Ares Gold EA

Breakout Strategy

Gold (XAUUSD) is the best trading instrument for trading breakouts. The Ares Gold EA captures these breakouts with high precision and secures a portion of the move. For ease of use, the Ares Gold EA is already optimized and offers only minimal configuration options.

No martingale. No grid. Real strategy!

Follow me on YouTube for more trading content [German]: https://www.youtube.com/@tlforex

Limited Price

The price of $999 applies only at launch and increases by $100 every 10 sales to preserve the uniqueness of the strategy.

Check out my Website: https://www.tlfx.trading/

Check out my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/de/users/tomloebel/seller


How to use the Ares Gold EA:

  • Step 1: Attach the Ares Gold EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart with a 1-minute timeframe
  • Step 2: Set your desired risk
  • Note: With a fixed risk of 0.01 lots and all four engines active, the maximum drawdown was $200 over more than 5 years of backtesting
  • Step 3: Make sure that algo trading is enabled both in the EA settings and in the MetaTrader 5 settings

That’s it. The four engines are already optimized and balance each other out!


Minimum Requirements:

  • Decimal places: Ares Gold EA is not compatible with brokers that offer Gold (XAUUSD) pricing with 3 decimal places
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Minimum deposit: 500 USD/EUR
  • Recommended initial deposit: 2000 USD/EUR
  • Use of a VPS: Required for the EA to function

  • My VPS recommendation: FXVM


Warning!

This strategy uses a scalping approach and is therefore highly sensitive to spread, slippage, and latency! It is important to use a broker that meets these requirements!


Recommendations:


Risk Disclaimer:

Trading foreign exchange (Forex), CFDs, and other financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the complete loss of your invested capital. The Expert Advisor offered does not constitute investment advice or a trading recommendation.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Use of the Expert Advisor is at your own risk. The seller accepts no liability for losses or damages resulting from the use of the software.

Please ensure that you fully understand the risks and only invest capital you can afford to lose.


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Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
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Эксперты
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TENET — это автоматизированный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1. Советник использует сеточный подход к управлению позициями в сочетании с предварительно заданным контролем риска, автоматизированным управлением сделками и множественными фильтрами входа. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые предпочитают краткосрочные рыночные возможности при сохранении контролируемой экспозиции. Каждая позиция защищена стоп-лоссом, а советник вклю
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Amazing Traders
5 (1)
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Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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