TALON Gold Scalper





TALON Gold Scalper is an automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold), focused on short-term market movements. The EA operates using internal multi-timeframe analysis, independent of the chart timeframe. It is built as a short-duration trading strategy, aiming to capture intraday price movements while maintaining controlled drawdown. The system has been tested on tick-based historical data across multiple brokers over the past 3 years to validate execution and risk management behavior.

Main characteristics:

Simple setup: the EA requires only basic configuration such as risk level

Each trade uses a fixed Stop Loss and dynamic Trailing Stop

9 independent internal modules analyze market conditions for entry signals

independent internal modules analyze market conditions for entry signals No grid or martingale techniques are used

Risk can be limited using the "Max Drawdown Percent" parameter

TALON Gold Scalper uses 9 independent strategies. Some are more active, while others are extremely selective.

Module 1: Focuses on multi-timeframe trend alignment. Executes trend-continuation trades at fixed times, confirmed by directional strength indicators.

Module 2: A pure scalping strategy designed to capture sudden bursts of volatility. Secures profits quickly using an extremely tight trailing stop.

Module 3: Trades price imbalances left behind by institutional activity.

Module 4: Exploits repetitive hourly patterns with strict spread and volatility filters for additional protection.

Module 5: A mean reversion / pullback strategy activated during controlled market conditions.

Module 6: Identifies and captures micro-level trend reversals on specific intraday sessions.

Module 7: Analyzes 5 charts simultaneously (H4 to M5). Positions open only when trend direction aligns perfectly across all 5 timeframes.

Module 8: Pattern-based strategy detecting specific candlestick formations confirmed by multi-timeframe trend filters.

Module 9: Detects strong momentum candles breaking key levels, entering on controlled retracement for optimal risk/reward.

Disclaimer: Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly.