SB Scanner Pro Retracement and Reversal

SB Scanner Pro is a professional multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner built for both scalping and swing trading. It helps traders identify reversal and retracement conditions faster from one clean dashboard.





The product includes two integrated tools:

`SB Scanner Pro`

A dashboard scanner that monitors multiple symbols and timeframes for divergence and Fibonacci retracement conditions.

`SB Chartist`

A visual chart companion that displays divergence lines, signal labels, and L2(Medium Swing)/L3(Large Swing) Fibonacci TPA levels directly on the chart.





The scanner is designed for traders who use reversal structure, retracement zones, oscillator divergence, and swing-based analysis as part of their trading process.





`SB Scanner Pro` is designed without historical signal redrawing. Once a signal appears, it remains fixed, so what you see on the dashboard and chart reflects the signal as it appeared in live market conditions.





**Main Features**

Multi-symbol dashboard for fast market scanning

Multi-timeframe divergence scanner

L2 and L3 Fibonacci retracement scanner

First and second divergence signal modes

Regular and hidden divergence support

Optional confluence using RSI, Momentum, CCI, and Stochastic

Visual divergence lines and labels on the chart

Fibonacci TPA1 and TPA2 chart levels

Clickable dashboard workflow to open or focus charts

Optional alerts for divergence and retracement levels

Interactive chart controls inside the visual indicator

Stable live display designed for practical real-time use





**Divergence Scanner**

The divergence scanner helps detect potential reversal areas by comparing price structure with oscillator behavior. It can work with a selected primary oscillator or use stricter confirmation from multiple oscillators.

Supported oscillators:

RSI

Momentum

CCI

Stochastic

This gives traders the flexibility to use a simple setup or a stronger confluence-based filter.





**Retracement Scanner**

The retracement scanner monitors L2 and L3 swing structures and tracks Fibonacci retracement zones. It highlights when price reaches the configured TPA1 and TPA2 levels.

Default retracement levels:

TPA1: `50.0%`

TPA2: `61.8%`

These values can be adjusted in the inputs.





**SB Chartist**

The Chartist indicator helps traders inspect the signal directly on the chart. It displays divergence structure and Fibonacci TPA zones in a practical format designed for faster decision-making.

It also includes built-in chart controls such as:

Back button to return to the scanner chart

Hide or show Fibonacci levels

Multi-timeframe Fibonacci display buttons

Divergence type filter buttons

Oscillator filter buttons

On-chart lot value display for quick position awareness

This creates a smooth workflow from dashboard scanning to chart review.





**Important Notes**

`SB Scanner Pro` is an analysis tool. It does not open, manage, or close trades automatically. It is intended to support discretionary trading decisions and should be used together with your own strategy, risk management, and market judgment.





**Main Parameters**

`Notification Control`

Alert Divergence

Alert Fib TPA Levels

Telegram Notifications





`General Scanner Settings`

Symbols

Timeframes

Fib Timeframes

Timer Seconds

Freshness Bars

Signal Retain Bars





`Fibonacci Settings`

Fib TPA1

Fib TPA2

`Divergence Settings`

Pivots Build Base

Divergence Signal Mode

Cross Check Option

Live First Divergence

`Oscillator and Confluence Settings`

Primary Oscillator

Use Confluence

Minimum Confluence Count

`Chartist Settings`

Draw Divergence Lines

Show Divergence Labels

Show L2 Fibs

Show L3 Fibs





Dashboard Color Logic

SB Scanner Pro uses a structured color system to make scanning faster and easier to read.

In the divergence scanner:

Fresh signals are displayed with strong highlight colors

Older retained signals automatically shift to a neutral background for easier distinction

Bullish and bearish setups use different visual tones for quick recognition

In the retracement scanner:

Active Fibonacci TPA zones are highlighted with clear background colors

Non-active retracement states may remain neutral while still showing directional text

Consumed retracement levels are visually faded to help separate used levels from fresh ones

This color organization helps the trader identify the current state of each setup at a glance without reading every cell in detail.