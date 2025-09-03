Lot Size Calculator MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 3 September 2025
- Activations: 6
Lot Size Calculator – Position Sizing Tool
This indicator calculates lot size based on the selected risk percentage and stop loss distance. It is designed for Forex & Gold and cryptocurrency trading.
Main Features
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Position sizing based on account balance / available equity and chosen risk percentage
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Market order and pending order modes
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Visual trade levels: entry, stop loss, and take profit lines on chart
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Risk-to-reward ratio display
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Automatic lot adjustment depending on stop loss distance
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Profit and loss values displayed on chart
How to Use
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Attach the indicator to the chart.
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Select risk percentage in input settings.
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Choose risk % calculate base on account balance or available equity.
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Choose market or pending order mode.
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Adjust entry, stop loss, and take profit lines.
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Place the order in the trading platform using the calculated lot size.
Parameters
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Risk %: from 0.1% up to 100%
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Calculation method: risk % of available account/ available equity.
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Display: entry, stop loss, and target levels with profit/loss values