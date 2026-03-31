CRT Master Indicator

CRT Master Indicator identifies market structure cycles based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and institutional order flow principles: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution.

The indicator identifies range sweeps (liquidity grabs) where price manipulates past structural high/low levels before closing back inside the range. It provides visual zone mapping and multi-timeframe context through Ghost Candles.

An automated trading version of this logic is available as the CRT Master EA on my MQL5 profile.

Key Features

  • Market Phase Identification: Automatically marks Accumulation (range creation), Manipulation (liquidity sweeps), and Distribution (expansion moves).
  • Flexible Range Models: Supports standard Higher Timeframe (HTF) ranges (such as H4 or D1) as well as custom intraday session windows (e.g., Asian Session).
  • Higher Timeframe Ghost Candles: Overlays higher timeframe candle structures directly on the chart for continuous context without needing multiple chart windows.
  • Manipulation Depth Filter: Requires sweeps to breach range boundaries by a configurable percentage before confirming a setup.
  • Real-Time Notifications: Triggers terminal alerts and push notifications when a manipulation setup closes back inside the range.

Parameters and Settings

Core Range Settings

  • Range Calculation Mode: Select Higher Timeframe mode or Custom Time Range mode.
  • Range Timeframe: Defines the HTF period used for range calculation (e.g., PERIOD_H4).
  • Custom Start Time / End Time: Specifies start and end hours/minutes for session ranges.
  • Custom Max Manip Time: Deadline for manipulation occurrence before invalidation.
  • Minimum Range Size (Points): Minimum range height required to generate setups.

Trading Logic and Filters

  • Trade Direction: Filter setups for Bullish Only, Bearish Only, Both, or Previous Range Bias.
  • Max Signals Per Range: Maximum number of signals allowed per accumulation range.
  • Use Manipulation Filter: Toggles strict minimum sweep percentage requirement.
  • Minimum Manipulation Depth (%): Minimum required sweep depth relative to the base range size.
  • Confirmation Candles: Number of candles required to close inside the range to confirm a setup.

Visual Options

  • Show Accumulation / Manipulation / Distribution: Toggles visibility for each phase box.
  • Show HTF Ghost Candles: Enables or disables higher timeframe candle overlay.
  • Lookback Ranges: Number of historical ranges rendered on chart to optimize visual performance.

Notifications

  • Enable Alerts: Toggles pop-up, sound, and notification alerts on valid setup signals.
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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