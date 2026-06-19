FVG Trend Expert by Moroz

  • Experts
  • Aleksey Moroz
    Aleksey Moroz

    Aleksey Moroz

    • Трейдер с 2020 года at  Home sweet home
    • Russia
    • 174
    Всю свою сознательную жизнь IT-шник. В прошлом от ПК сборщика до ведущего администратора сети. Ушел из найма 2018 и со временем пришел в трейдинг. Лучшая профессия в мире, если ты зарабатываешь деньги и худшая, если сливаешь. Люблю пословицу "Если сильно захотеть, можно в космос полететь"
  • Version: 1.29
  • Updated: 19 June 2026
  • Activations: 20

FVG Trend Expert by Moroz is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for trend trading using market structure: Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones on lower timeframes after price interacts with anchor levels on higher timeframes. The primary use case is XAUUSD and other symbols with a clear trend. The EA is designed for hedging accounts.

What this EA does

FVG Trend Expert does not fire random entries on every candle. It waits for alignment: an anchor zone on a higher timeframe, EMA trend confirmation, and an entry from the nearest FVG zone. Every trade is opened with a stop loss and predefined targets. Each entry is a standalone trade — not a pile of stuck positions hoping for a reversal.

How it differs from grids and recovery bots

  • Not a grid and not martingale: no lot increase after a loss, no averaging.
  • Fixed stop loss per entry; risk per trade is set as a percent of equity.
  • Dual targets: when the lot is divisible per broker rules, the EA may open two equal legs — nearer target (TP1) and farther target (TP2). If the lot cannot be split, one full-volume order is used.
  • Higher-timeframe narrative filter — trades with the broader context, not against it.
  • Built-in chart overlay: EMA lines and anchor FVG box in a single EX5 file; no separate indicator required.
  • Ready-made presets for a quick start, including an autopilot profile for gold.

Autopilot profile (default settings)

The EA is tuned for a “set and supervise” workflow without tweaking every bar:

  • Anchors: 4H and 1H POI enabled; 1D off by default for shorter, more predictable swing trades.
  • Trading window: 05:00–23:00 MT5 server time.
  • Session end / weekend controls (input group Session end / autopilot): at session end, legs without TP1 and without break-even are closed; legs with TP1 or BE may stay open overnight until Friday; on Friday at session end everything is closed — weekend gap protection.
  • Recommended chart: H4 (H1 is also possible). Default symbol: XAUUSD.

On 2025 history (Strategy Tester, real ticks, 100k deposit, autopilot profile) the result was about +47% for the year. Past test data only — not a promise of future returns.

Advanced users can try experimental profiles (e.g. 1D POI with overnight carry) — see the “What’s new” section on the product page.

Risk management

  • InpRiskPct — risk per trade as % of equity.
  • Spread filter and trading session by server time.
  • Default magic: 25210701 (do not confuse with the bonus scalper).
  • Before live trading: verify spread, lot step, minimum volume, and broker server time. Run the Strategy Tester and a demo account.

Recommendations

  • Account type: hedging.
  • Symbol: XAUUSD is the main scenario; on ranging forex pairs a trend EA may stay flat for long periods — expected behavior.
  • VPS is recommended for stable 24/5 operation.
  • Support: built-in MQL5 Market chat.

Launch pricing

The first five licenses are 399 USD. After the fifth sale the Market price will be raised to 699 USD.

Only 3 copies remain at the launch price of 399 USD — purchase before the price increase.

BONUS WITH PURCHASE

With FVG Trend Expert you receive a separate Expert Advisor — EMA Trend Scalping by DevMoroz (ETS) — for intraday and scalping. It is not a copy of the main product:

  • trend trading on M1 and M5 with a dual EMA filter;
  • exit by cycle equity target percent;
  • protective HALT on drawdown from the equity peak;
  • suitable for trending symbols including XAUUSD;
  • bonus magic: 25210702.

How to claim: tap the seller name above the description, open the profile, and message via MQL5, WhatsApp, or Telegram. After purchase verification you receive a one-time promo code (valid 24 hours). Activate it in the Moroz Cashier Telegram bot: “Gift Market” button, enter the code — the .ex5 file, strategy notes, and setup instructions are delivered automatically.

The bonus is for personal use by the FVG Trend Expert MQL5 Market license holder only.

Trading involves risk of capital loss. Past test results do not determine future results. This product is not investment advice.

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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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