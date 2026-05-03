SB Scanner Pro Retracement and Reversal
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 31 July 2026
- Activations: 5
SB Scanner Pro is a professional multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner built for both scalping and swing trading. It helps traders identify reversal and retracement conditions faster from one clean dashboard.
The product includes two integrated tools:
`SB Scanner Pro`
A dashboard scanner that monitors multiple symbols and timeframes for divergence and Fibonacci retracement conditions.
`SB Chartist`
A visual chart companion that displays divergence lines, signal labels, and L2(Medium Swing)/L3(Large Swing) Fibonacci TPA levels directly on the chart.
The scanner is designed for traders who use reversal structure, retracement zones, oscillator divergence, and swing-based analysis as part of their trading process.
`SB Scanner Pro` is designed without historical signal redrawing. Once a signal appears, it remains fixed, so what you see on the dashboard and chart reflects the signal as it appeared in live market conditions.
**Main Features**
- Multi-symbol dashboard for fast market scanning
- Multi-timeframe divergence scanner
- L2 and L3 Fibonacci retracement scanner
- First and second divergence signal modes
- Regular and hidden divergence support
- Optional confluence using RSI, Momentum, CCI, and Stochastic
- Visual divergence lines and labels on the chart
- Fibonacci TPA1 and TPA2 chart levels
- Clickable dashboard workflow to open or focus charts
- Optional alerts for divergence and retracement levels
- Interactive chart controls inside the visual indicator
- Stable live display designed for practical real-time use
**Divergence Scanner**
The divergence scanner helps detect potential reversal areas by comparing price structure with oscillator behavior. It can work with a selected primary oscillator or use stricter confirmation from multiple oscillators.
Supported oscillators:
- RSI
- Momentum
- CCI
- Stochastic
This gives traders the flexibility to use a simple setup or a stronger confluence-based filter.
**Retracement Scanner**
The retracement scanner monitors L2 and L3 swing structures and tracks Fibonacci retracement zones. It highlights when price reaches the configured TPA1 and TPA2 levels.
Default retracement levels:
- TPA1: `50.0%`
- TPA2: `61.8%`
These values can be adjusted in the inputs.
**SB Chartist**
The Chartist indicator helps traders inspect the signal directly on the chart. It displays divergence structure and Fibonacci TPA zones in a practical format designed for faster decision-making.
It also includes built-in chart controls such as:
- Back button to return to the scanner chart
- Hide or show Fibonacci levels
- Multi-timeframe Fibonacci display buttons
- Divergence type filter buttons
- Oscillator filter buttons
- On-chart lot value display for quick position awareness
This creates a smooth workflow from dashboard scanning to chart review.
**Important Notes**
`SB Scanner Pro` is an analysis tool. It does not open, manage, or close trades automatically. It is intended to support discretionary trading decisions and should be used together with your own strategy, risk management, and market judgment.
**Main Parameters**
`Notification Control`
- Alert Divergence
- Alert Fib TPA Levels
- Telegram Notifications
`General Scanner Settings`
- Symbols
- Timeframes
- Fib Timeframes
- Timer Seconds
- Freshness Bars
- Signal Retain Bars
`Fibonacci Settings`
- Fib TPA1
- Fib TPA2
`Divergence Settings`
- Pivots Build Base
- Divergence Signal Mode
- Cross Check Option
- Live First Divergence
`Oscillator and Confluence Settings`
- Primary Oscillator
- Use Confluence
- Minimum Confluence Count
`Chartist Settings`
- Draw Divergence Lines
- Show Divergence Labels
- Show L2 Fibs
- Show L3 Fibs
Dashboard Color Logic
SB Scanner Pro uses a structured color system to make scanning faster and easier to read.
In the divergence scanner:
- Fresh signals are displayed with strong highlight colors
- Older retained signals automatically shift to a neutral background for easier distinction
- Bullish and bearish setups use different visual tones for quick recognition
In the retracement scanner:
- Active Fibonacci TPA zones are highlighted with clear background colors
- Non-active retracement states may remain neutral while still showing directional text
- Consumed retracement levels are visually faded to help separate used levels from fresh ones
This color organization helps the trader identify the current state of each setup at a glance without reading every cell in detail.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating