Alpha Brent Strategy Tool
- 지표
- German Pablo Gori
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 12
Alpha Bren Strategy Tool: Technical and Functional Documentation
Alpha Bren Strategy Tool is an institutional-grade analytical suite specifically engineered for energy traders seeking a competitive advantage in the Brent Crude Oil market. This indicator integrates high-precision algorithms with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and real-time macroeconomic analysis.
At the core of the system lies the Kurisko 4 Stochastic System, a quadruple-impulse configuration designed to accurately identify trend exhaustion and continuation points while effectively filtering market noise inherent to the commodities sector.
Key Features
-
Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Automated detection of Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Liquidity Zones to identify high-probability entry levels.
-
Real-Time Correlation Engine: Analyzes the interdependencies between Brent Crude, WTI, the Dollar Index (DXY), the S&P 500, and Gold, providing a comprehensive cross-market perspective.
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF): Automatic convergence of timeframes (M15, H1, H4) to ensure entries are aligned with the broader institutional trend.
-
Inventory and Seasonality Data: Integrated tracking of EIA/API reports alongside historical seasonal patterns specific to the energy sector.
-
Interactive Dashboard: A professional interface displaying market regime, trend strength, signal scoring, and correlation status.
-
Advanced Risk Management: Automated Stop Loss levels based on ATR, three Take Profit targets, and a dynamic Trailing Stop system.
Signal Scoring Methodology
The indicator assigns a quantitative score to each signal based on several critical factors:
-
Trend confluence across multiple timeframes.
-
Correlation status (inverse correlation with DXY and direct with WTI).
-
Presence of SMC patterns (Order Block mitigation).
-
Positioning relative to VWAP and psychological price levels.
-
Advanced volatility and volume filters.
Note: Alerts are generated only when the Score exceeds the user-defined threshold, ensuring that only high-quality setups are executed.
Main Parameters
-
Signal Sensitivity: Adjustable modes including Precise, Balanced, or Aggressive.
-
Minimum Score: A quality filter for entry signal validation.
-
Core Settings: Specific optimizations tailored to oil market volatility.
-
Correlations: Symbol configuration for accurate inter-market analysis.
-
Alerts: Full notification suite including Sound, Push, and Email alerts.
Usage Recommendations
-
Supported Symbols: Brent Oil (EB, BRENT, LCO).
-
Primary Timeframes: M5, M15, and H1 for core analysis.
-
Operational Modes: "Balanced" mode is recommended for standard trading, while "Precise" is optimized for funded accounts or conservative risk management.
Implementation Instructions
-
Configuration: When loading the indicator, verify that correlation symbols (WTI, DXY, etc.) match the exact naming convention of your trading platform.
-
Interface: The dashboard is interactive and scrollable; it can be repositioned anywhere on the chart via click-and-drag.
-
Validation: It is highly recommended to perform preliminary testing in the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) to familiarize yourself with the signal logic and dashboard metrics.
Legal Notice: Trading financial derivatives involves significant risk. This indicator is a technical analysis support tool and does not guarantee future profits. Always trade within your risk tolerance and personal responsibility.
