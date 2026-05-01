GeniusAI
- Experts
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- Version: 10.51
- Activations: 10
In trading, the Sell or Buy decision is never easy. You need to perform extensive analysis and wait patiently for the perfect entry, yet despite the hard work, the majority of traders still struggle to maintain consistency.
Here comes Genius AI, a bot designed to automatically evaluate and execute trades using advanced artificial intelligence. Built to work effectively in both quiet markets and high-impact news environments, this bot takes the emotion and hesitation out of your trading routine.
What truly sets Genius AI apart from the thousands of other Expert Advisors on the market is its ability to evolve. While traditional EAs rely on static, hard-coded rules that eventually fail when market behavior changes, this AI-powered bot continuously learns from its own live trading data. It optimizes its approach daily, adapting to fresh conditions to enhance accuracy and target consistent profitability. You aren't just buying an algorithm; you're getting a system that grows smarter every day.
NOTE: The EA might not demonstrate its full potential on the free Market demo, as the complete AI features and optimizations are designed for the live version.
Key Features & Specifications
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10 Dynamic AI Strategies: Powered by its core artificial intelligence, the bot constantly analyzes the chart and dynamically shifts between 10 distinct trading strategies to adapt to any market condition.
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Strict Risk Management: Capital preservation is the priority. The bot strictly utilizes fixed Stop Losses (SL) and Take Profits (TP) for every single trade.
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Advanced Capital Protection: Features built-in equity protection and strict daily loss limits. This acts as a definitive failsafe to prevent your account from getting drained or wiped out if the market becomes highly unstable, making it highly effective for both personal capital and managing funded accounts.
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Universal Broker Compatibility: Works flawlessly with all brokers on the MetaTrader 5 platform.
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Multi-Asset Execution: Fully optimized to trade across all currency pairs, precious metals, and global indices.
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Low Barrier to Entry: Start trading with a minimum deposit of just $50+. The bot supports micro-lot trading, with the minimum lot size starting from 0.01.
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Extensive User Customization: Deep customization options allow you to fine-tune the parameters, risk levels, and operational hours to perfectly match your specific trading goals.
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Ready Out of the Box: A comprehensive user manual and the absolute best, pre-optimized settings files are provided immediately after purchase so you can launch it with confidence.DISCLAIMER: Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first. The EA uses a TP and SL system, which means there will be standard stop losses. Performance should be reviewed over the long term, based on at least 3-6 months of trading, rather than evaluating a few individual trades. Please use the EA responsibly with proper money management.
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