QuantBreak AI pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.16
- Updated: 7 July 2026
- Activations: 10
QuantBreak AI Pro 3-Layer Multi-Timeframe Breakout EA for XAUUSD
Important: The price will increase to 500 after the first 10 copies are sold.
Final price will be 900$.
Product Overview
QuantBreak AI Pro is an advanced professional breakout trading robot specifically developed and optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. What sets this EA apart is its sophisticated 3-Layer Position Management System, which allows for intelligent position scaling with three distinct risk profiles operating simultaneously from the same detected levels.
The EA employs a powerful multi-timeframe level detection algorithm that analyzes price action across Daily, H4, H1, and M30 timeframes to identify statistically significant support and resistance levels with high probability of breakout success.
Key Features
Three-Layer Position Management System
The EA's standout feature is its intelligent 3-layer position management system:
Layer 1 – Conservative (60% of total lot)
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Wider stop loss for protection against volatility
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Moderate take profit targets
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Conservative trailing stop activation
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Designed for capital preservation and steady growth
Layer 2 – Moderate (20% of total lot)
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Balanced stop loss and take profit
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Moderate trailing stop settings
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Suitable for capturing medium-term moves
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Balanced risk-reward ratio
Layer 3 – Aggressive (20% of total lot)
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Wider stops for breakout continuation
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Extended profit targets
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Aggressive trailing stop settings
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Breakeven protection enabled
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Designed for capturing strong momentum moves
Each layer operates independently with its own:
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Stop Loss (fixed or ATR-based)
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Take Profit targets
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Trailing Stop activation and step
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Breakeven settings (activation and protection)
Multi-Timeframe Level Detection
The EA identifies the three strongest support and resistance levels by scanning price action across four timeframes:
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Daily: Major structural levels
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H4: Medium-term key levels
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H1: Short-term significant levels
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M30: Recent price action levels
Each detected level is scored based on frequency of interaction and distance from current price, ensuring only the most relevant levels are used.
ATR-Based Adaptive Stop Loss
Stop loss levels are dynamically calculated using ATR with configurable multipliers for each layer. This approach adapts to market volatility, placing stops further away during high volatility and closer during calm periods.
Dynamic Trailing Stop Per Layer
Each layer features independent trailing stop functionality with customizable activation points and step sizes, allowing for tailored profit protection based on the layer's risk profile.
Breakeven Protection (Layer 3)
Layer 3 includes breakeven functionality that automatically moves the stop loss to breakeven plus a protection buffer when a predetermined profit threshold is reached, locking in profits without limiting upside potential.
Volume and Calendar Filters
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Volume Filter: Prevents trading during low-volume periods
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Calendar Filter: Allows traders to specify date ranges for trading activity
Daily Reset Logic
The EA automatically cancels all pending orders at the daily reset time (default 22:00) and blocks new order placement until the specified trading start time (default 01:40 the next day).
Comprehensive Real-Time Panel
A stylish, informative panel displays:
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Account balance, equity, and floating profit/loss
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Total and daily profit tracking
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Active orders and pending orders count
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Current spread and ATR value
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Layer-specific lot sizes (L1, L2, L3)
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Volume and calendar filter status
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Order blocking status with countdown
Technical Specifications
|Specification
|Details
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (Gold), 2 Decimal
|Timeframe
|M5
|Account Type
|RAW/ECN, Hedging, 1:100 or Higher
|Minimum Deposit
|$500
|Recommended Spread
|< 20 points
|Broker Type
|GMT+2(+3)
|Magic Number
|9290 (+1, +2, +3 for layers)
For better results use Auto Lot.
Important: Do not change the Magic Number.
How The Strategy Works
1. Level Detection
The EA scans D1, H4, H1, and M30 timeframes to identify significant support and resistance levels. The three highest-scoring levels on each side are selected.
2. Multi-Layer Order Placement
When a level is detected, the EA places three separate orders at the same price level:
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Layer 1: Conservative lot size, wider stop, moderate TP
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Layer 2: Moderate lot size, balanced stop and TP
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Layer 3: Aggressive lot size, wider stop, extended TP
This creates a layered position with different risk characteristics from the same entry point.
3. Independent Position Management
Once orders are activated as positions:
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Each layer is tracked independently
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Trailing stops activate at different profit levels
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Breakeven applies only to Layer 3 (configurable)
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Each layer has its own take profit target
4. The 3-Layer Advantage
|Aspect
|Layer 1 (60%)
|Layer 2 (20%)
|Layer 3 (20%)
|Risk Profile
|Conservative
|Moderate
|Aggressive
|Stop Loss
|450 pts (ATR 1.8x)
|400 pts (ATR 1.5x)
|600 pts (ATR 2.5x)
|Take Profit
|3000 pts
|3000 pts
|5000 pts
|Trailing Start
|200 pts
|170 pts
|280 pts
|Trailing Step
|40 pts
|40 pts
|40 pts
|Breakeven
|Disabled
|Disabled
|Enabled (200 pts)
5. Daily Cycle
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22:00: All pending orders cancelled
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22:00 – 01:40: Trading blocked
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01:40+: New orders allowed
Why 3 Layers?
The 3-layer approach provides several advantages:
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Risk Diversification: Spreads risk across different profiles
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Profit Optimization: Captures both moderate and extended moves
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Capital Efficiency: Uses smaller lots for aggressive positions
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Flexibility: Different layers can perform well in different market conditions
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Breakeven Protection: Layer 3 benefits from breakeven while other layers continue
Recommendations for Optimal Performance
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Use a RAW/ECN account with low spreads
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Place the EA on XAUUSD M5 chart
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Minimum deposit of $500 recommended for proper 3-layer distribution
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Test on demo account first before live trading
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Monitor economic calendar for gold volatility events
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Consider VPS for uninterrupted 24/5 operation
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Adjust layer percentages based on your risk tolerance (60/20/20 default)
Performance Metrics
The EA tracks and displays in real-time:
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Total cumulative profit/loss (all-time)
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Daily profit/loss (reset each day)
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Active positions and pending orders count
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Current spread and ATR value
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Layer-specific lot sizes (visual display)
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Filter status (volume, calendar)
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Order blocking status with countdown
Risk Management Features
|Feature
|Description
|3-Layer Position Sizing
|60/20/20 distribution reduces overall risk
|ATR-Based Stops
|Adapts to market volatility per layer
|Independent Trailing Stops
|Each layer has tailored trailing logic
|Breakeven Protection
|Layer 3 locks in profits automatically
|Volume Filter
|Avoids low-liquidity periods
|Daily Reset
|Prevents order accumulation
|Max Orders Limit
|Controls total exposure (30 orders)
|Min Distance
|Prevents order clustering
Support and Contact
For support, questions, or feature requests, please use the product comments section on the MQL5 Market page. I respond to all inquiries within 24-48 hours.
Disclaimer
Trading financial instruments involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA thoroughly on a demo account before live trading. The EA should be used only by traders who understand the risks associated with trading and have sufficient capital to withstand potential drawdowns.