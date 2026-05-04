Ares Gold EA
- 专家
-
- 版本: 12.0
- 更新: 5 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
Breakout Strategy
Gold (XAUUSD) is the best trading instrument for trading breakouts. The Ares Gold EA captures these breakouts with high precision and secures a portion of the move. For ease of use, the Ares Gold EA is already optimized and offers only minimal configuration options.
No martingale. No grid. Real strategy!
Follow me on YouTube for more trading content [German]: https://www.youtube.com/@tlforex
Limited Price
The price of $999 applies only at launch and increases by $100 every 10 sales to preserve the uniqueness of the strategy.
Check out my Website: https://www.tlfx.trading/ Check out my other products: https://www.mql5.com/de/users/tomloebel/seller
How to use the Ares Gold EA:
- Step 1: Attach the Ares Gold EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart with a 1-minute timeframe
- Step 2: Set your desired risk
- Note: With a fixed risk of 0.01 lots and all four engines active, the maximum drawdown was $200 over more than 5 years of backtesting
- Step 3: Make sure that algo trading is enabled both in the EA settings and in the MetaTrader 5 settings
That’s it. The four engines are already optimized and balance each other out!
Minimum Requirements:
- Decimal places: Ares Gold EA is not compatible with brokers that offer Gold (XAUUSD) pricing with 3 decimal places
- Account type: Hedging
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Minimum deposit: 500 USD/EUR
- Recommended initial deposit: 2000 USD/EUR
- Use of a VPS: Required for the EA to function
-
My VPS recommendation: FXVM
Warning!
This strategy uses a scalping approach and is therefore highly sensitive to spread, slippage, and latency! It is important to use a broker that meets these requirements!
Recommendations:
- BlackBull: Servers located in London, New York, and Tokyo for minimal latency. 1:500 leverage. Very low Gold (XAUUSD) spreads.
Risk Disclaimer:
Trading foreign exchange (Forex), CFDs, and other financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the complete loss of your invested capital. The Expert Advisor offered does not constitute investment advice or a trading recommendation.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Use of the Expert Advisor is at your own risk. The seller accepts no liability for losses or damages resulting from the use of the software.
Please ensure that you fully understand the risks and only invest capital you can afford to lose.