QuantBreak AI Pro 3-Layer Multi-Timeframe Breakout EA for XAUUSD



Important: The price will increase to 500 after the first 10 copies are sold. Final price will be 900$.

Product Overview

QuantBreak AI Pro is an advanced professional breakout trading robot specifically developed and optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. What sets this EA apart is its sophisticated 3-Layer Position Management System, which allows for intelligent position scaling with three distinct risk profiles operating simultaneously from the same detected levels.

The EA employs a powerful multi-timeframe level detection algorithm that analyzes price action across Daily, H4, H1, and M30 timeframes to identify statistically significant support and resistance levels with high probability of breakout success.

Key Features

Three-Layer Position Management System

The EA's standout feature is its intelligent 3-layer position management system:

Layer 1 – Conservative (60% of total lot)

Wider stop loss for protection against volatility

Moderate take profit targets

Conservative trailing stop activation

Designed for capital preservation and steady growth

Layer 2 – Moderate (20% of total lot)

Balanced stop loss and take profit

Moderate trailing stop settings

Suitable for capturing medium-term moves

Balanced risk-reward ratio

Layer 3 – Aggressive (20% of total lot)

Wider stops for breakout continuation

Extended profit targets

Aggressive trailing stop settings

Breakeven protection enabled

Designed for capturing strong momentum moves

Each layer operates independently with its own:

Stop Loss (fixed or ATR-based)

Take Profit targets

Trailing Stop activation and step

Breakeven settings (activation and protection)

Multi-Timeframe Level Detection

The EA identifies the three strongest support and resistance levels by scanning price action across four timeframes:

Daily: Major structural levels

H4: Medium-term key levels

H1: Short-term significant levels

M30: Recent price action levels

Each detected level is scored based on frequency of interaction and distance from current price, ensuring only the most relevant levels are used.

ATR-Based Adaptive Stop Loss

Stop loss levels are dynamically calculated using ATR with configurable multipliers for each layer. This approach adapts to market volatility, placing stops further away during high volatility and closer during calm periods.

Dynamic Trailing Stop Per Layer

Each layer features independent trailing stop functionality with customizable activation points and step sizes, allowing for tailored profit protection based on the layer's risk profile.

Breakeven Protection (Layer 3)

Layer 3 includes breakeven functionality that automatically moves the stop loss to breakeven plus a protection buffer when a predetermined profit threshold is reached, locking in profits without limiting upside potential.

Volume and Calendar Filters

Volume Filter: Prevents trading during low-volume periods

Calendar Filter: Allows traders to specify date ranges for trading activity

Daily Reset Logic

The EA automatically cancels all pending orders at the daily reset time (default 22:00) and blocks new order placement until the specified trading start time (default 01:40 the next day).

Comprehensive Real-Time Panel

A stylish, informative panel displays:

Account balance, equity, and floating profit/loss

Total and daily profit tracking

Active orders and pending orders count

Current spread and ATR value

Layer-specific lot sizes (L1, L2, L3)

Volume and calendar filter status

Order blocking status with countdown

Technical Specifications

Specification Details Symbol XAUUSD (Gold), 2 Decimal Timeframe M5 Account Type RAW/ECN, Hedging, 1:100 or Higher Minimum Deposit $500 Recommended Spread < 20 points Broker Type GMT+2(+3) Magic Number 9290 (+1, +2, +3 for layers)

For better results use Auto Lot. Important: Do not change the Magic Number. Execution Requirements (Very Important) For best performance, execution quality is critical: • Use a low-latency broker • Recommended latency: below 20 ms • Strongly advised to use a VPS close to your broker server location Low latency significantly improves order execution and reduces slippage, which is essential for breakout strategies.

How The Strategy Works

1. Level Detection

The EA scans D1, H4, H1, and M30 timeframes to identify significant support and resistance levels. The three highest-scoring levels on each side are selected.

2. Multi-Layer Order Placement

When a level is detected, the EA places three separate orders at the same price level:

Layer 1: Conservative lot size, wider stop, moderate TP

Layer 2: Moderate lot size, balanced stop and TP

Layer 3: Aggressive lot size, wider stop, extended TP

This creates a layered position with different risk characteristics from the same entry point.

3. Independent Position Management

Once orders are activated as positions:

Each layer is tracked independently

Trailing stops activate at different profit levels

Breakeven applies only to Layer 3 (configurable)

Each layer has its own take profit target

4. The 3-Layer Advantage

Aspect Layer 1 (60%) Layer 2 (20%) Layer 3 (20%) Risk Profile Conservative Moderate Aggressive Stop Loss 450 pts (ATR 1.8x) 400 pts (ATR 1.5x) 600 pts (ATR 2.5x) Take Profit 3000 pts 3000 pts 5000 pts Trailing Start 200 pts 170 pts 280 pts Trailing Step 40 pts 40 pts 40 pts Breakeven Disabled Disabled Enabled (200 pts)

5. Daily Cycle

22:00: All pending orders cancelled

22:00 – 01:40: Trading blocked

01:40+: New orders allowed

Why 3 Layers?

The 3-layer approach provides several advantages:

Risk Diversification: Spreads risk across different profiles Profit Optimization: Captures both moderate and extended moves Capital Efficiency: Uses smaller lots for aggressive positions Flexibility: Different layers can perform well in different market conditions Breakeven Protection: Layer 3 benefits from breakeven while other layers continue

Recommendations for Optimal Performance

Use a RAW/ECN account with low spreads Place the EA on XAUUSD M5 chart Minimum deposit of $500 recommended for proper 3-layer distribution Test on demo account first before live trading Monitor economic calendar for gold volatility events Consider VPS for uninterrupted 24/5 operation Adjust layer percentages based on your risk tolerance (60/20/20 default)

Performance Metrics

The EA tracks and displays in real-time:

Total cumulative profit/loss (all-time)

Daily profit/loss (reset each day)

Active positions and pending orders count

Current spread and ATR value

Layer-specific lot sizes (visual display)

Filter status (volume, calendar)

Order blocking status with countdown

Risk Management Features

Feature Description 3-Layer Position Sizing 60/20/20 distribution reduces overall risk ATR-Based Stops Adapts to market volatility per layer Independent Trailing Stops Each layer has tailored trailing logic Breakeven Protection Layer 3 locks in profits automatically Volume Filter Avoids low-liquidity periods Daily Reset Prevents order accumulation Max Orders Limit Controls total exposure (30 orders) Min Distance Prevents order clustering

Support and Contact

For support, questions, or feature requests, please use the product comments section on the MQL5 Market page. I respond to all inquiries within 24-48 hours.

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA thoroughly on a demo account before live trading. The EA should be used only by traders who understand the risks associated with trading and have sufficient capital to withstand potential drawdowns.