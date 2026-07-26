🌉 SignalForge Bridge — Execute TradingView alerts on MT5





Turn your TradingView strategies into real trades on MetaTrader 5. No coding. 5-minute setup.





⚙️ HOW IT WORKS





1. Create your account at https://signalforge-ai.com (14-day free trial, no card)

2. Copy your connection token

3. Install this EA on any MT5 chart (or the one in your welcome email)

4. Set up your TradingView alerts with the webhook

5. Your alerts execute automatically





✨ FEATURES





▸ Webhook bridge: TradingView alerts to MT5 with 187 ms median latency (benchmark with published methodology: https://www.signalforge-ai.com/benchmarks/)

▸ Works with any MT5 broker

▸ PineConnector-format compatible (migrate without rewriting alerts)

▸ Fixed or risk-based position sizing

▸ Stop Loss and Take Profit from TradingView

▸ Trailing Stop and Break Even

▸ Multi take-profit with partial closes (TP1/TP2/TP3)

▸ Pyramiding control and close-on-opposite-signal

▸ Max spread filter

▸ On-chart info panel

▸ All symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto





📨 SIGNAL FORMAT (PineConnector compatible)





buy EURUSD lot=0.1 sl=1.0800 tp=1.0900





JSON also supported: {"action":"buy","symbol":"EURUSD","lot":0.1}

Test your payload free, no account needed: https://www.signalforge-ai.com/tools/tradingview-webhook-tester/





🎯 PLANS





▸ Starter $4.99/mo: Bridge + Trailing + Break Even, 1 MT5 account (14-day free trial)

▸ Trader $14.99/mo: adds Prop Firm Shield + News Filter + Trend Filter + SmartScore AI + Telegram, 3 accounts

▸ Starter + SFCloud $9.99/mo | Trader + SFCloud $19.99/mo: your plan + hosted MT5 terminal in our cloud (up to 3 terminals)

▸ SFCloud standalone $6.99/mo: 24/7 hosted MT5, no PC or VPS needed





Find them all at https://signalforge-ai.com





🛡️ TRADING PROP FIRMS?





The Trader plan includes Prop Firm Shield: automatic pause as you approach FTMO, FundedNext and other prop firms' drawdown limits. Combine it with the News Filter to avoid trading during NFP, CPI or

FOMC.





📺 RESOURCES





▸ Setup tutorial (5 min): https://youtu.be/iFvO15ieiYo

▸ More tutorials on my channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BenjaminSF_AI

▸ Full documentation: https://www.signalforge-ai.com/docs





✅ COMPATIBLE WITH





▸ Any MT5 broker (regulated or not)

▸ Demo, live and prop firm accounts

▸ Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY...)

▸ Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD)

▸ Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500)

▸ Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)

▸ Any timeframe (M1 to Monthly)





🚀 READY TO START?





Create your account at https://signalforge-ai.com, copy your token and start executing your alerts in under 5 minutes.









⭐ IS IT WORKING FOR YOU?





If SignalForge Bridge has helped you automate your trading, leaving a 5-star review helps me a lot to keep this product free. Thank you.