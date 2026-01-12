AnaCristina MT5

Hello Trader,

welcome to the new generation of intelligent AI-powered trading.

I am AnaCristina, an advanced Forex Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 – developed with precision, strategy, and a clear commitment: performance with structure.

With over two years of verified live trading across multiple currency pairs and continuous optimization with proven successful performance, I have established myself as a reliable and intelligent trading solution for demanding traders.

I know the currency market. I understand its dynamics. And I have already redefined this market for many traders on MQL5. My passion? Precise Multi-Currency trading in the Forex market.

My law! Precise market analysis, intelligent decision logic, and consistent trading processes – trade after trade.

IMPORTANT! After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions. Exclusive Launch Price: The price increases by $50 with every 10th order. Final price: $999. Live Signal: Available soon – contact me after purchase for early access.

AnaCristina – AI-Powered Forex Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (Multi-Currency) The system combines Regime Recognition (Trend/Range/Breakout/high volatility/low liquidity) with adaptive decision logic to activate the appropriate trading logic depending on the market phase or to consciously refrain from trading when market quality is insufficient.

Core Principle: Quality over Frequency

AnaCristina is designed to trade selectively – rather than "overtrading the market."

Trades occur only when multiple conditions are simultaneously met (structure, volatility, momentum, timing). This filters market noise and focuses execution on high-probability setups.

Strategic Building Blocks (depending on market phase)

Scalping logic for short, structured movements under clear conditions

Trend/Momentum models to capture sustainable directional movements

Range/Mean-Reversion approaches in sideways phases

Breakout Filters & Breakout Capture to separate real breakouts from "False Breaks"

Consolidation/Low-Quality Filter that consciously pauses during unfavorable market phases

Multi-Currency & System Architecture Risk Optimized for parallel deployment across multiple pairs to diversify opportunities and not depend on a single market. The logic operates rule-based, with multi-level filters and clear Entry/Exit criteria, rather than random signals.

Risk Management (integrated)

Dynamic position sizing (risk-based)

Structure-oriented Stop logic (no arbitrary stops)

Exposure limitation & protection against overtrading

Consideration of correlated pairs to reduce concentration risks

Technical Requirements & Recommended Environment AnaCristina was developed for stable use in real Forex trading. To unleash its full potential, the following conditions should be met:

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Market: Forex (major and minor currency pairs) Account Type: Hedging recommended Leverage: Minimum 1:100 (optimal 1:200 to 1:500) Recommended Minimum Deposit: from $500 Broker Type: IC MARKETS and IC TRADING or a broker with ECN / RAW Spread or comparable conditions recommended Spread: Normal to low spreads advantageous VPS: Strongly recommended for continuous and stable performance (24/7 operation)

AnaCristina was designed to work reliably with most professional brokers, provided standard market trading conditions are guaranteed.

For Traders Who Put Structure Over Chance AnaCristina was not developed to be flashy. It was developed to work.

Behind every trade is a clear logic. Behind every decision is structure. Behind every entry is probability – not hope.

Whether beginner or experienced market participant: AnaCristina offers a trading experience that consciously sets itself apart from hectic, overloaded systems.

Less emotion. More clarity. More control.

Set up AnaCristina. Let her read the market. And experience what trading feels like when a system thinks along with you.

I am AnaCristina. And Forex trading can now be structured.