- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
173
Profit Trades:
148 (85.54%)
Loss Trades:
25 (14.45%)
Best trade:
809.60 USD
Worst trade:
-1 308.62 USD
Gross Profit:
33 970.55 USD (129 017 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 508.56 USD (84 362 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (4 236.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 236.12 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
14.61%
Max deposit load:
26.53%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.95
Long Trades:
73 (42.20%)
Short Trades:
100 (57.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
54.69 USD
Average Profit:
229.53 USD
Average Loss:
-980.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2 593.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 593.02 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.10%
Annual Forecast:
49.72%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
141.21 USD
Maximal:
4 860.03 USD (39.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.34% (1 671.07 USD)
By Equity:
24.71% (491.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|173
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|9.5K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|45K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +809.60 USD
Worst trade: -1 309 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 236.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 593.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Just2Trade-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Auto Lot 300=0.01
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
473%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
20
99%
173
85%
15%
1.38
54.69
USD
USD
47%
1:100