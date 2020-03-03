Robot Vamos Ver Gold Edition

The Vamos Ver! Robot is the result of development focused on consistency and capital protection, designed to operate the most volatile and profitable asset in the market: Gold (XAUUSD/GOLD).

Unlike robots that risk everything with dangerous averaging strategies, Vamos Ver! uses precise mathematical logic based on Channel Breakouts and Market Cycles. The code has been rigorously tested and approved in the MQL5 Technical Validation, ensuring stability and safety for your account (0 technical errors).

📊 Proven Performance (Backtest 2025) Based on tests with Real Ticks (100% Quality) during the period of 01/2025 to 12/2025 on GOLD (XAUUSD):

  • Net Profit: +85.58% (In 1 year with fixed lot 0.10)

  • Max Drawdown: Only 11.35% (Efficient risk control)

  • Sharpe Ratio: 5.20 (Indicates exceptional risk-adjusted return)

  • Win Rate: ~61% of winning trades

  • Profit Factor: 1.61

🚀 Strategy Highlights

  • Fixed and Safe Lot: The robot does not need to increase the lot exponentially to recover losses. The test was performed with a fixed lot of 0.10 from start to finish, proving the efficacy of the pure strategy.

  • Capital Protection: The robot automatically checks margin before every trade, avoiding critical "not enough money" errors and protecting account integrity.

  • Trading Cycles: Uses an intelligent "Cycles" system (High/Low) to identify the prevailing trend and filter out market noise.

  • M15 Operation: Optimized for the 15-minute timeframe, capturing solid intraday moves without the stress of ultra-fast scalping.

⚙️ Installation Recommendations

  • Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)

  • Account Type: HEDGE (Recommended) or Netting.

  • Min Deposit: $500 (For 0.01 lots) or $10,000 for conservative settings of 0.10 lots.

  • VPS: Highly recommended to use a VPS for 24/7 execution.

🛡️ Why choose the Vamos Ver! Robot? This EA is not a magic "black box". It is a quantitative trading tool developed by Vamos Ver! Capital. The code passed rigorous stress tests simulating connection failures, corrupted data, and lack of margin, ensuring it continues operating or stops safely when necessary.




