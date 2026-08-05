Chronos Forex EA

Mean Reversion Strategy


Forex Pairs are the best trading instrument for trading Mean Reversion. The Chronos Forex EA captures these overbought and oversold moments with high precision and profits from the Priceexhaustion. The strategy to find optimal Entries is Proprietary.

Follow me on YouTube for more trading content [German]: https://www.youtube.com/@tlforex

Limited Price

The price of $1999 applies only at launch and increases by $100 every 10 sales to preserve the uniqueness of the strategy.

Check out my Website: https://tlfx.netlify.app

Check out my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/de/users/tomloebel/seller


How to use the Chronos Forex EA:

  • Step 1: Attach the Chronoes Forex EA to a Forex Chart of your choice (Recommended Timeframe: 1h)
  • Step 2: Load in one my optimized SET-Files or choose Settings of your own
  • Step 3: Choose your Risk
  • Step 4: Make sure that algo trading is enabled both in the EA settings and in the MetaTrader 5 settings


Minimum Requirements:

  • Account type: Hedging
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Minimum deposit: 1000 USD/EUR
  • Recommended initial deposit: 3000 USD/EUR
  • Use of a VPS: Required for the EA to function
  • My VPS recommendation: FXVM

Warning!

This strategy trades freqently and is therefore highly sensitive to Spread, Swap and Commission! It is important to use a broker that meets these requirements!


Recommendation:


Risk Disclaimer:

Trading foreign exchange (Forex), CFDs, and other financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the complete loss of your invested capital. The Expert Advisor offered does not constitute investment advice or a trading recommendation.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Use of the Expert Advisor is at your own risk. The seller accepts no liability for losses or damages resulting from the use of the software.

Please ensure that you fully understand the risks and only invest capital you can afford to lose.


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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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