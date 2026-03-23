- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
174
Profit Trades:
149 (85.63%)
Loss Trades:
25 (14.37%)
Best trade:
303.60 USD
Worst trade:
-492.47 USD
Gross Profit:
16 608.95 USD (129 764 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 222.68 USD (84 362 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (2 550.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 550.89 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
13.63%
Max deposit load:
2.62%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.96
Long Trades:
73 (41.95%)
Short Trades:
101 (58.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
30.96 USD
Average Profit:
111.47 USD
Average Loss:
-448.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-972.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-972.38 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.31%
Annual Forecast:
15.87%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 822.51 USD (11.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.63% (1 822.51 USD)
By Equity:
3.42% (360.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|174
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|45K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +303.60 USD
Worst trade: -492 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 550.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -972.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Just2Trade-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Auto Lot 1000=0.01
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
54%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
20
99%
174
85%
14%
1.47
30.96
USD
USD
12%
1:100