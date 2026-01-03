Grafico New Candle x
- Indicateurs
- Rogerio De Freitas Francisco
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Principle of Operation
The indicator is based on the basic price data: high, low, and close, organized in the form of full-body candles.
Each candle visually represents market behavior over a specific period.
When the candle is bullish, it indicates buying pressure.
When the candle is bearish, it indicates selling pressure.
The size of the candle body shows the strength of buyers or sellers:
larger bodies indicate stronger momentum, while smaller bodies indicate weaker pressure.
In addition, the indicator includes a strength meter, displayed in pips or percentage, allowing the user to clearly see how much price has moved in favor of buyers or sellers.
Product Advantages
Easy to understand and use
Clear visual signals based on candles, without complex calculations.
Measures real market strength
Shows who is in control of price action — buyers or sellers — and how strong that control is.
Supports better decision-making
The pip or percentage meter helps determine whether a move has enough strength to continue or is losing momentum.
Versatile
Can be used on different assets and timeframes, adapting to various trading styles.
Reduces market noise
By focusing on high, low, and close prices, the indicator filters out irrelevant movements and highlights what truly matters.