GeniusAI

In trading, the Sell or Buy decision is never easy. You need to perform extensive analysis and wait patiently for the perfect entry, yet despite the hard work, the majority of traders still struggle to maintain consistency.

Here comes Genius AI, a bot designed to automatically evaluate and execute trades using advanced artificial intelligence. Built to work effectively in both quiet markets and high-impact news environments, this bot takes the emotion and hesitation out of your trading routine.

What truly sets Genius AI apart from the thousands of other Expert Advisors on the market is its ability to evolve. While traditional EAs rely on static, hard-coded rules that eventually fail when market behavior changes, this AI-powered bot continuously learns from its own live trading data. It optimizes its approach daily, adapting to fresh conditions to enhance accuracy and target consistent profitability. You aren't just buying an algorithm; you're getting a system that grows smarter every day.

For direct support or to request the set files, please send me a message here on MQL5, or check my MQL5 Profile for my contact details.

NOTE: The EA might not demonstrate its full potential on the free Market demo, as the complete AI features and optimizations are designed for the live version.
Key Features & Specifications

  • 10 Dynamic AI Strategies: Powered by its core artificial intelligence, the bot constantly analyzes the chart and dynamically shifts between 10 distinct trading strategies to adapt to any market condition.

  • Strict Risk Management: Capital preservation is the priority. The bot strictly utilizes fixed Stop Losses (SL) and Take Profits (TP) for every single trade.

  • Advanced Capital Protection: Features built-in equity protection and strict daily loss limits. This acts as a definitive failsafe to prevent your account from getting drained or wiped out if the market becomes highly unstable, making it highly effective for both personal capital and managing funded accounts.

  • Universal Broker Compatibility: Works flawlessly with all brokers on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

  • Multi-Asset Execution: Fully optimized to trade across all currency pairs, precious metals, and global indices.

  • Low Barrier to Entry: Start trading with a minimum deposit of just $50+. The bot supports micro-lot trading, with the minimum lot size starting from 0.01.

  • Extensive User Customization: Deep customization options allow you to fine-tune the parameters, risk levels, and operational hours to perfectly match your specific trading goals.

  • Ready Out of the Box: A comprehensive user manual and the absolute best, pre-optimized settings files are provided immediately after purchase so you can launch it with confidence.

    DISCLAIMER: Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first. The EA uses a TP and SL system, which means there will be standard stop losses. Performance should be reviewed over the long term, based on at least 3-6 months of trading, rather than evaluating a few individual trades. Please use the EA responsibly with proper money management.




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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Live Forex Trading Gold EA
Aryaman Shah
5 (1)
Experts
Overview This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading in MetaTrader 5. It analyzes market conditions and executes trades according to its built-in logic and risk management rules. The system is built to operate across different market environments and includes configurable settings so traders can adjust risk and trade management parameters to their own preferences. Support and Trial Access Product support is provided through the product comments section and the MQL5 messaging system. A
Live Forex Trading EA
Aryaman Shah
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Experts
Overview This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading in MetaTrader 5. It analyzes market conditions and executes trades according to its built-in logic and risk management rules. The system is built to operate across different market environments and includes configurable settings so traders can adjust risk and trade management parameters to their own preferences. Support and Trial Access Product support is provided through the product comments section and the MQL5 messaging system. A
Traders Paradise Indicator
Aryaman Shah
Indicators
TradersParadiseView: Institutional Liquidity & Trend Logic TradersParadiseView is a professional-grade momentum and supply/demand indicator designed to identify high-probability "Smart Money" entries. Unlike standard lagging indicators, this tool focuses on Institutional Trap Zones and Market Volatility Confluence to provide precise entries with minimal drawdown. Developed for the modern trader, it translates complex price action into simple, actionable visual zones and signals. How it Works Tra
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AlexMilton
14
AlexMilton 2026.05.01 11:58 
 

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Aryaman Shah
641
Reply from developer Aryaman Shah 2026.05.04 01:30
i hope you continue
PaskyBalo
14
PaskyBalo 2026.05.01 04:35 
 

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Aryaman Shah
641
Reply from developer Aryaman Shah 2026.05.04 01:31
Enjoy the Profits
SognKreg
14
SognKreg 2026.05.01 04:29 
 

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Aryaman Shah
641
Reply from developer Aryaman Shah 2026.05.04 01:31
Thanks and Good Luck
MaggiePark
14
MaggiePark 2026.05.01 03:49 
 

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Vijay Joshi
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Vijay Joshi 2026.05.01 03:29 
 

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jakubbeo07
14
jakubbeo07 2026.05.01 03:24 
 

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Max Trades
18
Max Trades 2026.05.01 03:18 
 

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