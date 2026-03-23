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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Dynamic Liquidity Intelligence R500
Sathit Sukhirun

Dynamic Liquidity Intelligence R500

Sathit Sukhirun
Sathit Sukhirun

Sathit Sukhirun

4.3 (14)
26 products 18 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 137%
Just2Trade-MT5
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
174
Profit Trades:
149 (85.63%)
Loss Trades:
25 (14.37%)
Best trade:
485.76 USD
Worst trade:
-785.17 USD
Gross Profit:
22 677.25 USD (129 819 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 841.85 USD (84 362 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (2 963.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 963.65 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
14.27%
Max deposit load:
5.76%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.34
Long Trades:
73 (41.95%)
Short Trades:
101 (58.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
39.28 USD
Average Profit:
152.20 USD
Average Loss:
-633.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 555.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 555.81 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.54%
Annual Forecast:
30.82%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 916.02 USD (23.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.74% (2 916.02 USD)
By Equity:
7.25% (733.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 174
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 45K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +485.76 USD
Worst trade: -785 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 963.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 555.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Just2Trade-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Just2Trade-MT5
9.78 × 23
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Auto Lot 500=0.01
No reviews
2026.06.11 17:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.09 17:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 11:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.04 09:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.28 11:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.27 14:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.27 11:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.26 23:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.25 11:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.22 06:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.19 14:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.15 14:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.14 04:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.28 12:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.24 11:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.20 13:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.20 12:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.17 12:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.17 01:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.16 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dynamic Liquidity Intelligence R500
49 USD per month
137%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
20
99%
174
85%
14%
1.43
39.28
USD
24%
1:100
Copy

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