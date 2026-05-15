SafeScalperPro Prime

1
SafeScalperPro Prime - Premium Multi-Symbol Edition

Launch price 49 USD. The professional upgrade of SafeScalperPro free.

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THIS IS THE PREMIUM VERSION OF SAFESCALPERPRO
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SafeScalperPro Prime is built on top of SafeScalperPro, the free open-source breakout scalper from AlgoSphere Quant. Same 7-condition strategy core. Same zero martingale, zero grid philosophy. Same Scarlet Forge dashboard. Extended with six professional features for traders who run multi-symbol portfolios, manage risk dynamically, and need remote control.

Want to test the strategy logic for free first?
Search "SafeScalperPro" by AlgoSphere Quant on the MQL5 Market - the free version is fully functional, fully supported, and gives you the same 7-condition entry engine.

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SIX FEATURES YOU GET WITH PRIME
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1. MULTI-SYMBOL ENGINE

Run XAUUSD, XAGUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other majors simultaneously from a single chart. Independent strategy state per symbol, synchronized risk accounting across the portfolio. Up to 8 symbols with individual presets, sessions, and risk weights. Built-in correlation guard prevents the EA from opening multiple highly-correlated USD trades at the same time.

2. TELEGRAM ALERTS AND REMOTE KILL SWITCH

Real-time Telegram notifications on entries, exits, breakeven moves, partial closes, drawdown auto-pause, and daily cap hits. Each alert includes symbol, lot size, entry price, SL, TP, and current P/L. Remote command interface accepts /status, /stop, /resume, /pause SYMBOL, /risk X commands directly from your phone. No DLL required, native MQL5 WebRequest.

3. ADAPTIVE RISK ENGINE

Replaces the static risk percent of the free version with a dynamic risk allocator. Three layers run in parallel: drawdown-aware sizing reduces risk up to 50 percent during drawdown periods; volatility-adjusted sizing scales position size inversely to ATR; performance-aware sizing applies Kelly-fractional adjustment on rolling 20-trade winrate. Prime survives bad sequences that would force the free version into deep drawdown.

4. PREMIUM STRATEGY PRESETS

Eight additional preset files optimized via Monte Carlo simulation: London Open Gold, NY Reversal, Friday Close Defensive, Post-NFP Volatility, Asian Range Breakout, High-Spread Broker Mode, Prop Firm Conservative, Aggressive Recovery. Auto-selector module loads the appropriate preset based on time and active symbol.

5. PERFORMANCE JOURNAL EXPORT

Every trade logged with full metadata: all 7 condition values at entry, spread snapshot, slippage, execution latency, ATR regime, session, applied risk percent, exit reason. One-click CSV or JSON export for external analysis.

6. CROSS-RESTART PERSISTENCE PLUS

Extended state persistence: rolling winrate buffer, adaptive risk multiplier, daily/weekly/monthly P/L counters, last 50 trades log, Telegram session state. Restart your terminal, change broker, migrate VPS - Prime resumes exactly where it stopped.

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WHAT STAYS THE SAME AS THE FREE VERSION
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Strategy core identical to SafeScalperPro free v3.30. Same 7 entry conditions: EMA trend direction, trend strength, price position, breakout detection, RSI filter, momentum confirmation, optional H1 EMA agreement. Same exit logic: breakeven, trailing stop, partial close. Same news filter, session filter, daily trade cap, max drawdown auto-pause. Same Scarlet Forge dashboard, extended with multi-symbol cockpit.

If you trust the free version's logic, Prime gives you the institutional-grade infrastructure around it.

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RECOMMENDED USE
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XAUUSD M5 remains the primary target. Prime adds reliable multi-symbol execution on Forex majors during London and NY sessions. Compatible with prop firm accounts - Prop Firm Conservative preset included. Minimum account: 500 USD recommended for single-symbol use, 2000 USD recommended for full multi-symbol portfolio.

No DLL imports. Pure MQL5. Safe defaults on all parameters. No optimization required to start trading.

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THE ALGOSPHERE QUANT ECOSYSTEM
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- SafeScalperPro (free) - the open-source baseline of this Prime edition
- Quant Valencia Gold - premium 5-strategy XAUUSD specialist
- Trade Manager AlgoSphereQuant - manual trade management utility

Search any of these by "AlgoSphere Quant" on the MQL5 Market.

AlgoSphere Quant - Zero martingale. Zero grid. Zero gambling.

Website: algosphere-quant.com

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Ankit kumar
34
Ankit kumar 2026.07.03 17:46 
 

this EA Is not good its taking some time no trade and also we cant ask for refund after activate this product.

Muharrem Rogova
26388
Reply from developer Muharrem Rogova 2026.07.05 13:23
Thank you Ankit for your feedback. For other users considering the product, some context on this review. *** TRADE FREQUENCY SafeScalperPro Prime is a SELECTIVE breakout scalper by design, taking 0 to 3 trades per day on XAUUSD M5, sometimes zero on quiet or strongly trending days. This is explicitly documented on the product page, in the user guide, and in the personalized 12-page support brief that was provided during our private support exchange. An EA in SCAN state is working correctly. If you need a high-frequency system, this product is intentionally not it. *** SUPPORT Ankit received extensive private support over 12 days: detailed diagnostics of his broker configuration, a personalized 12-page technical brief, and clear written recommendations regarding demo testing before live deployment. He chose to deposit on a live account after 24 hours of demo, despite explicit written recommendations to test for 2 weeks in demo first. *** REFUND MQL5 Marketplace refund policy is set by MetaQuotes, not by product authors. If you wish to initiate a refund through their support process at service@metaquotes.net, I fully support your request and will not contest it. *** PRODUCT UPDATE SafeScalperPro Prime v1.11 was released today, 3 July 2026, with broker-native lot sizing via OrderCalcProfit, extended Cent-account detection covering the USC currency code, a new HighSpreadBroker preset, and a startup lot-sizing self-check line in the Experts log. See the Versions section for the full changelog in 11 languages. *** I remain available in private messages for any technical question. Best regards,
Muharrem Rogova
AlgoSphere Quant
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