QuantFlux Scalper PRO EA

  • Experts
  • Moacir Pedro May
    Moacir Pedro May

    Moacir Pedro May

    Especialista no desenvolvimento de Sistemas Quantitativos de Alta Performance e Robôs Automatizados para a B3 (Mini-Índice e Mini-Dólar), Mercado Cripto (Bitcoin), Forex e Índices Internacionais.
  • Version: 7.0
  • Updated: 7 August 2026
  • Activations: 5

🚨 SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO: 50% OFF! 🚨 To celebrate the release of the massive v7.0 update, the first 10 buyers get lifetime access and monthly rentals at half price. The price will automatically increase after 10 licenses are sold.

⚡ Key Features (v7.0 Updates):

  • 👑 Compound Interest Engine: Automatically calculates your daily profit target and stop loss based on your real-time account balance.

  • 🎯 Target-Based Sniper Lot: Dynamic progressive/regressive lot sizing. The EA intelligently scales the lot to hit the daily goal faster and reduces exposure to protect secured profits!

  • 🚨 Anti-Trap System 2.0: Evaluates tick velocity (ms) and directional consistency to bypass fake breakouts and only trade real institutional momentum.

  • 🛡️ Macro Trend Filter: Uses M15 TEMA/DEMA alignment to ensure all trades follow the real market trend.

  • 📺 Visual Target Pop-Up: A flashing neon HUD appears directly on the chart the exact millisecond the daily target is smashed. Great for live streamers!

  • 🔒 Daily Circuit Breaker: Hard stops for daily profit goals and loss limits.

  • 📱 VIP Telegram Live Notifications: Real-time alerts for trade entries, exits, and P&L performance sent directly to your phone.

  • 🎨 Embedded Luxury Dashboard: Built-in high-resolution GUI panel with zero external file dependencies.

📊 Recommended Parameters:

  • Trading Symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Account Type: Hedging or Netting (RAW / ECN Spread recommended)

  • Minimum Deposit: $30 to $100 USD (Tested safely from $30)

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Execution: Low latency VPS highly recommended (< 5ms, native MQL5 VPS preferred)

⚙️ How It Works:

QuantFlux monitors tick-by-tick price momentum over a 64-tick lookback window. When a directional delta move reaches 165 points, the Anti-Trap System votes on the flow velocity. If approved, it triggers an order with dynamic lot sizing focused on hitting your Daily % Target. Trades are managed with a logical holding filter, trailing stop, and automatic circuit breaker shutdown.

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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