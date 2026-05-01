GeniusAI

In trading, the Sell or Buy decision is never easy. You need to perform extensive analysis and wait patiently for the perfect entry, yet despite the hard work, the majority of traders still struggle to maintain consistency.

Here comes Genius AI, a bot designed to automatically evaluate and execute trades using advanced artificial intelligence. Built to work effectively in both quiet markets and high-impact news environments, this bot takes the emotion and hesitation out of your trading routine.

What truly sets Genius AI apart from the thousands of other Expert Advisors on the market is its ability to evolve. While traditional EAs rely on static, hard-coded rules that eventually fail when market behavior changes, this AI-powered bot continuously learns from its own live trading data. It optimizes its approach daily, adapting to fresh conditions to enhance accuracy and target consistent profitability. You aren't just buying an algorithm; you're getting a system that grows smarter every day.

For direct support or to request the set files, please send me a message here on MQL5, or check my MQL5 Profile for my contact details.

NOTE: The EA might not demonstrate its full potential on the free Market demo, as the complete AI features and optimizations are designed for the live version.
Key Features & Specifications

  • 10 Dynamic AI Strategies: Powered by its core artificial intelligence, the bot constantly analyzes the chart and dynamically shifts between 10 distinct trading strategies to adapt to any market condition.

  • Strict Risk Management: Capital preservation is the priority. The bot strictly utilizes fixed Stop Losses (SL) and Take Profits (TP) for every single trade.

  • Advanced Capital Protection: Features built-in equity protection and strict daily loss limits. This acts as a definitive failsafe to prevent your account from getting drained or wiped out if the market becomes highly unstable, making it highly effective for both personal capital and managing funded accounts.

  • Universal Broker Compatibility: Works flawlessly with all brokers on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

  • Multi-Asset Execution: Fully optimized to trade across all currency pairs, precious metals, and global indices.

  • Low Barrier to Entry: Start trading with a minimum deposit of just $50+. The bot supports micro-lot trading, with the minimum lot size starting from 0.01.

  • Extensive User Customization: Deep customization options allow you to fine-tune the parameters, risk levels, and operational hours to perfectly match your specific trading goals.

  • Ready Out of the Box: A comprehensive user manual and the absolute best, pre-optimized settings files are provided immediately after purchase so you can launch it with confidence.

    DISCLAIMER: Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first. The EA uses a TP and SL system, which means there will be standard stop losses. Performance should be reviewed over the long term, based on at least 3-6 months of trading, rather than evaluating a few individual trades. Please use the EA responsibly with proper money management.




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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Индикаторы
TradersParadiseView: Institutional Liquidity & Trend Logic TradersParadiseView is a professional-grade momentum and supply/demand indicator designed to identify high-probability "Smart Money" entries. Unlike standard lagging indicators, this tool focuses on Institutional Trap Zones and Market Volatility Confluence to provide precise entries with minimal drawdown. Developed for the modern trader, it translates complex price action into simple, actionable visual zones and signals. How it Works Tra
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AlexMilton
14
AlexMilton 2026.05.01 11:58 
 

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Aryaman Shah
624
Ответ разработчика Aryaman Shah 2026.05.04 01:30
i hope you continue
PaskyBalo
14
PaskyBalo 2026.05.01 04:35 
 

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Aryaman Shah
624
Ответ разработчика Aryaman Shah 2026.05.04 01:31
Enjoy the Profits
SognKreg
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SognKreg 2026.05.01 04:29 
 

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Aryaman Shah
624
Ответ разработчика Aryaman Shah 2026.05.04 01:31
Thanks and Good Luck
MaggiePark
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MaggiePark 2026.05.01 03:49 
 

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Vijay Joshi
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Vijay Joshi 2026.05.01 03:29 
 

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jakubbeo07
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jakubbeo07 2026.05.01 03:24 
 

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Max Trades
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Max Trades 2026.05.01 03:18 
 

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