Sonic Hedging Grid EA

Sonic Hedge Grid EA is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor designed to navigate volatility, control drawdown, and systematically extract potential profits from price retracements using a systematic buy-only grid combined with strategic hedging sells.

Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems, Sonic Hedge Grid EA uses controlled hedging, cluster-based exits, and global profit protection to reduce risk exposure while maintaining consistent trading behavior.

Anchor Buy Entry The EA starts with a single BUY position.

No indicators, no over-optimization — pure price-action grid logic. Grid Expansion on Price Drop When price drops by a defined grid distance, the EA: Opens a new BUY Opens a protective SELL hedge

This locks drawdown and pauses further grid expansion. Smart Hedging Control While a SELL hedge is active: No new BUY grids are opened Individual BUY exits are paused

This prevents runaway grid stacking. Cluster Close Logic (Key Feature) The EA continuously monitors the last 2 BUYs + last 1 SELL

When their combined profit reaches the target, all three positions are closed together

Optional safety check ensures price behavior confirms a valid bounce Cycle Continues Automatically After a successful cluster close, the grid resumes naturally.

Automatically closes ALL open positions when total floating profit reaches a defined dollar amount.

Ideal for: Equity protection Daily profit targets Hands-off account growth



Individual Trade Management

BUY Trades

Trailing Stop mode (point-based)

OR fixed profit in dollar value per trade

BUY exits are intelligently paused during hedging to avoid imbalance

SELL Trades

Optional trailing stop

Optional fixed Take Profit in points

Real-time display of: Balance / Equity Free Margin Drawdown % Grid level count Active hedge status Spread (converted to logical points)

High drawdown warning included

✔ Buy-only grid with intelligent hedge protection

✔ No martingale, no lot multiplication

✔ Cluster-based hedge closing (2 BUY + 1 SELL)

✔ Global profit close (account-level safety)

✔ Trailing or fixed exits (BUY & SELL independently)

✔ Max grid level limiter (or unlimited if desired)

✔ Custom point scaling for XAUUSD (Gold) and NASDAQ (NAS100)

✔ Fully automatic operation

✔ Clean, readable on-chart dashboard

XAUUSD (Gold)

NASDAQ (US100)





High-volatility pairs with sufficient retracements

Low to medium spreads recommended

Avoid extremely tight margin or very small accounts without testing.

This EA is NOT a scalper

This EA does NOT chase trends blindly

This EA is designed for range behavior, pullbacks, and volatility cycles

Works best on accounts with sufficient margin and reasonable leverage

Start with small lot sizes

Use reasonable grid spacing

Set a global profit target to lock gains

Always test on demo before live deployment

Risk Disclaimer Trading involves risk. Grid and hedge strategies can experience drawdowns during strong unidirectional markets. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management and trade responsibly.

🔧 Important Notes