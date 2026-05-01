In trading, the Sell or Buy decision is never easy. You need to perform extensive analysis and wait patiently for the perfect entry, yet despite the hard work, the majority of traders still struggle to maintain consistency.

Here comes Genius AI, a bot designed to automatically evaluate and execute trades using advanced artificial intelligence. Built to work effectively in both quiet markets and high-impact news environments, this bot takes the emotion and hesitation out of your trading routine.

What truly sets Genius AI apart from the thousands of other Expert Advisors on the market is its ability to evolve. While traditional EAs rely on static, hard-coded rules that eventually fail when market behavior changes, this AI-powered bot continuously learns from its own live trading data. It optimizes its approach daily, adapting to fresh conditions to enhance accuracy and target consistent profitability. You aren't just buying an algorithm; you're getting a system that grows smarter every day.

For direct support or to request the set files, please send me a message here on MQL5, or check my MQL5 Profile for my contact details.

NOTE: The EA might not demonstrate its full potential on the free Market demo, as the complete AI features and optimizations are designed for the live version.

Key Features & Specifications