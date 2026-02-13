Elastic Hedge System mt4

Elastic Hedge System

Advanced Z-Score Hedging EA

Smart Index Arbitrage Strategy for S&P 500 vs Dow Jones

Professional Automated Index Hedging EA

Elastic Hedge System is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for professional traders in the Forex and Financial Markets.
It executes an advanced statistical hedging strategy between two highly correlated US indices:

  • Dow Jones (US30)

  • S&P 500 (US500)

This EA intelligently detects market divergence using a proprietary Z-Score algorithm, then opens and manages hedge positions automatically with precision.

How It Works

The system continuously measures the statistical spread between S&P 500 and Dow Jones using a custom-built Z-Index formula.

When divergence expands beyond your defined threshold:

  • The overextended index is automatically SELL

  • The undervalued index is automatically BUY

  • Positions close automatically when price returns to equilibrium (mean reversion)

This creates a market-neutral hedge, minimizing directional exposure while targeting statistical convergence.

Key Features

  • Fully Automated Trading

  • Advanced Z-Score Divergence Detection

  • 6 Adjustable Entry Levels (user-defined sensitivity)

  • Smart Trade Management & Auto Exit at Equilibrium

  • Optimized for Index Hedging

  • Designed for Professional Forex Traders

Why Dow Jones & S&P 500?

Although Elastic Hedge System can technically operate on other correlated assets, it is strongly recommended to use:

  • Dow Jones (US30)

  • S&P 500 (US500)

Because they offer:

  • 🔹 High historical correlation

  • 🔹 Deep institutional liquidity

  • 🔹 Efficient mean reversion behavior

  • 🔹 Lower structural distortion compared to other index pairs

These factors make them ideal instruments for statistical arbitrage and hedging strategies.

Why This Strategy Works

Financial markets regularly experience temporary inefficiencies between correlated instruments.
Elastic Hedge System capitalizes on these inefficiencies by:

  • 📈 Exploiting spread expansion

  • 🔄 Entering high-probability mean reversion trades

  • ⚖️ Maintaining a balanced hedge structure

  • 🛡 Reducing exposure to overall market direction

This results in:

  • More stable performance

  • Lower directional risk

  • Professional-grade index trading automation

Perfect For

  • ✔ Forex Traders

  • ✔ Index Traders

  • ✔ Hedging Strategy Users

  • ✔ Statistical Arbitrage Enthusiasts

  • ✔ Portfolio Risk Management

Elastic Hedge System transforms correlation into opportunity.

Trade smarter. Hedge professionally. Automate intelligently. 🚀


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NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
实用工具
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
实用工具
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
实用工具
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Trade Control
Andrii Malakhov
实用工具
Утилита-риск-менеджер для защиты вашего депозита от полной потери денег. Если вы инвестор и решили передать деньги в доверительное управление, вам нужен Trade Control. Так трейдер не нарушит свои же правила риск-менеджмента и не сольет все ваши деньги. Для этого Trade Control должен находится на вашем VPS. И у управляющего трейдера не должно быть доступа к настройкам данной улититы. В момент слабости, трейдер не сможет увеличить заложенные в торговлю риски. И не потеряет ваш депозит за один неуд
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
实用工具
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
实用工具
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
实用工具
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
MT4 Reinvented
Francis Bouchard
实用工具
Welcome guys !  I offer to you this MT4 project I've been working on for the last 2 years ( roughly over 900h of work.. ).  This is a complete tool that will change the way you see MT4, because I almost recoded it entirely ! It will provides you a solid base for risk management, order positionning, hedging, account preservation and journaling. I wanted an all-in-one panel that covers both scalping and swing trading and that suits every type of trader.       Main goal was : NO INPUTS. Never
PropFirm TradeAssit
Ka Shing Law
实用工具
This EA is been tested on difference Prop firm including FTMO, MFF, TFF, Funding Next and E8.  The main focus of this EA is to provide you Risk Management, Trade Management.  It can calculate lot size for you in any market to make sure fix % risk per trade.  It has a partially close and brake even line you can place on the screen.  When the line is hit, EA will partially close the position can move the SL to entry to provide you a guarantee profit. One EA can trade all symbol.  Is a Prop Firm tr
Assassin Trading Assistant
Anthony Donald Dickenson Jr
实用工具
The EA is used as an assistant for traders in the Trading Masters group.  The EA assists with identifying setups when taking trades using the strategies outline in the Trading Masters Group.  The EA has been developed and is intended for use by community members who understand the concepts and would like assistance navigating trade setups.  It is recommended to first understand the concepts presented in the Trading Masters group before purchasing this EA so the user can understand and benefit fr
Golden Shield EA
Wei Xiang Huang
实用工具
The Golden Shield EA 是一款基于XAUUSD(GOLD)特有的波动性编译而成，是一种内在运行逻辑简单却又不一般的交易工具，它使用了马丁格尔+对冲+顺势而为一套运行模式。EA通过收集并学习了大量的历史数据，结合品种特性无数次用于测试市场，为此而诞生。 EA的逻辑很简单，当你打开策略，任何时候都可以双向开仓，自动止盈，整体止损；当行情走势缓慢的时候，它会很耐心等待机会，当走势瞬间变大，它也会根据走势的速率、持续性，择机进场补仓，同时它也会顺势补仓。 由于在策略中使用全自动交易，回测数据将不能体现 Golden Shield   EA的特性，你可以在任何时间段将它用于模拟盘进行测试1个月~3个月，在此为了展现策略的特性，将向市场提供免费1个月的测试期限（请联系我）。最后它将无视任何的数据大行情，因此它是暴力的，同时它也是一款极具性价比的交易专家。 10个月的实盘成果 展示:   https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1798191 （您可以通过回测去判断一款产品的价值，但我更愿意用实战去验证自己的成果，让我们一起通过模拟或实盘去见证吧！！） 参
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
实用工具
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
MM Trade Assist
Money Mint LLC
实用工具
The MoneyMint Trade Assist is a game-changer for traders. This all-in-one control panel puts the power of professional trading at your fingertips, empowering you to take your trading to the next level. With its intuitive design and feature-rich functionality, the MoneyMint Trade Assist simplifies the complexities of order entry and exit and gives you the edge you need to succeed. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this powerful tool will help you maximize your profits and
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
Hong Zhen Zou
实用工具
本版本仅支持 单个订单 交易 手数 <1 0 的订单，如果 单个订单 交易 手数 >1 0 ，请订阅更高版本   本 EA 并非主动盈利，只利用交易时间增加交易次数达到节省掉期费用的目的。 工作原理：本 EA 在当日交易截止前，会生成 \MQL4\Experts\Orderhis_today.csv 文件用于记录当天已开仓的信息，生成 \MQL4\Experts\Orderhis.csv 文件用于记录运行本 EA 后所有的需要平仓的开仓信息，对需支付掉期费用的已开仓订单进行平仓，然后在交易次日开盘后读取 Orderhis_today.csv 补回前日已关闭的仓位，这样避免产生掉期费用。 1、 注意市场交易时间。市场报价 - 相应品种 - 规格，查看交易时间，根据券商的交易时间调整 EA 参数 2、 本 EA 仅平仓已开仓订单，对于 limit 和 stop 的挂单不做处理 免责声明： 1、 由于交易商、网络等不可控的原因过多，所以本产品不保证每个订单的交易都可以成功。 2、 挂单补仓价格由使用者通过设定回补价差参数自行调整   预期节省测算 以掉期 -9.4 测算，总交易量达 1 手
Porsaj Sentiment of Traders
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Sentiment is a vital gauge that provides traders and investors with valuable insights into their perceptions of the market and the broader economy. It serves as a reflection of their collective outlook, emotions, and expectations regarding future price movements and economic conditions. Porsaj is a powerful plat
Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
FTMO Sniper 4
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ---------------------
Porsaj Signal
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
We offer: - Every day signals on EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, ... - We offer evaluated signals and you can see the signals with rank of signal providers based on their history Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! More explanation: Forex and crypto signals are tools used by traders to
Porsaj AI Bot
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unlock the power of cutting-edge technology with Porsaj Artificial Intelligence Bot, your trusted Expert Advisor for MT4. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this advanced bot combines sentiment analysis, technical analysis, and harmonic patterns, all driven by the incredible capabilities of art
Porsaj Scalper
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unveiling the Porsaj Scalper: Your Cutting-Edge MetaTrader 4 Utility for Precision Scalping Are you ready to take your forex trading to the next level? Look no further than the revolutionary Porsaj Scalper – a MetaTrader 4 utility designed to empower scalpers with the tools they need to thrive in the fast-pac
ADAM for FTMO 40
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (1)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO  Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Clean up charts
Xiao Yi Huang
实用工具
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Sweeper PRO Advanced Candle Sweep Detector MT5
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
指标
Sweeper PRO – Advanced Candle Sweep Detector (3-in-1)   WhatsApp Support: Contact1 Money.transporter@gmail.com Overview Sweeper PRO is a powerful and fully customizable indicator designed to detect three unique types of candle sweeps — smart entry and reversal patterns commonly used by professional price action traders. It automatically identifies potential fakeouts, liquidity grabs, and continuation signals , helping you anticipate market reversals and confirm strong directional moves
Fast Position Copier Sender Tool
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
实用工具
Fast Position Copier -  Reciver Tool This is Fast and Simple position copier from MT4-----> MT4. Copying positions requires two bots : Master/Slave. Master ( Sender Position ) Slave ( Reciver Position) This is a Master version (Sender) and you need to download a Slave version from HERE . This tool is suitable for using to copy positions and manage them from a MetaTrader on one or more MetaTraders located on a server or computer. MetaTraders must be installed side by side.
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Fast Position Copier Reciver Tool
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
实用工具
Fast Position Copier -  Reciver Tool This is Fast and Simple position copier from MT4-----> MT4. Copying positions requires two bots : Master/Slave. Master ( Sender Position ) Slave ( Reciver Position) This is a Slave version (reciver) and you need to download a Master version from HERE . This tool is suitable for using to copy positions and manage them from a MetaTrader on one or more MetaTraders located on a server or computer. MetaTraders must be installed side by side.
Alert Everything ToolBox divergence Moving Cross
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
指标
NEXT PRICE 99$ Alert Everything ToolBox divergence And Moving Cross:  Buy "ALERT EVERYTHING" at 99$ and receive 1 EA for free (* for ONE trade accounts) THIS EA IS GIFT :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63710 1. 4 Moving Average Cross Alert. 2. MACD divergence Alert 3. Indicators Alerting( ICHIMUKO /RSI/CCI/MACD/STOCH) 4. Pattern Alert 5. Draw Daily Support / Resistance 6. Display Some information on chart. Moving average   Cross is considered as a signal to detect the trend, in thi
Safe Hedge Robot MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
实用工具
FULL AUTOMATED ROBOT :  HEDGE ON TWO INDEX OR SHARERS : For get optimize SET file , send massage to me on WhatsApp    FTMO  200K challenge live link. NOW.   FTMO  10K challenge link. PAST.   FTMO   100K challenge link. PAST.   Because this robot performs hedging on TWO INDEX OR SHARERS at the  Same Time , it is not possible to backtest.  A special robot for the forex market whose strategy is to simultaneously open two positions on two indices with a high correlation coeffici
US Market Breakout Robot MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
实用工具
NY Open Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot specifically designed to capture strong breakouts during the New York trading session, focusing on major forex pairs and indices correlated with the US Dollar. Key Features: Automatically defines the trading zone based on customizable time settings. Opens trades when the price breaks above or below the identified zone. Smart built-in risk management with automatic stop loss and take profit settings. Advanced Martingale loop system to rec
Sweeper PRO Advanced Candle Sweep Detector MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
指标
Sweeper PRO – 高级蜡烛扫荡检测器 (三合一) 概述 Sweeper PRO 是一款功能强大且完全可自定义的指标，用于检测三种独特的蜡烛扫荡类型——这是专业价格行为交易者常用的智能入场与反转模式。 它能自动识别潜在的 假突破、流动性吸收 和 延续信号 ，帮助您预测市场反转并确认强劲的方向性走势。 使用 Sweeper PRO ，您可以清晰、即时地可视化市场结构变化和基于蜡烛的反应——无需手动监控图表。 ️ 功能特点 检测三种扫荡类型： 单蜡烛、双蜡烛、同向扫荡 颜色、箭头及蜡烛逻辑完全可自定义 可单独启用或禁用每种检测模式 自动删除旧箭头，保持图表整洁 可调节箭头大小及扫描的蜡烛数量 极其轻量且快速 —— 无图表延迟 兼容所有时间周期和交易品种（外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数） 输入参数 参数 描述 MaxBarsToCheck 扫描的最大蜡烛数量 ArrowSize 箭头符号的粗细 DeletePrevious 自动清除旧箭头 Enable_SingleCandle 启用/禁用单蜡烛扫荡 Enable_Double
MultiTimeframe Candle Close time
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
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Candle Close Timer – Essential Forex Indicator for Precise Trading The Candle Close Timer is a powerful and easy-to-use MetaTrader indicator designed for Forex traders who want to track candle closing times across multiple timeframes. This tool helps you make accurate trading decisions , improve entry and exit timing, and optimize your trading strategy. Key Features: Real-time countdown to candle close for all major timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1. Visual alerts : candle timer color
ICT Premium Discount HTF
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
指标
A professional Smart Money Concepts (ICT) indicator that plots true Higher Timeframe candles , Premium & Discount zones , and Equilibrium levels directly on lower timeframes for precise institutional analysis. ICT_Premium_Discount_HTF_Directional This indicator is designed for ICT, Smart Money, Institutional and Price Action traders who need a clear and accurate higher timeframe context while trading lower timeframes. Unlike common indicators, this tool draws real HTF candles (body & wicks) u
Shadow Zone Detector
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
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Shadow Zone Detector Shadow Zone Detector is a professional and advanced MT4/MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize optimal premium and discount zones based on higher timeframe (HTF) candlestick shadows. Inspired by ICT (Inner Circle Trader) techniques, this tool allows traders to quickly spot high-probability areas for entries and exits with a clear, visual representation. Key Features: Premium & Discount Zones: Automatically detects the upper and lower wick zones of previous HTF cand
Candle Liquidity Detector
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
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Orders assistant tools
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
实用工具
Breakout Strategy: Full Automated and Semi-Automated Trading Robot Starting with you, continuing with the robot. "After purchasing the bot, message me on WhatsApp or email, and you'll receive a powerful and highly useful indicator—perfect for trading the New York session—as a free gift!" Contact: WhatsApp How the Semi-Automated Robot Works Test is free :  https://t.me/ForexAssistant The robot provides flexibility by allowing the user to define a specific area for price monitoring. Here's how
US Market Breakout Robot
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
实用工具
NY Open Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot specifically designed to capture strong breakouts during the New York trading session, focusing on major forex pairs and indices correlated with the US Dollar. Key Features: Automatically defines the trading zone based on customizable time settings. Opens trades when the price breaks above or below the identified zone. Smart built-in risk management with automatic stop loss and take profit settings. Advanced Martingale loop system to reco
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Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
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Shadow Zone Detector Shadow Zone Detector is a professional and advanced MT4/MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize optimal premium and discount zones based on higher timeframe (HTF) candlestick shadows. Inspired by ICT (Inner Circle Trader) techniques, this tool allows traders to quickly spot high-probability areas for entries and exits with a clear, visual representation. Key Features: Premium & Discount Zones: Automatically detects the upper and lower wick zones of previous HTF can
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