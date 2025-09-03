Lot Size Calculator MT4

Lot Size Calculator – Position Sizing Tool

This indicator calculates lot size based on the selected risk percentage and stop loss distance. It is designed for Forex & Gold and cryptocurrency trading.


Main Features

  • Position sizing based on account balance / available equity and chosen risk percentage

  • Market order and pending order modes

  • Visual trade levels: entry, stop loss, and take profit lines on chart

  • Risk-to-reward ratio display

  • Automatic lot adjustment depending on stop loss distance

  • Profit and loss values displayed on chart


How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to the chart.

  2. Select risk percentage in input settings.

  3. Choose risk % calculate base on account balance or available equity.

  4. Choose market or pending order mode.

  5. Adjust entry, stop loss, and take profit lines.

  6. Place the order in the trading platform using the calculated lot size.


Parameters

  • Risk %: from 0.1% up to 100%

  • Calculation method: risk % of available account/ available equity.

  • Display: entry, stop loss, and target levels with profit/loss values

Video Lot Size Calculator MT4
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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One Click Close All MT5
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Close-All is a configurable MT5 script for quickly closing positions and/or pending orders across your account. How It Works Drag to any chart and pick settings in the popup dialog before running. It scans all (or just current symbol's) trades matching your filters, then closes them safely with retries if needed. Audio confirms successes. Simple Options All symbols or current chart only Positions only, orders only, or both Profitable, losing, buy, sell, or everything
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Stochastic Cross Alert EA for MT5 Stochastic Cross Alert EA is a simple MetaTrader 5 tool that notifies you when the Stochastic Oscillator reaches common overbought or oversold levels. It helps traders monitor Stochastic conditions without needing to constantly watch their charts. Once attached to a chart, the EA monitors the Stochastic indicator and sends a popup alert when key levels are crossed. This allows you to quickly check the chart and evaluate potential trading opportunities. Features
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Delete All Object MT5
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Lot Size Calculator MT5
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RSI Cross Alerts MT5
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Bollinger Bands TP Guardian MT5
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Parabolic Crossover Alert MT5
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Lot Size Calculator Advanced– Position Sizing Tool with Drawdown Balance This lot size calculator based on the selected risk percentage and stop loss distance. it also has a new feature with additional amount to risk per trade, this approach helps manage drawdown smoothly by spreading the risk increase over time instead of doubling it immediately. It allows for better control and safer risk management. It is designed for Forex, metals, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrency trading. Main Feat
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