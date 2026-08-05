Chronos Forex EA
- Experts
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- Version: 17.0
- Updated: 5 August 2026
- Activations: 5
Mean Reversion Strategy
Forex Pairs are the best trading instrument for trading Mean Reversion. The Chronos Forex EA captures these overbought and oversold moments with high precision and profits from the Priceexhaustion. The strategy to find optimal Entries is Proprietary.
Follow me on YouTube for more trading content [German]: https://www.youtube.com/@tlforex
Limited Price
The price of $1999 applies only at launch and increases by $100 every 10 sales to preserve the uniqueness of the strategy.
Check out my Website: https://tlfx.netlify.app Check out my other products: https://www.mql5.com/de/users/tomloebel/seller
How to use the Chronos Forex EA:
- Step 1: Attach the Chronoes Forex EA to a Forex Chart of your choice (Recommended Timeframe: 1h)
- Step 2: Load in one my optimized SET-Files or choose Settings of your own
- Step 3: Choose your Risk
- Step 4: Make sure that algo trading is enabled both in the EA settings and in the MetaTrader 5 settings
Minimum Requirements:
- Account type: Hedging
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Minimum deposit: 1000 USD/EUR
- Recommended initial deposit: 3000 USD/EUR
- Use of a VPS: Required for the EA to function
- My VPS recommendation: FXVM
Warning!
This strategy trades freqently and is therefore highly sensitive to Spread, Swap and Commission! It is important to use a broker that meets these requirements!
Recommendation:
- BlackBull: Servers located in London, New York, and Tokyo for minimal latency. 1:500 leverage. Very low Gold (XAUUSD) spreads.
Risk Disclaimer:
Trading foreign exchange (Forex), CFDs, and other financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the complete loss of your invested capital. The Expert Advisor offered does not constitute investment advice or a trading recommendation.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Use of the Expert Advisor is at your own risk. The seller accepts no liability for losses or damages resulting from the use of the software.
Please ensure that you fully understand the risks and only invest capital you can afford to lose.