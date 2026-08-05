Herakles Index EA

Swing Strategy

Indices are the best trading instrument for Swing Trading. The Herakles Index EA captures these Swingchances with high precision and secures a portion of the move. For ease of use, the Herakles Index EA is already optimized and offers only minimal configuration options.

No martingale. No grid. Real strategy!

Follow me on YouTube for more trading content [German]: https://www.youtube.com/@tlforex

Limited Price

The price of $999 applies only at launch and increases by $100 every 10 sales to preserve the uniqueness of the strategy.

Check out my Website: https://www.tlfx.trading/

Check out my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/de/users/tomloebel/seller


How to use the Herakles Index EA:

  • Step 1: Attach the Herakles Index EA to a US500 (SnP500) chart with a 1-Day timeframe
  • Step 2: Set your desired risk
  • Note: With a fixed risk of 0.01 lots and all twelve engines active, the maximum drawdown was $500 over more than 15 years of backtesting
  • Step 3: Make sure that algo trading is enabled both in the EA settings and in the MetaTrader 5 settings

That’s it. The twelve engines are already optimized and balance each other out!


Minimum Requirements:

  • Account type: Hedging
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Minimum deposit: 500 USD/EUR
  • Recommended initial deposit: 5000 USD/EUR
  • Use of a VPS: Required for the EA to function

  • My VPS recommendation: FXVM


Warning!

This strategy uses a swing approach and is therefore highly sensitive to Swap Fees!
It is important to use a broker that offers low Swaps or even Instruments with no Swaps like Blackbull does!


Recommendations:


Risk Disclaimer:

Trading foreign exchange (Forex), CFDs, and other financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the complete loss of your invested capital. The Expert Advisor offered does not constitute investment advice or a trading recommendation.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Use of the Expert Advisor is at your own risk. The seller accepts no liability for losses or damages resulting from the use of the software.

Please ensure that you fully understand the risks and only invest capital you can afford to lose.


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Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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