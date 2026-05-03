SB Scanner Pro Retracement and Reversal

SB Scanner Pro is a professional multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner built for both scalping and swing trading. It helps traders identify reversal and retracement conditions faster from one clean dashboard.


The product includes two integrated tools:

`SB Scanner Pro`  

A dashboard scanner that monitors multiple symbols and timeframes for divergence and Fibonacci retracement conditions.

`SB Chartist`  

A visual chart companion that displays divergence lines, signal labels, and L2(Medium Swing)/L3(Large Swing) Fibonacci TPA levels directly on the chart.


The scanner is designed for traders who use reversal structure, retracement zones, oscillator divergence, and swing-based analysis as part of their trading process.


`SB Scanner Pro` is designed without historical signal redrawing. Once a signal appears, it remains fixed, so what you see on the dashboard and chart reflects the signal as it appeared in live market conditions.


**Main Features**

  •  Multi-symbol dashboard for fast market scanning
  •  Multi-timeframe divergence scanner
  •  L2 and L3 Fibonacci retracement scanner
  •  First and second divergence signal modes
  •  Regular and hidden divergence support
  •  Optional confluence using RSI, Momentum, CCI, and Stochastic
  •  Visual divergence lines and labels on the chart
  •  Fibonacci TPA1 and TPA2 chart levels
  •  Clickable dashboard workflow to open or focus charts
  •  Optional alerts for divergence and retracement levels
  •  Interactive chart controls inside the visual indicator
  •  Stable live display designed for practical real-time use


**Divergence Scanner**

The divergence scanner helps detect potential reversal areas by comparing price structure with oscillator behavior. It can work with a selected primary oscillator or use stricter confirmation from multiple oscillators.

Supported oscillators:

  •  RSI
  •  Momentum
  •  CCI
  •  Stochastic

This gives traders the flexibility to use a simple setup or a stronger confluence-based filter.


**Retracement Scanner**

The retracement scanner monitors L2 and L3 swing structures and tracks Fibonacci retracement zones. It highlights when price reaches the configured TPA1 and TPA2 levels.

Default retracement levels:

  •  TPA1: `50.0%`
  •  TPA2: `61.8%`

These values can be adjusted in the inputs.


**SB Chartist**

The Chartist indicator helps traders inspect the signal directly on the chart. It displays divergence structure and Fibonacci TPA zones in a practical format designed for faster decision-making.

It also includes built-in chart controls such as:

  •  Back button to return to the scanner chart
  •  Hide or show Fibonacci levels
  •  Multi-timeframe Fibonacci display buttons
  •  Divergence type filter buttons
  •  Oscillator filter buttons
  •  On-chart lot value display for quick position awareness

This creates a smooth workflow from dashboard scanning to chart review.


**Important Notes**

`SB Scanner Pro` is an analysis tool. It does not open, manage, or close trades automatically. It is intended to support discretionary trading decisions and should be used together with your own strategy, risk management, and market judgment.


**Main Parameters**

`Notification Control`

  •  Alert Divergence
  •  Alert Fib TPA Levels
  •  Telegram Notifications


`General Scanner Settings`

  •  Symbols
  •  Timeframes
  •  Fib Timeframes
  •  Timer Seconds
  •  Freshness Bars
  •  Signal Retain Bars


`Fibonacci Settings`

  •  Fib TPA1
  •  Fib TPA2

`Divergence Settings`

  •  Pivots Build Base
  •  Divergence Signal Mode
  •  Cross Check Option
  •  Live First Divergence

`Oscillator and Confluence Settings`

  •  Primary Oscillator
  •  Use Confluence
  •  Minimum Confluence Count

`Chartist Settings`

  •  Draw Divergence Lines
  •  Show Divergence Labels
  •  Show L2 Fibs
  •  Show L3 Fibs


Dashboard Color Logic

SB Scanner Pro uses a structured color system to make scanning faster and easier to read.

In the divergence scanner:

  • Fresh signals are displayed with strong highlight colors
  • Older retained signals automatically shift to a neutral background for easier distinction
  • Bullish and bearish setups use different visual tones for quick recognition

In the retracement scanner:

  • Active Fibonacci TPA zones are highlighted with clear background colors
  • Non-active retracement states may remain neutral while still showing directional text
  • Consumed retracement levels are visually faded to help separate used levels from fresh ones

This color organization helps the trader identify the current state of each setup at a glance without reading every cell in detail.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (6)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
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Индикаторы
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Retracement Catcher Multi Timeframe   is an Expert Advisor designed for visual backtesting and manual execution around multi-timeframe retracement and reversal setups. It displays divergence structure, L2/L3 Fibonacci retracement levels, and higher-timeframe FIB zones directly on the chart. The EA includes chart buttons to switch FIB timeframes, filter divergence signals, and execute simple market actions during testing. Main features: Multi-timeframe Fibonacci retracement visualization L2 and L
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NOUAR NADDAF
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محمود ربيع
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محمود ربيع 2026.05.22 19:38 
 

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