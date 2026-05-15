SafeScalperPro Prime - Premium Multi-Symbol Edition





Launch price 49 USD. The professional upgrade of SafeScalperPro free.





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THIS IS THE PREMIUM VERSION OF SAFESCALPERPRO

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SafeScalperPro Prime is built on top of SafeScalperPro, the free open-source breakout scalper from AlgoSphere Quant. Same 7-condition strategy core. Same zero martingale, zero grid philosophy. Same Scarlet Forge dashboard. Extended with six professional features for traders who run multi-symbol portfolios, manage risk dynamically, and need remote control.





Want to test the strategy logic for free first?

Search "SafeScalperPro" by AlgoSphere Quant on the MQL5 Market - the free version is fully functional, fully supported, and gives you the same 7-condition entry engine.





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SIX FEATURES YOU GET WITH PRIME

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1. MULTI-SYMBOL ENGINE





Run XAUUSD, XAGUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other majors simultaneously from a single chart. Independent strategy state per symbol, synchronized risk accounting across the portfolio. Up to 8 symbols with individual presets, sessions, and risk weights. Built-in correlation guard prevents the EA from opening multiple highly-correlated USD trades at the same time.





2. TELEGRAM ALERTS AND REMOTE KILL SWITCH





Real-time Telegram notifications on entries, exits, breakeven moves, partial closes, drawdown auto-pause, and daily cap hits. Each alert includes symbol, lot size, entry price, SL, TP, and current P/L. Remote command interface accepts /status, /stop, /resume, /pause SYMBOL, /risk X commands directly from your phone. No DLL required, native MQL5 WebRequest.





3. ADAPTIVE RISK ENGINE





Replaces the static risk percent of the free version with a dynamic risk allocator. Three layers run in parallel: drawdown-aware sizing reduces risk up to 50 percent during drawdown periods; volatility-adjusted sizing scales position size inversely to ATR; performance-aware sizing applies Kelly-fractional adjustment on rolling 20-trade winrate. Prime survives bad sequences that would force the free version into deep drawdown.





4. PREMIUM STRATEGY PRESETS





Eight additional preset files optimized via Monte Carlo simulation: London Open Gold, NY Reversal, Friday Close Defensive, Post-NFP Volatility, Asian Range Breakout, High-Spread Broker Mode, Prop Firm Conservative, Aggressive Recovery. Auto-selector module loads the appropriate preset based on time and active symbol.





5. PERFORMANCE JOURNAL EXPORT





Every trade logged with full metadata: all 7 condition values at entry, spread snapshot, slippage, execution latency, ATR regime, session, applied risk percent, exit reason. One-click CSV or JSON export for external analysis.





6. CROSS-RESTART PERSISTENCE PLUS





Extended state persistence: rolling winrate buffer, adaptive risk multiplier, daily/weekly/monthly P/L counters, last 50 trades log, Telegram session state. Restart your terminal, change broker, migrate VPS - Prime resumes exactly where it stopped.





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WHAT STAYS THE SAME AS THE FREE VERSION

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Strategy core identical to SafeScalperPro free v3.30. Same 7 entry conditions: EMA trend direction, trend strength, price position, breakout detection, RSI filter, momentum confirmation, optional H1 EMA agreement. Same exit logic: breakeven, trailing stop, partial close. Same news filter, session filter, daily trade cap, max drawdown auto-pause. Same Scarlet Forge dashboard, extended with multi-symbol cockpit.





If you trust the free version's logic, Prime gives you the institutional-grade infrastructure around it.





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RECOMMENDED USE

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XAUUSD M5 remains the primary target. Prime adds reliable multi-symbol execution on Forex majors during London and NY sessions. Compatible with prop firm accounts - Prop Firm Conservative preset included. Minimum account: 500 USD recommended for single-symbol use, 2000 USD recommended for full multi-symbol portfolio.





No DLL imports. Pure MQL5. Safe defaults on all parameters. No optimization required to start trading.





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THE ALGOSPHERE QUANT ECOSYSTEM

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- SafeScalperPro (free) - the open-source baseline of this Prime edition

- Quant Valencia Gold - premium 5-strategy XAUUSD specialist

- Trade Manager AlgoSphereQuant - manual trade management utility





Search any of these by "AlgoSphere Quant" on the MQL5 Market.





AlgoSphere Quant - Zero martingale. Zero grid. Zero gambling.





Website: algosphere-quant.com



