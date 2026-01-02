Quantum RSI Scalper

 Quantum RSI Scalper

Quantum RSI Scalper is a precision-based automated trading system designed for EUR/USD on the 15-minute timeframe (M15).
The EA combines RSI momentum analysis with quantum-style price reaction logic to identify short-term market imbalances and exploit high-probability scalping opportunities.

The strategy focuses on:

  • Detecting overbought and oversold RSI conditions

  • Confirming entries during low-latency price pullbacks

  • Executing fast, disciplined trades aligned with short-term momentum

Note : Please Contact for Setfile

Trading Logic Overview

  • Indicator Core: Relative Strength Index (RSI)

  • Entry Type: Momentum-based scalping entries

  • Trade Duration: Short-term (minutes to a few candles)

  • Market Behavior: Mean reversion with momentum confirmation

  • Risk Control: Built-in stop loss, take profit, and optional trailing logic

Recommended Settings

Symbol: EURUSD,EURGBP,GPBUSD,NZDCAD,GBPJPY,AUDUSD


Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)
Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker recommended , ( Could be used for Propfirms also)

Lot Size:

  • Conservative: 0.01 per +$100 balance

  • Aggressive: Adjustable with proper risk management

Advanced Filters & Protections

Time Filter

  • Trades only during user-defined trading sessions

  • Recommended sessions:

    • London

    • London–New York overlap

  • Helps avoid low-liquidity and erratic market periods

News Filter

  • Automatically blocks trading during high-impact economic news

  • Prevents exposure to extreme volatility and slippage

  • Adjustable pre- and post-news blackout periods

ATR Volatility Filter

  • Uses Average True Range (ATR) to ensure sufficient market movement

  • Avoids trading in flat or low-volatility conditions

  • Helps maintain consistent scalping performance

Standard Deviation (StdDev) Filter

  • Measures market dispersion and volatility expansion

  • Filters out ranging or unstable price behavior

  • Confirms that price movement is statistically tradable

Risk Management Features

  • Fixed or dynamic lot sizing

  • Built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional Trailing Stop

  • Supports percentage-based risk per trade

  • Multiple safety layers to limit drawdown



