ElliotScalp EA
- Experts
- Husain Raja P
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
🔹 Overview
ElliotScalp EA is an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed for scalping and short-term trading using a smart combination of Elliott Wave structure, RSI, and Stochastic indicators.
It is built to trade efficiently in hedging accounts, allowing multiple positions and advanced loss-management techniques.
The EA focuses on high-probability breakout entries, strong risk control, and flexible position management.
✅ Key Advantages
✔ Intelligent Entry Logic
-
Uses Elliott Wave–style price structure (based on fractals) to identify strong market impulses
-
Confirms entries with RSI and Stochastic filters to avoid weak or false signals
-
Trades only when conditions align, reducing over-trading
✔ Advanced Loss Management
-
Multiple options to manage losing positions:
-
Averaging (Add Volume)
-
Averaging (Multiply Volume)
-
Fixed Stop Loss
-
Wait for Take Profit
-
-
Full control over:
-
Averaging distance
-
Maximum number of trades
-
Maximum volume per trade
-
✔ Flexible Risk & Lot Control
-
Supports multiple volume calculation modes:
-
Fixed lot size
-
Dynamic lots per balance
-
Risk percentage–based calculation
-
-
Built-in limits to protect account from over-exposure
✔ Built-in Trade Protection
-
Maximum spread filter to avoid bad market conditions
-
Minimum distance between trades to prevent over-stacking
-
Day & time filter to trade only during preferred sessions
-
Optional Stop Trading mode to manage existing positions only
✔ Trailing Stop & Break Even
-
Optional Trailing Stop Loss
-
Optional Break Even after defined profit
-
Helps lock profits and reduce drawdown automatically
✔ Manual Control Panel
-
On-chart panel showing:
-
Open positions
-
Buy / Sell counts
-
-
Buttons to:
-
Close all positions
-
Close only Buy or Sell positions
-
✔ Multi-Symbol & Multi-Chart
-
Can be attached to any symbol
-
Can run on multiple charts at the same time
-
Use different Magic Numbers for full separation
⚠ Important Notes
-
✅ Designed for HEDGING accounts only
-
❌ Netting accounts are not supported
-
All point-based inputs are optimized for 5-digit brokers
-
For 4-digit brokers, use 0.1× values
-
🎯 Who Is This EA For?
-
Traders who prefer structured, rule-based trading
-
Users who want controlled averaging, not aggressive grid gambling
-
Scalpers looking for fast optimization and flexibility
-
Traders who want manual override + automation together
🧪 Optimization Friendly
-
Limited but powerful parameters
-
Very fast optimization in Strategy Tester
-
Works well across multiple timeframes (M5 to D1)