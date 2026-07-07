QuantBreak AI pro

QuantBreak AI Pro   3-Layer Multi-Timeframe Breakout EA for XAUUSD


Important: The price will increase to 500 after the first 10 copies are sold.

Final price will be 900$.

 Product Overview

QuantBreak AI Pro is an advanced professional breakout trading robot specifically developed and optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. What sets this EA apart is its sophisticated 3-Layer Position Management System, which allows for intelligent position scaling with three distinct risk profiles operating simultaneously from the same detected levels.

The EA employs a powerful multi-timeframe level detection algorithm that analyzes price action across Daily, H4, H1, and M30 timeframes to identify statistically significant support and resistance levels with high probability of breakout success.

 Key Features

Three-Layer Position Management System

The EA's standout feature is its intelligent 3-layer position management system:

Layer 1 – Conservative (60% of total lot)

  • Wider stop loss for protection against volatility

  • Moderate take profit targets

  • Conservative trailing stop activation

  • Designed for capital preservation and steady growth

Layer 2 – Moderate (20% of total lot)

  • Balanced stop loss and take profit

  • Moderate trailing stop settings

  • Suitable for capturing medium-term moves

  • Balanced risk-reward ratio

Layer 3 – Aggressive (20% of total lot)

  • Wider stops for breakout continuation

  • Extended profit targets

  • Aggressive trailing stop settings

  • Breakeven protection enabled

  • Designed for capturing strong momentum moves

Each layer operates independently with its own:

  • Stop Loss (fixed or ATR-based)

  • Take Profit targets

  • Trailing Stop activation and step

  • Breakeven settings (activation and protection)

Multi-Timeframe Level Detection

The EA identifies the three strongest support and resistance levels by scanning price action across four timeframes:

  • Daily: Major structural levels

  • H4: Medium-term key levels

  • H1: Short-term significant levels

  • M30: Recent price action levels

Each detected level is scored based on frequency of interaction and distance from current price, ensuring only the most relevant levels are used.

ATR-Based Adaptive Stop Loss

Stop loss levels are dynamically calculated using ATR with configurable multipliers for each layer. This approach adapts to market volatility, placing stops further away during high volatility and closer during calm periods.

Dynamic Trailing Stop Per Layer

Each layer features independent trailing stop functionality with customizable activation points and step sizes, allowing for tailored profit protection based on the layer's risk profile.

Breakeven Protection (Layer 3)

Layer 3 includes breakeven functionality that automatically moves the stop loss to breakeven plus a protection buffer when a predetermined profit threshold is reached, locking in profits without limiting upside potential.

Volume and Calendar Filters

  • Volume Filter: Prevents trading during low-volume periods

  • Calendar Filter: Allows traders to specify date ranges for trading activity

Daily Reset Logic

The EA automatically cancels all pending orders at the daily reset time (default 22:00) and blocks new order placement until the specified trading start time (default 01:40 the next day).

Comprehensive Real-Time Panel

A stylish, informative panel displays:

  • Account balance, equity, and floating profit/loss

  • Total and daily profit tracking

  • Active orders and pending orders count

  • Current spread and ATR value

  • Layer-specific lot sizes (L1, L2, L3)

  • Volume and calendar filter status

  • Order blocking status with countdown

 Technical Specifications

Specification Details
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold), 2 Decimal
Timeframe M5
Account Type RAW/ECN, Hedging, 1:100 or Higher
Minimum Deposit $500
Recommended Spread < 20 points
Broker Type GMT+2(+3)
Magic Number 9290 (+1, +2, +3 for layers)


For better results use Auto Lot.

Important: Do not change the Magic Number.

Execution Requirements (Very Important)
For best performance, execution quality is critical:
• Use a low-latency broker
• Recommended latency: below 20 ms
• Strongly advised to use a VPS close to your broker server location
Low latency significantly improves order execution and reduces slippage, which is essential for breakout strategies.

 How The Strategy Works

1. Level Detection

The EA scans D1, H4, H1, and M30 timeframes to identify significant support and resistance levels. The three highest-scoring levels on each side are selected.

2. Multi-Layer Order Placement

When a level is detected, the EA places three separate orders at the same price level:

  • Layer 1: Conservative lot size, wider stop, moderate TP

  • Layer 2: Moderate lot size, balanced stop and TP

  • Layer 3: Aggressive lot size, wider stop, extended TP

This creates a layered position with different risk characteristics from the same entry point.

3. Independent Position Management

Once orders are activated as positions:

  • Each layer is tracked independently

  • Trailing stops activate at different profit levels

  • Breakeven applies only to Layer 3 (configurable)

  • Each layer has its own take profit target

4. The 3-Layer Advantage

Aspect Layer 1 (60%) Layer 2 (20%) Layer 3 (20%)
Risk Profile Conservative Moderate Aggressive
Stop Loss 450 pts (ATR 1.8x) 400 pts (ATR 1.5x) 600 pts (ATR 2.5x)
Take Profit 3000 pts 3000 pts 5000 pts
Trailing Start 200 pts 170 pts 280 pts
Trailing Step 40 pts 40 pts 40 pts
Breakeven Disabled Disabled Enabled (200 pts)

5. Daily Cycle

  • 22:00: All pending orders cancelled

  • 22:00 – 01:40: Trading blocked

  • 01:40+: New orders allowed

 Why 3 Layers?

The 3-layer approach provides several advantages:

  1. Risk Diversification: Spreads risk across different profiles

  2. Profit Optimization: Captures both moderate and extended moves

  3. Capital Efficiency: Uses smaller lots for aggressive positions

  4. Flexibility: Different layers can perform well in different market conditions

  5. Breakeven Protection: Layer 3 benefits from breakeven while other layers continue

 Recommendations for Optimal Performance

  1. Use a RAW/ECN account with low spreads

  2. Place the EA on XAUUSD M5 chart

  3. Minimum deposit of $500 recommended for proper 3-layer distribution

  4. Test on demo account first before live trading

  5. Monitor economic calendar for gold volatility events

  6. Consider VPS for uninterrupted 24/5 operation

  7. Adjust layer percentages based on your risk tolerance (60/20/20 default)

 Performance Metrics

The EA tracks and displays in real-time:

  • Total cumulative profit/loss (all-time)

  • Daily profit/loss (reset each day)

  • Active positions and pending orders count

  • Current spread and ATR value

  • Layer-specific lot sizes (visual display)

  • Filter status (volume, calendar)

  • Order blocking status with countdown

 Risk Management Features

Feature Description
3-Layer Position Sizing 60/20/20 distribution reduces overall risk
ATR-Based Stops Adapts to market volatility per layer
Independent Trailing Stops Each layer has tailored trailing logic
Breakeven Protection Layer 3 locks in profits automatically
Volume Filter Avoids low-liquidity periods
Daily Reset Prevents order accumulation
Max Orders Limit Controls total exposure (30 orders)
Min Distance Prevents order clustering

 Support and Contact

For support, questions, or feature requests, please use the product comments section on the MQL5 Market page. I respond to all inquiries within 24-48 hours.

 Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA thoroughly on a demo account before live trading. The EA should be used only by traders who understand the risks associated with trading and have sufficient capital to withstand potential drawdowns.


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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
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SixtyNine EA – A Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, featuring 6 integrated strategy layers, predefined Stop Loss on every trade, and a clean trading structure without Martingale, Recovery systems, or Grid trading. Public Live Signal: $500 Start, Fixed 0.02 Lot, 500%+ Growth, 20 Weeks Live The public live signal is the central proof point of SixtyNine EA . The account started with a $500 balance , used a fixed 0.02 lot size per trade , and has been active for more than 20 weeks of live tradin
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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