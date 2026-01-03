Grafico New Candle x

Principle of Operation

The indicator is based on the basic price data: high, low, and close, organized in the form of full-body candles.
Each candle visually represents market behavior over a specific period.

  • When the candle is bullish, it indicates buying pressure.

  • When the candle is bearish, it indicates selling pressure.

The size of the candle body shows the strength of buyers or sellers:
larger bodies indicate stronger momentum, while smaller bodies indicate weaker pressure.

In addition, the indicator includes a strength meter, displayed in pips or percentage, allowing the user to clearly see how much price has moved in favor of buyers or sellers.

Product Advantages

  • Easy to understand and use
    Clear visual signals based on candles, without complex calculations.

  • Measures real market strength
    Shows who is in control of price action — buyers or sellers — and how strong that control is.

  • Supports better decision-making
    The pip or percentage meter helps determine whether a move has enough strength to continue or is losing momentum.

  • Versatile
    Can be used on different assets and timeframes, adapting to various trading styles.

  • Reduces market noise
    By focusing on high, low, and close prices, the indicator filters out irrelevant movements and highlights what truly matters.


