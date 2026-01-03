Grafico New Candle x

Principle of Operation

The indicator is based on the basic price data: high, low, and close, organized in the form of full-body candles.

Each candle visually represents market behavior over a specific period.

When the candle is bullish, it indicates buying pressure .

When the candle is bearish, it indicates selling pressure.

The size of the candle body shows the strength of buyers or sellers:

larger bodies indicate stronger momentum, while smaller bodies indicate weaker pressure.

In addition, the indicator includes a strength meter, displayed in pips or percentage, allowing the user to clearly see how much price has moved in favor of buyers or sellers.

Product Advantages