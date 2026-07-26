SignalForge Trader
- Experts
-
Benjamin Sanchez ParraFundador de SignalForge AI
Herramientas inteligentes de trading que conectan TradingView con MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 3.60
- Updated: 26 July 2026
SignalForge Bridge Trader - TradingView to MT5 with Prop Firm Shield
Full bridge with prop firm account protection. Setup in 5 minutes.
GET 1 MONTH FREE on the TRADER PLAN ($14.99/mo) - Choose your way:
A) Follow @SignalForge_AI on X/Twitter and comment BRIDGE on our pinned post
B) Subscribe to the Trader Plan at signalforge-ai.com and use code BRIDGE100 at checkout
C) Once subscribed the server will send you a welcome email with setup instructions
HOW IT WORKS
1. Sign up at signalforge-ai.com
2. Copy your Server Connection Token
3. Install this EA on any MT5 chart
4. Configure your TradingView alerts with the webhook
5. Your alerts execute automatically
TRADER FEATURES
- Webhook bridge: TradingView alerts to MT5 in under 100ms
- Prop Firm Shield: auto-pauses trading at drawdown limits
- News Filter: pauses EA before NFP, CPI, FOMC
- Telegram notifications for every trade
- Trailing Stop and Break Even
- Fixed or risk-based position sizing
- Max spread filter
- On-chart panel with interactive toggles
- 3 broker accounts
- All pairs: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto
SIGNAL FORMAT (PineConnector compatible)
buy EURUSD lot=0.1 sl=1.0800 tp=1.0900
PLANS at signalforge-ai.com
- Starter $4.99/mo: Bridge + Trailing + Break Even
- Trader $14.99/mo: + Prop Firm Shield + News Filter + Telegram (1 month free with BRIDGE100)
- Pro $29.99/mo: + Cloud VPS + AI Filter + Dashboard (coming soon)
Tutorial: youtube.com/watch?v=iFvO15ieiYo
Web: signalforge-ai.com
Telegram: @SignalForgeAI