll see them recalculate live
  5. In REAL mode, the SL/TP on every BUY position is updated automatically by the broker
  6. When price hits TP or SL, the entire basket closes at the same level

Switching Between REAL and VIRTUAL

  • Click the SL/TP: REAL / SL/TP: VIRTUAL toggle button
  • REAL → VIRTUAL: EA clears all SL/TP from existing positions (broker-side). The EA now monitors levels internally.
  • VIRTUAL → REAL: EA recalculates basket levels and pushes them to the broker for every open position.
  • Switch any time, even with positions open. Your visual lines on the chart stay the same.

Trailing Stop Workflow

  1. Click TRAIL: OFF to enable it (button turns cyan, shows TRAIL: ON)
  2. Configure Start (pts), Distance (pts), and Step (pts)
  3. An orange dotted line appears on the chart at BE + Start_pts (BUY) or BE − Start_pts (SELL) — this is where trailing kicks in
  4. Once price crosses the orange line, the SL line begins following price at the specified Distance, in Step increments
  5. When SL is being trailed, its label shows (trailed) next to the price

Closing Positions

  • CLOSE ALL — close every open position on this symbol
  • CLOSE BUY / CLOSE SELL — close one direction (basket close)
  • CLOSE LOSS — close all losing positions across both directions
  • CLOSE PROFIT — close all profitable positions across both directions

After any close that shifts the basket, the EA automatically recalculates BE and resyncs basket SL/TP (in REAL mode).

Live Parameter Editing

  • Edit Lot Size, Ratio TP, Ratio SL, or SL (pts) directly in the panel — press Enter to apply
  • In REAL mode, changing SL (pts), Ratio TP, or Ratio SL automatically resyncs all open basket SL/TP to the new levels
  • Trailing parameters can be edited live too

Input Parameters

Default Trading Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Default Lot Size 0.01 Initial lot size when EA attaches
Default Ratio TP 2.0 Take Profit multiplier relative to Stop Loss
Default Ratio SL 1.0 Stop Loss reference (typically left at 1.0)
Default SL (points) 2000 Stop Loss distance in points

Default Trailing Stop

Parameter Default Description
Trailing Stop ON by default false Auto-enable trailing on attach
Default Start (points) 1200 Profit threshold before trailing activates
Default Distance (points) 600 How far the trailed SL trails behind market price
Default Step (points) 300 Minimum price movement before SL is shifted

Magic Number

Parameter Default Description
Magic Number 20260505 Identifies positions managed by this EA. Set to 0 to manage all positions on this symbol (including manual trades and trades from other EAs).
Order Comment ChameleonTA Comment attached to all orders

Visual

Parameter Default Description
Hide MT5 native trade level lines true Hides the broker's default SL/TP lines to avoid visual clutter

Basket Mode

Parameter Default Description
Default Virtual SL/TP false If true, EA starts in VIRTUAL mode instead of REAL

Recommended Defaults

The default values (SL 2000 pts, Trail Start 1200 pts, Distance 600 pts, Step 300 pts) are tuned for XAUUSD on the M5–M15 timeframe. For other instruments, adjust proportionally:

  • Major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD): roughly 1/10 of XAUUSD values (e.g. SL 200 pts)
  • Indices (US30, NAS100): start with default values, adjust based on average bar range
  • Crypto (BTCUSD): may need 2–5x the default values depending on volatility

Important Safety Notes

REAL Mode (recommended for most users)

  • ✅ Broker enforces SL/TP — your positions are protected even if MT5 closes or your computer disconnects
  • ✅ Compliant with prop firm rules that require visible SL/TP
  • ⚠️ Your SL level is visible to your broker (relevant if you're concerned about stop hunting)

VIRTUAL Mode (advanced users)

  • ✅ Stop Loss is invisible to the broker — anti-stop-hunting protection
  • ✅ More flexible exit logic (no broker stops level minimum constraints)
  • ⚠️ Requires MT5 and the EA to be running 24/7 during your trading session — if MT5 crashes or you lose internet, your positions have no SL protection
  • ⚠️ Slippage may be larger than broker-side execution because the close order travels from your terminal to the broker after the trigger
  • 💡 Recommended only if you run MT5 on a VPS

Compatibility

  • ✅ MetaTrader 5 only (no MT4 version yet)
  • ✅ Works on all instruments and timeframes
  • ✅ Works on hedging accounts (recommended)
  • ⚠️ On netting accounts, basket logic still applies but each direction can only have one net position

Use Cases

  • Manual scalpers who want one-click execution with consistent SL/TP placement
  • Grid traders who need basket-level exit management
  • Averaging-down strategies that require auto-recalculating break-even
  • Pyramiding traders who add positions on confirmation and want one trail for the whole stack
  • Prop firm traders who need visible SL (use REAL mode)
  • VPS users who want anti-stop-hunting protection (use VIRTUAL mode)

What Chameleon TA is NOT

Chameleon TA is a manual trade assistant, not an automated trading robot. It does not generate signals, predict the market, or open trades by itself. It executes when you click, and it manages exits according to your rules. Decisions remain yours.

Support & Updates

If you encounter any issues, have feature requests, or need help with a specific configuration, please leave a comment on this product page or contact the seller directly. Updates are released regularly based on user feedback.

Take control of your basket trading. Chameleon TA — execute clean, manage smart, exit together.


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5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
作者的更多信息
Chameleon TA MT4
Lian To
实用工具
Chameleon TA — Visual Basket Trade Assistant Trade smarter, not harder. One panel. Total control. Chameleon TA is a professional-grade visual trade assistant that puts a complete trading cockpit directly on your chart. Whether you're a manual scalper, news trader, or basket strategy enthusiast, Chameleon TA gives you instant one-click execution, live basket-level SL/TP management, and intelligent trailing — all wrapped in a clean, modern interface inspired by TradingView's dark theme aesthetic.
FREE
Chameleon FLP
Lian To
实用工具
Chameleon Floating Loss Protector "Your last line of defense against runaway drawdown." Overview Chameleon Floating Loss Protector (FLP) is a lightweight risk management utility that runs silently in the background and acts as an automatic circuit breaker for your trading account. When the total floating loss of your monitored positions exceeds a predefined threshold, the EA immediately closes all affected positions — then resets itself and resumes monitoring, ready for the next trade. No manua
FREE
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fredsu 2026.05.05 14:10 
 

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