- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
174
Profit Trades:
149 (85.63%)
Loss Trades:
25 (14.37%)
Best trade:
485.76 USD
Worst trade:
-785.17 USD
Gross Profit:
22 677.25 USD (129 819 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 841.85 USD (84 362 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (2 963.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 963.65 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
14.27%
Max deposit load:
5.76%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.34
Long Trades:
73 (41.95%)
Short Trades:
101 (58.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
39.28 USD
Average Profit:
152.20 USD
Average Loss:
-633.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1 555.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 555.81 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.54%
Annual Forecast:
30.82%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 916.02 USD (23.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.74% (2 916.02 USD)
By Equity:
7.25% (733.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|174
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.8K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|45K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +485.76 USD
Worst trade: -785 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 963.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 555.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Just2Trade-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Auto Lot 500=0.01
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
137%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
20
99%
174
85%
14%
1.43
39.28
USD
USD
24%
1:100