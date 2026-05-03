SB Scanner Pro Retracement and Reversal

SB Scanner Pro is a professional multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner built for both scalping and swing trading. It helps traders identify reversal and retracement conditions faster from one clean dashboard.


The product includes two integrated tools:

`SB Scanner Pro`  

A dashboard scanner that monitors multiple symbols and timeframes for divergence and Fibonacci retracement conditions.

`SB Chartist`  

A visual chart companion that displays divergence lines, signal labels, and L2(Medium Swing)/L3(Large Swing) Fibonacci TPA levels directly on the chart.


The scanner is designed for traders who use reversal structure, retracement zones, oscillator divergence, and swing-based analysis as part of their trading process.


`SB Scanner Pro` is designed without historical signal redrawing. Once a signal appears, it remains fixed, so what you see on the dashboard and chart reflects the signal as it appeared in live market conditions.


**Main Features**

  •  Multi-symbol dashboard for fast market scanning
  •  Multi-timeframe divergence scanner
  •  L2 and L3 Fibonacci retracement scanner
  •  First and second divergence signal modes
  •  Regular and hidden divergence support
  •  Optional confluence using RSI, Momentum, CCI, and Stochastic
  •  Visual divergence lines and labels on the chart
  •  Fibonacci TPA1 and TPA2 chart levels
  •  Clickable dashboard workflow to open or focus charts
  •  Optional alerts for divergence and retracement levels
  •  Interactive chart controls inside the visual indicator
  •  Stable live display designed for practical real-time use


**Divergence Scanner**

The divergence scanner helps detect potential reversal areas by comparing price structure with oscillator behavior. It can work with a selected primary oscillator or use stricter confirmation from multiple oscillators.

Supported oscillators:

  •  RSI
  •  Momentum
  •  CCI
  •  Stochastic

This gives traders the flexibility to use a simple setup or a stronger confluence-based filter.


**Retracement Scanner**

The retracement scanner monitors L2 and L3 swing structures and tracks Fibonacci retracement zones. It highlights when price reaches the configured TPA1 and TPA2 levels.

Default retracement levels:

  •  TPA1: `50.0%`
  •  TPA2: `61.8%`

These values can be adjusted in the inputs.


**SB Chartist**

The Chartist indicator helps traders inspect the signal directly on the chart. It displays divergence structure and Fibonacci TPA zones in a practical format designed for faster decision-making.

It also includes built-in chart controls such as:

  •  Back button to return to the scanner chart
  •  Hide or show Fibonacci levels
  •  Multi-timeframe Fibonacci display buttons
  •  Divergence type filter buttons
  •  Oscillator filter buttons
  •  On-chart lot value display for quick position awareness

This creates a smooth workflow from dashboard scanning to chart review.


**Important Notes**

`SB Scanner Pro` is an analysis tool. It does not open, manage, or close trades automatically. It is intended to support discretionary trading decisions and should be used together with your own strategy, risk management, and market judgment.


**Main Parameters**

`Notification Control`

  •  Alert Divergence
  •  Alert Fib TPA Levels
  •  Telegram Notifications


`General Scanner Settings`

  •  Symbols
  •  Timeframes
  •  Fib Timeframes
  •  Timer Seconds
  •  Freshness Bars
  •  Signal Retain Bars


`Fibonacci Settings`

  •  Fib TPA1
  •  Fib TPA2

`Divergence Settings`

  •  Pivots Build Base
  •  Divergence Signal Mode
  •  Cross Check Option
  •  Live First Divergence

`Oscillator and Confluence Settings`

  •  Primary Oscillator
  •  Use Confluence
  •  Minimum Confluence Count

`Chartist Settings`

  •  Draw Divergence Lines
  •  Show Divergence Labels
  •  Show L2 Fibs
  •  Show L3 Fibs


Dashboard Color Logic

SB Scanner Pro uses a structured color system to make scanning faster and easier to read.

In the divergence scanner:

  • Fresh signals are displayed with strong highlight colors
  • Older retained signals automatically shift to a neutral background for easier distinction
  • Bullish and bearish setups use different visual tones for quick recognition

In the retracement scanner:

  • Active Fibonacci TPA zones are highlighted with clear background colors
  • Non-active retracement states may remain neutral while still showing directional text
  • Consumed retracement levels are visually faded to help separate used levels from fresh ones

This color organization helps the trader identify the current state of each setup at a glance without reading every cell in detail.

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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Retracement Catcher Multi Timeframe
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Retracement Catcher Multi Timeframe   is an Expert Advisor designed for visual backtesting and manual execution around multi-timeframe retracement and reversal setups. It displays divergence structure, L2/L3 Fibonacci retracement levels, and higher-timeframe FIB zones directly on the chart. The EA includes chart buttons to switch FIB timeframes, filter divergence signals, and execute simple market actions during testing. Main features: Multi-timeframe Fibonacci retracement visualization L2 and L
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NOUAR NADDAF
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NOUAR NADDAF 2026.05.24 20:08 
 

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محمود ربيع
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محمود ربيع 2026.05.22 19:38 
 

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