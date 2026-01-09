🔹 Overview

ElliotScalp EA is an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed for scalping and short-term trading using a smart combination of Elliott Wave structure, RSI, and Stochastic indicators.

It is built to trade efficiently in hedging accounts, allowing multiple positions and advanced loss-management techniques.

The EA focuses on high-probability breakout entries, strong risk control, and flexible position management.

✅ Key Advantages

✔ Intelligent Entry Logic

Uses Elliott Wave–style price structure (based on fractals) to identify strong market impulses

Confirms entries with RSI and Stochastic filters to avoid weak or false signals

Trades only when conditions align, reducing over-trading

✔ Advanced Loss Management

Multiple options to manage losing positions: Averaging (Add Volume) Averaging (Multiply Volume) Fixed Stop Loss Wait for Take Profit

Full control over: Averaging distance Maximum number of trades Maximum volume per trade



✔ Flexible Risk & Lot Control

Supports multiple volume calculation modes: Fixed lot size Dynamic lots per balance Risk percentage–based calculation

Built-in limits to protect account from over-exposure

✔ Built-in Trade Protection

Maximum spread filter to avoid bad market conditions

Minimum distance between trades to prevent over-stacking

Day & time filter to trade only during preferred sessions

Optional Stop Trading mode to manage existing positions only

✔ Trailing Stop & Break Even

Optional Trailing Stop Loss

Optional Break Even after defined profit

Helps lock profits and reduce drawdown automatically

✔ Manual Control Panel

On-chart panel showing: Open positions Buy / Sell counts

Buttons to: Close all positions Close only Buy or Sell positions



✔ Multi-Symbol & Multi-Chart

Can be attached to any symbol

Can run on multiple charts at the same time

Use different Magic Numbers for full separation

⚠ Important Notes

✅ Designed for HEDGING accounts only

❌ Netting accounts are not supported

All point-based inputs are optimized for 5-digit brokers For 4-digit brokers , use 0.1× values



🎯 Who Is This EA For?

Traders who prefer structured, rule-based trading

Users who want controlled averaging , not aggressive grid gambling

Scalpers looking for fast optimization and flexibility

Traders who want manual override + automation together

🧪 Optimization Friendly